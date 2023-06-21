Food

Appetizers

Fried Spring Rolls

$6.00+Out of stock

Spring rolls stuffed with pork, shrimp, vermicelli, & vegetables. Served with lettuce and your choice of regular Nuoc Nam or spicy Nuoc Nam.

Rocket Rolls

$8.00+Out of stock

Deep-fried jumbo shrimp & ground pork wrapped in spring rolls paper. Served with lettuce and your choice of regular Nuoc Nam or spicy Nuoc Nam.

Crack Fried Wings

$7.00+Out of stock

Double-fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of Sweet & Spicy, Soy Garlic, or Nuoc Nam sauce.

Banh Mis

Mr Banh Mi

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ pork, Vietnamese hams, pork pâté, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.

Traditional Banh Mi

$10.00Out of stock

Vietnamese hams, headcheese, pork pâté, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.

BBQ Pork Banh Mi

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ pork, pork pâté, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.

Bulgogi Beef Banh Mi

$12.00Out of stock

Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mayo, pickled purple onion, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.

Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi

$10.00Out of stock

Lemongrass pork, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$10.00Out of stock

Lemongrass chicken thighs, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.

Bowls

Lemongrass Pork Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Vermicelli noodles & lettuce topped with lemongrass pork, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and fried shallots.

Bulgogi Beef Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Vermicelli noodles & lettuce topped with thinly sliced rib-eye steak, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and pickled daikon & carrots.

Meat Lover's Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Vermicelli noodles & lettuce topped with lemongrass pork & chicken, bulgogi beef, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and pickled daikon & carrots.

Lemongrass Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Vermicelli noodles & lettuce topped with lemongrass chicken thighs, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and fried shallots.

Lemongrass Pork Rice Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

White rice bowl topped with lemongrass pork, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and fried shallots.

Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

White rice bowl topped with thinly sliced rib-eye steak, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and pickled daikon & carrots.

Meat Lover's Rice Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

White rice bowl topped with lemongrass pork & chicken, bulgogi beef, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and pickled daikon & carrots.

Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

White rice bowl topped with lemongrass chicken thighs, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and fried shallots.

Beverages

Drinks

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00+

Vietnamese espresso-dripped coffee with condensed milk served over ice.

Iced Thai Milk Tea

$5.00+Out of stock

Sweet Thai milk tea with condensed milk served over ice.

Fresh Young Coconut

$6.00+Out of stock

Fresh young coconut juice served over ice with coconut meat.

Soft Drinks

$1.50Out of stock