Moving Dough Pizza Co.
Moving Dough Food Menu
Pizza
- The Leo (Build Your Own Cheese)$14.99
- The Cole (Build Your Own Margherita)$16.49
- Chicken Pesto$19.99
Cherry tomatoes, roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, nut-free pesto and Pecorino Romano
- The Frank White$19.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, Gorgonzola crumble, Pecorino Romano, caramelized onion & house made hot honey
- The Hot Chick$19.99
Buffalo sauce base with roasted chicken, spanish onion, shredded Cheddar, and blue cheese drizzle
- The Jo-Jo$19.99
House made tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, whipped ricotta, mozzarella cheese & Pecorino Romano
- Meat Lovers$19.99
House made tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, meatball, bacon, pepperoni & sausage
- The Mya$19.99
Fig spread, prosciutto, and mozzarella cheese, topped with arugula and balsamic drizzle glaze
- The Oliver$19.99
BBQ sauce base topped with shredded Cheddar, roasted chicken, & spanish onion
- The Paulie$19.99
EVOO, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella, dollops of house made tomato sauce, oregano, and basil
- The Tenderoni$19.99
- White Veggie$19.99
Fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella, spinach, spanish onions, balsamic drizzle glaze, roasted red pepper & EVOO
Calzones
Salads
- House Salad$9.99
Crispy lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot and red onion
- The Greek Salad$11.99
Crispy lettuce, pepperoncini, feta, olives, sweet onions, peppers, and tomatoes, with Greek dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.99
Crispy lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino cheese with Caesar dressing
- The Goat Salad$15.99
Arugula, fried goat cheese balls & beets, EVOO, candied pecans & balsamic glaze
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$12.99
Fresh chicken cutlet, house made marinara sauce & fresh mozzarella
- Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$12.99
Homemade meatballs, house made marinara sauce, provolone & grated Pecorino Romano
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fresh chicken cutlet, Cheddar cheese, bacon & BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fresh chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce & blue cheese
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, grated Parmesan & Caesar dressing
- Spicy Steak Bomb$12.99
Shaved ribeye, sliced cherry peppers, mushrooms & onions
- The Yard Bird$12.99
Fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato and mayo & cheese
Chips
Dessert
Sides & Sauces
- Sd Hot Honey$1.50
- Sd Blue Cheese$0.75
- Sd Ranch$0.75
- Sd Celery Sticks$0.75
- Sd Teriyaki$0.75
- Sd Sweet Thai Chili$0.75
- Sd Honey Mustard$0.75
- Sd Garlic Butter$0.75
- Sd Buffa-Q Sauce$0.75
- Sd Marinara$0.75
- Sd Italian Dressing$0.75
- Sd Greek Dressing$0.75
- Sd Fig Spread$0.75
- Sd Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Sd Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- Sd BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Sd Balsamic Glaze$0.75
- Sd Balsamic Dressing$0.75