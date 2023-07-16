Popular Items

Lamb Gyro

$11.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Falafel

$10.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Food

Cold Mezedes

Tzatziki

$6.99

Our signature cucumber, garlick, and greek yogurt dip

Meze Sampler

$19.99

Choose any 3 of above

Fiery Feta Dip

$6.99

Spicy feta spread

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.99

Dolmades

Hummus

$6.99

Chickpea spread with olive oil, tahini, and garlic

Garlic Eggplant Dip

$6.99

Melitzanosalata

Hot Mezedes

Waffle Fries

$6.99

Served with ketchup or Moustaki Mustard on side

Lemon Potatoes

$5.99

Our Signature roasted potatoes

Avgolemono Soup

$5.99

chicken soup with egg, lemon, and rice

Spanakopita

$6.99

Spinach Pie

Gyro Fries

$11.99

waffle fries topped with lamb, pork , or chicken , tzatziki, tomato, onion, and oregano

Greek Nachos

$10.99

Lamb, tomatom red onion, goat cheese, and tzatziki sauce served over pita chips

Moustaki Sticks

$6.99

Fried Zucchini and eggplant served with tzatziki

Greek Fries

$7.99
Greek Gigantes Beans in Sauce

$5.99

Sandwich

Lamb Gyro

$11.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Pork Gyro

$11.99

Loukaniko

$11.99

Bifteki

$11.99

Falafel

$10.99

Veggie

$10.99

Salmon

$13.99

Pork Souvlaki

$11.99

Chicken Souvlaki

$11.99

Spartan Warrior

$14.99

Skewer

Skewers

$6.00

Served by the Skewer

Entrees

Pork Gyro Entree

$15.99

Chicken Gyro Entree

$15.99

Lamb Gyro Entree

$15.99

Chicken Souvlaki Entree

$15.99

Pork Souvlaki Entree

$15.99

Bifteki Entree

$15.99

Falafel Entree

$15.99

Salmon Entree

$18.99

Loukaniko Entree

$15.99

Moustaki Sampler

$24.99

Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$10.99

tomato, red onion, cucumber , kalamata olives, feta

Greek Salad

$10.99

spring mix, tomatom cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion

Harvest Salad

$10.99

spring mix, walnuts, cranberies, tomato, figs, and goat cheese

Bowl

Moustaki Bowl

$11.99

Create Your Own

Dessert

Baklava

$5.99

layered pastry with nuts and honey

Loukumades

$5.99

fried greek honey puffs with walnuts

Nutella Loukumades

$6.99

fried greek honey puffs with walnuts and nutella

S'mores Loukumades

$6.99

fried greek honey puffs with nutella, marshmellow, grahm cracker crumble

Ekmek Kataifi

$6.99Out of stock

Open Item

Open Food Item

Moustaki Greek Market

Papadopoulos biscuits filled with Strawberry cream filling

$5.00
Papadopoulos chocolate sandwich cookie filled with vanilla

$5.00
Papadopoulos Cocoa Sandwich Cookie Cocoa Filling

$5.00
Papadopoulos Petit- Beurre Plain Biscuits

$5.00
Xion Greek Table Sea Salt

$5.00

Catering

Sandwich Tray (10 Sandwiches)

$120.00

Chicken Skewer Tray (10 Piece)

$60.00

Pork Skewer Tray ( 10 Piece)

$60.00

Half Chicken Half Pork Skewer Tray (10 Piece)

$60.00

Meze Sampler Tray

$60.00

Feeds up to 10 People served with Pita, Cucumber, and Carrots. For Sampler Tray specify the 3 options in special instructions. Options are: Tzatziki, Fiery Feta, Spanakopita, Hummus, Garlic Eggplant Dip, Stuffed Grape Leaves

Spanakopita Tray

$60.00

Feeds up to 10 people

Hummus Tray

$60.00

Fiery Feta Tray

$60.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves Tray

$60.00

Tzatziki Tray

$60.00

Garlic Eggplant Dip Tray

$60.00

Greek Salad Tray

$50.00+

Horiatiki Salad Tray

$50.00+

Harvest Salad Tray

$50.00+

Drinks

Beverage

20 Oz Pepsi

$3.25

20 Oz Diet Pepsi

$3.25

20 Oz Sierra Mist

$3.25

20 Oz Gingerale

$3.25

20 0z Lemonade

$3.25

20 Oz Orange Crush

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.00
Greek Mountain Iced Tea Peach

$4.00
Greek Mountain Iced Tea Lemon

$4.00
Loux Greek Orange Soda 11 oz

$2.50
Loux Greek Lemonade (carbonated) 11 oz

$2.50