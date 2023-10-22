Other Eats

Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread
$8.00

Sourdough Bread, Garlic-Herb Compound Butter, Garlic Oil, Served With Warmed Tomato Sugo Sauce Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Marinated Olives & Feta
Marinated Olives & Feta
$5.00

Marinated Kalamata & Castelvetrano Olives with Marinated Feta Cheese Allergens: Dairy

Baked Mac & Cheese
Baked Mac & Cheese
$7.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Gouda, Sharp White Cheddar, & House Made Mozzarella, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Seasonal Veggie
Seasonal Veggie
$6.00Out of stock

Brussels Sprout, Chive, Parmigiano Sauce, Garlic Confit Allergens: Dairy

Italian Sandwich
Italian Sandwich
$15.00Out of stock

House Made Focaccia Bread, Ricotta Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Speck, Creminelli's Sopressa Veneta, Gran Biscotto Ham, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Cured, Lightly Smoked Italian Ham. Sopressa Salami Is An Italian Cured Meat With Flavors of Pepper, Garlic & Other Herbs Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Salads

Full Mediterranean Garden Salad
Full Mediterranean Garden Salad
$14.00

Mixed Lettuces, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Sun-Dried Tomato, Castelvetrano Olive, Feta Cheese & House Made Creamy Herb Dressing Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Half Mediterranean Garden Salad
Half Mediterranean Garden Salad
$7.00

Mixed Lettuces, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Sun-Dried Tomato, Castelvetrano Olive, Feta Cheese & House Made Creamy Herb Dressing Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Half Caesar Salad
Half Caesar Salad
$7.00Out of stock

Baby Romaine, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Crispy Speck, Parmigiano & House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Cured, Lightly Smoked Italian Ham Allergens: Fish, Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Full Caesar Salad
Full Caesar Salad
$14.00Out of stock

Baby Romaine, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Crispy Speck, Parmigiano & House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Cured, Lightly Smoked Italian Ham Allergens: Fish, Dairy, Gluten, Egg

12" Pizza

Calabrese
Calabrese
$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Salami, Oregano Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted Cauliflower
$16.00

Ricotta Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Roasted Cauliflower Floret, Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Thyme Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Cheese
Cheese
$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Margherita
Margherita
$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Snuck Farm Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Meat
Meat
$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Pepperoni
Pepperoni
$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Oregano Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Sausage Mushroom
Sausage Mushroom
$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Crimini Mushroom, Italian Sausage Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Serrano Honey
Serrano Honey
$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Salami, Serrano Pepper, Raw Local Honey Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Sopressa
Sopressa
$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Creminelli's Sopressa Veneta Note: Sopressa Is An Italian Cured Meat With Flavors Of Pepper, Garlic & Other Herbs Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Speck
Speck
$18.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Cured, Lightly Smoked Italian Ham Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Leek
Leek
$15.00

Gouda Cheese, Garlic Confit, Leek, Chive Creme Fraiche, Hatch Green Chile Flake Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Brussels Sprout
Brussels Sprout
$18.00

Garlic, Caramelized Shallot, Brussels Sprout, Goat Cheese, Gouda, House Smoked Bacon, and Smoked Romano Crisp Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

ADD On The Side Please!

SIDE Arugula
SIDE Arugula
$1.50

Grown in Pleasant Grove, UT. Very Tender and Peppery. A Great Addition To Any Pizza.

SIDE Ranch
SIDE Ranch
$0.75

House Made 100% From Scratch.

SIDE Parmigiano
SIDE Parmigiano
$1.00

18+ Month Aged, Imported, Italian Hard Cheese.

SIDE Balsamic Reduction
SIDE Balsamic Reduction
$1.50

Imported Italian Vinegar, Reduced In House Until Slightly Sweet and Tangy. Perfect For Adding Balance And Extra Flavor To Any Menu Item.

SIDE Honey
SIDE Honey
$1.50

Beehives Are Located In Santaquin, UT. Great On Any Pizza! Try it and you'll be hooked.

SIDE Oil & Vinegar
SIDE Oil & Vinegar

Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Imported Italian Balsamic Vinegar, aged 12 years!

SIDE Truffle Oil
SIDE Truffle Oil
$1.50

Imported White Truffles. Truffle Exudes An Earthy, Mushroom Flavor.

SIDE Red Pepper Flakes
SIDE Red Pepper Flakes

Spicy!

SIDE Sugo Sauce
SIDE Sugo Sauce
$1.50

House Made Tomato Sugo Served Warm and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

SIDE Hatch Green Chile Flake
SIDE Hatch Green Chile Flake
$0.75

Flatiron Hatch Green Chile Flake - A Blend Of Two Varietals Of Hatch Valley Green Chiles, Jalapeño, And A Touch Of Habanero

SIDE Garlic Oil
SIDE Garlic Oil
$0.75

Garlic Cloves Slow Roasted In Extra Virgin Olive Oil For Two Hours Make This Delicious Garlic Oil!

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50

Large Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookie Topped With A Touch Of Maldon Sea Salt Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Dairy *Chocolate chips manufactured in a facility that processes tree nuts/peanuts

Beverage

Stubborn Soda
Stubborn Soda
$3.50

12 oz. Beverage. Choose from 8 Flavors of Soda! Stubborn Classic Root Beer, Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda, Stubborn citrus Hibiscus Orange, Stubborn Lemon Berry AÇAI, Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda, Stubborn Black Cherry with Tarragon, Stubborn Draft Cola Zero Sugar, Stubborn Draft Cola. You fill it when you pick it up.

Taproot Blackberry Mint
Taproot Blackberry Mint
$4.00

12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Oregon Blackberry, Cane Sugar, Spearmint & Spearmint Essential Oil

Taproot Lemon Lime Lavender
Taproot Lemon Lime Lavender
$4.00

12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Raw Local Honey, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice & Lavender Essential Oil

Taproot Lemongrass Ginger
Taproot Lemongrass Ginger
$4.00

12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Raw Local Honey, Ginger & Lemongrass

Taproot Root Beer
Taproot Root Beer
$4.00

12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Sassafras, Ginger, Licorice, Star Anise, Burdock Root, Vanilla Extract, Raisin & Cane Sugar

Taproot Strawberry Fields
Taproot Strawberry Fields
$4.00

12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Organic Strawberry, Organic Hibiscus Flowers, Organic Vanilla, Organic Cane Sugar & Edible Glitter

Taproot Cherry Limeade
Taproot Cherry Limeade
$4.00

12 oz. Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Cherry Puree, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Flower & Cane Sugar

Taproot Sample 4 Pack
Taproot Sample 4 Pack
$14.00

Pick Four Of The Staple Six Taproot Craft Soda Flavors & Save A Dollar! Flavors Include: Root Beer, Lemongrass Ginger, Blackberry Mint, Strawberry Fields, Lemon Lime Lavender, and Cherry Limeade.

Han's Kombucha
Han's Kombucha
$4.00

Salt Lake City Based, Woman Owned Han’s Kombucha. Flavors Vary By Season. *Picture May Not Depict Current Selection, Please Ask Server For Available Flavors.

Sparkling Bottled Water
Sparkling Bottled Water
$2.25

16 oz. Proud Source Water Comes In An Aluminum Can For Easy Recycling. It Is Bottled At The Source In The Rocky Mountains And Has A P.H. Of 8.5.

Home Baking Night

Pizza Dough Ball
Pizza Dough Ball
$3.50

Each dough ball can be stretched from 10-12 inches. Each topping that you choose will be enough for one pizza. These kits come with at home baking instructions. FUN FAMILY NIGHT!!