Motu Indian Kitchen
COMBOS
#1 Chicken Masala Combo
Rice Bowl with Chicken, Masala Sauce, and a side of Garlic Naan.
#2 Paneer Masala Wrap
Naan wrap with paneer, masala sauce, rice, cheese, Achari Mayo, and toppings.
#3 Butter Chicken Tacos
Chicken Masala Tacos (2) with a cheesy garlic naan shell
#4 Masala Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac & cheese infused with masala sauce.
#5 Chole Bature
One of India's most popular street foods! Channa Masala served with a side of Bhaturas (2pc), & Desi Salad.
#6 Naan Pizza
Naan topped with masala sauce, cheese and your choice of Chicken, lamb or paneer
BUILD YOUR OWN
Rice Bowl
Basmati rice served with your choice of protein, sauce, & toppings.
Naan Wrap
Cheesy rice mixed with your choice of protein, sauce, & toppings wrapped in a fresh naan.
Taco
Indian breads topped with your choice of protein, sauce, & toppings.
Chopped Salad
Fresh veggies with your choice of protein, homemade dressing, & toppings.
SNACKS
Samosa
Crisp pastry stuffed with potatoes & peas. Comes with Tamarind and Onion Chutney.
Veg Pakora
Fresh mixed Veggies coated in chickpea batter & fried. Comes with Tamarind and Onion Chutney.
Paneer Egg Roll
Shredded paneer stuffed in a crispy egg roll shell, with a side of masala sauce.
Samosa Chaat
Samosas smothered in chana masala, chutneys, yogurt, & spices.
Papri Chaat
A combination of crispy papri, chickpeas, chutneys, yogurt, & spices. NOTE: for takeout orders please mix this everything prior to eating.
Pani Puri
Crispy, hollow spheres stuffed with a spiced potato mixture, and filled with sweet, spicy, & tangy water. NOTE: for takeout the stuffing and pani will be served on the side to preserve the puris.
Wings
Bone-in chicken wings marinated overnight, then fried (6pc).
BREAD
EXTRAS
Rice
Raita
Onion Chutney
Tamarind Chutney
Mint Chutney
Masala Sauce
Rich & creamy sauce made from tomatoes, peppers, and spices.
Curry Sauce
Robust sauce made of ginger, garlic, & caramelized onions.
Achar
Pickled lemon and chili.
Pickled Onions
Crispy Onions
Desi Salad
Freshly chopped red onion, tomatoes, and cucumbers with lemon juice.
Habanero Sauce
Chicken
Lamb
Paneer
Homemade Indian cottage cheese.
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with tomato, onion, ginger and cilantro.
Channa Masala
Curried chickpeas.