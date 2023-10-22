2x points for loyalty members
MOZZ Artisan Pizza Daybreak
Other Eats
Sourdough Bread, Garlic-Herb Compound Butter, Garlic Oil, Served With Warmed Tomato Sugo Sauce Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Marinated Kalamata & Castelvetrano Olives with Marinated Feta Cheese Allergens: Dairy
Cavatappi Pasta, Gouda, Sharp White Cheddar, & House Made Mozzarella, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Brussels Sprout, Chive, Parmigiano Sauce, Garlic Confit Allergens: Dairy
House Made Focaccia Bread, Ricotta Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Speck, Creminelli's Sopressa Veneta, Gran Biscotto Ham, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Cured, Lightly Smoked Italian Ham. Sopressa Salami Is An Italian Cured Meat With Flavors of Pepper, Garlic & Other Herbs Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Salads
Mixed Lettuces, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Sun-Dried Tomato, Castelvetrano Olive, Feta Cheese & House Made Creamy Herb Dressing Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Mixed Lettuces, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Sun-Dried Tomato, Castelvetrano Olive, Feta Cheese & House Made Creamy Herb Dressing Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Baby Romaine, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Crispy Speck, Parmigiano & House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Cured, Lightly Smoked Italian Ham Allergens: Fish, Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Baby Romaine, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Crispy Speck, Parmigiano & House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Cured, Lightly Smoked Italian Ham Allergens: Fish, Dairy, Gluten, Egg
12" Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Salami, Oregano Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Ricotta Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Roasted Cauliflower Floret, Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Thyme Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Snuck Farm Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Oregano Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Crimini Mushroom, Italian Sausage Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Salami, Serrano Pepper, Raw Local Honey Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Creminelli's Sopressa Veneta Note: Sopressa Is An Italian Cured Meat With Flavors Of Pepper, Garlic & Other Herbs Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Cured, Lightly Smoked Italian Ham Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Gouda Cheese, Garlic Confit, Leek, Chive Creme Fraiche, Hatch Green Chile Flake Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Garlic, Caramelized Shallot, Brussels Sprout, Goat Cheese, Gouda, House Smoked Bacon, and Smoked Romano Crisp Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
ADD On The Side Please!
Grown in Pleasant Grove, UT. Very Tender and Peppery. A Great Addition To Any Pizza.
House Made 100% From Scratch.
18+ Month Aged, Imported, Italian Hard Cheese.
Imported Italian Vinegar, Reduced In House Until Slightly Sweet and Tangy. Perfect For Adding Balance And Extra Flavor To Any Menu Item.
Beehives Are Located In Santaquin, UT. Great On Any Pizza! Try it and you'll be hooked.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Imported Italian Balsamic Vinegar, aged 12 years!
Imported White Truffles. Truffle Exudes An Earthy, Mushroom Flavor.
Spicy!
House Made Tomato Sugo Served Warm and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Flatiron Hatch Green Chile Flake - A Blend Of Two Varietals Of Hatch Valley Green Chiles, Jalapeño, And A Touch Of Habanero
Garlic Cloves Slow Roasted In Extra Virgin Olive Oil For Two Hours Make This Delicious Garlic Oil!
Dessert
Beverage
12 oz. Beverage. Choose from 8 Flavors of Soda! Stubborn Classic Root Beer, Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda, Stubborn citrus Hibiscus Orange, Stubborn Lemon Berry AÇAI, Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda, Stubborn Black Cherry with Tarragon, Stubborn Draft Cola Zero Sugar, Stubborn Draft Cola. You fill it when you pick it up.
12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Oregon Blackberry, Cane Sugar, Spearmint & Spearmint Essential Oil
12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Raw Local Honey, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice & Lavender Essential Oil
12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Raw Local Honey, Ginger & Lemongrass
12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Sassafras, Ginger, Licorice, Star Anise, Burdock Root, Vanilla Extract, Raisin & Cane Sugar
12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Organic Strawberry, Organic Hibiscus Flowers, Organic Vanilla, Organic Cane Sugar & Edible Glitter
12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Cherry Puree, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Flower & Cane Sugar
Pick Four Of The Staple Six Taproot Craft Soda Flavors & Save A Dollar! Flavors Include: Root Beer, Lemongrass Ginger, Blackberry Mint, Strawberry Fields, Lemon Lime Lavender, and Cherry Limeade.
Salt Lake City Based, Woman Owned Han’s Kombucha. Flavors Vary By Season. *Picture May Not Depict Current Selection, Please Ask Server For Available Flavors.
16 oz. Proud Source Water Comes In An Aluminum Can For Easy Recycling. It Is Bottled At The Source In The Rocky Mountains And Has A P.H. Of 8.5.