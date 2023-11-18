Moxie's | La Crosse
Food Menu
Start Ups
- Cheese Curds$13.00
Local Wisconsin deep-fried cheese curds served with marinara or ranch.
- O-Rings$11.00
Thick Cut, tavern battered onion rings. Served with Boom Boom sauce.
- Duck Sweetcorn Wontons$14.00
Served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Pretzel Bites$13.00
Warm and crispy pretzel sticks. Served with house-made spicy Montery jack cheese sauce. Pairs well with a draft beer.
- Moxie Tots$15.00
A Moxie's special. One pound of crispy tater tots slathered in a house-made spicy Montery jack cheese sauce topped with shredded cheddar jack, diced tomatoes, and jalepeños. Add diced bacon 2.
- Nachos$16.00
House-made crispy corn tortilla chips piled high with your choice of taco seasoned beef, or mesquite herb chicken, queso, cheddar jack, tomatoes, red onions, black olives and jalepeños. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add side of guacamole 2.
- Quesadilla$14.00
Southwest seasoned chicken, Colby jack. fire roasted peppers, and onions, served with pico de gallo and Boom Boom sauce.
- Boneless Wings$13.00
Served with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese and choice of wing sauce.
- Jumbo Wings$13.00
Served with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese and choice of wing sauce.
- 2 oz Sauce$0.50
Salads &Wraps
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Lettuce blend, choice of Tuscan seasoned chicken or crispy chicken, bacon, tomatoes, colby jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
- Chicken Caesar$14.00
Lettuce blend, choice of Tuscan seasoned chicken or crispy chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Lettuce blend, crispy chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, red onion and ranch dressing.
The Specialty Za List
- El Taco$17.00
Southwest seasoned taco beaf, cheddar and cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and taco sauce drizzled on top. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Memphis BBQ Chicken Smokey$17.00
BBQ base. chopped chicken, red onions, and applewood smoked bacon topped with mozzarella provalone blend.
- Veggie$17.00
Red peppers, green peppers, black olives, green olives, red onion, mushrooms, and tomatoes topped with mazzarella provalone blend.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
Creamy buttermilk ranch base, Tuscan marinated chicken, bacon, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella provalone blend.
- 4-Meat$17.00
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon topped with mozzarella provalone blend.
- Super Supreme$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, and green olives topped with mozzarella provalone blend.
- Make It Your Own Za$14.00
Add meat for 2/ each: Canadian bacon, applewood bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef. Additional Toppings for 1/each: banana peppers, red peppers, green peppers, red onion, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, tomatoes.
- Tuesday Single Topping pizza Special$14.00