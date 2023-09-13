Lunch available Wednesday - Sunday 11:30am - 3:30. Pick up order in the restaurant located on the 2nd floor of the Clubhouse More
Hawtree's Pub & Grill at Mt. Mitchell Golf
Appetizers (Copy)
Chips and Salsa
$7.00
BBQ Sliders
$12.00
Shrimp Poppers
$12.00
Mexican Street Corn DIp
$10.00
Pretzel Pig Pile
$12.00
19th Hole Burger
$15.00
6oz Burger patty topped with Applewood Bacon, melted American Cheese, crisp Lettuce, Tomato, sliced Red Onion on a buttery roll
Wings
$9.00+
Deep Fried and Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Celery and Blue Cheese
Pub Plates (Copy)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Reuben
$14.00
BBQ Plate
$15.00
Chicken Tenders with Fries
$14.00
80 South Burger
$14.00
6oz burger patty with melted cheese, house made onion rings, bourbon BBQ sauce on a toasted bun
Hawtree's Pub & Grill Mt. Mitchell Golf Club Location and Ordering Hours
(828) 675-4911
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM