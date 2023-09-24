Popular Items

Taco

$6.99

Indian breads topped with your choice of protein, sauce, & toppings.

#1 Chicken Masala Combo

$17.99

Rice Bowl with Chicken, Masala Sauce, and a side of Garlic Naan.

Rice Bowl

$13.99

Basmati rice served with your choice of protein, sauce, & toppings.


COMBOS

#1 Chicken Masala Combo

$17.99

Rice Bowl with Chicken, Masala Sauce, and a side of Garlic Naan.

#2 Paneer Masala Wrap

$13.99

Naan wrap with paneer, masala sauce, rice, cheese, Achari Mayo, and toppings.

#3 Butter Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Chicken Masala Tacos (2) with a cheesy garlic naan shell

#4 Masala Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Creamy mac & cheese infused with masala sauce.

#5 Chole Bature

$12.99

One of India's most popular street foods! Channa Masala served with a side of Bhaturas (2pc), & Desi Salad.

#6 Naan Pizza

$13.99

Naan topped with masala sauce, cheese and your choice of Chicken, lamb or paneer

BUILD YOUR OWN

Rice Bowl

$13.99

Basmati rice served with your choice of protein, sauce, & toppings.

Naan Wrap

$12.99

Cheesy rice mixed with your choice of protein, sauce, & toppings wrapped in a fresh naan.

Taco

$6.99

Indian breads topped with your choice of protein, sauce, & toppings.

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Fresh veggies with your choice of protein, homemade dressing, & toppings.

SNACKS

Samosa

$4.99

Crisp pastry stuffed with potatoes & peas. Comes with Tamarind and Onion Chutney.

Veg Pakora

$7.99

Fresh mixed Veggies coated in chickpea batter & fried. Comes with Tamarind and Onion Chutney.

Paneer Egg Roll

$7.99

Shredded paneer stuffed in a crispy egg roll shell, with a side of masala sauce.

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Samosas smothered in chana masala, chutneys, yogurt, & spices.

Papri Chaat

$6.99

A combination of crispy papri, chickpeas, chutneys, yogurt, & spices. NOTE: for takeout orders please mix this everything prior to eating.

Pani Puri

$8.99

Crispy, hollow spheres stuffed with a spiced potato mixture, and filled with sweet, spicy, & tangy water. NOTE: for takeout the stuffing and pani will be served on the side to preserve the puris.

Wings

$9.99

Bone-in chicken wings marinated overnight, then fried (6pc).

DRINKS

Water

$0.99+

Soda

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.99

Rose Lemonade

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Mango Milkshake

$5.99

SWEETS

Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

$3.49

Your new favorite cookie!

BREAD

Naan

$2.99

Fresh oven-baked, soft Indian bread.

Cheesy Naan

$3.49

Naan topped with cheese.

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Naan topped with garlic.

Cheesy Garlic Naan

$3.99

Naan topped with cheese & garlic.

Parantha

$2.99

Flaky flatbread. (Vegan)

Bhatura

$2.99

Deep-fried, fluffy bread.

EXTRAS

Rice

$1.99

Raita

$1.99
Onion Chutney

$0.49+
Tamarind Chutney

$0.49+
Mint Chutney

$0.49+
Masala Sauce

$5.99

Rich & creamy sauce made from tomatoes, peppers, and spices.

Curry Sauce

$5.99

Robust sauce made of ginger, garlic, & caramelized onions.

Achar

$0.99

Pickled lemon and chili.

Pickled Onions

$0.99
Crispy Onions

$0.99
Desi Salad

$0.99

Freshly chopped red onion, tomatoes, and cucumbers with lemon juice.

Habanero Sauce

$0.99
Chicken

$5.99
Lamb

$8.99
Paneer

$5.99

Homemade Indian cottage cheese.

Aloo Gobi

$5.99

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with tomato, onion, ginger and cilantro.

Channa Masala

$5.99

Curried chickpeas.