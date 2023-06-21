Mr. Banh Mi
Food
Appetizers
Fried Spring Rolls
Spring rolls stuffed with pork, shrimp, vermicelli, & vegetables. Served with lettuce and your choice of regular Nuoc Nam or spicy Nuoc Nam.
Rocket Rolls
Deep-fried jumbo shrimp & ground pork wrapped in spring rolls paper. Served with lettuce and your choice of regular Nuoc Nam or spicy Nuoc Nam.
Crack Fried Wings
Double-fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of Sweet & Spicy, Soy Garlic, or Nuoc Nam sauce.
Banh Mis
Mr Banh Mi
BBQ pork, Vietnamese hams, pork pâté, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.
Traditional Banh Mi
Vietnamese hams, headcheese, pork pâté, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.
BBQ Pork Banh Mi
BBQ pork, pork pâté, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.
Bulgogi Beef Banh Mi
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye steak, mayo, pickled purple onion, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.
Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi
Lemongrass pork, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.
Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi
Lemongrass chicken thighs, mayo, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro served on a toasted French baguette.
Bowls
Lemongrass Pork Salad
Vermicelli noodles & lettuce topped with lemongrass pork, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and fried shallots.
Bulgogi Beef Salad
Vermicelli noodles & lettuce topped with thinly sliced rib-eye steak, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and pickled daikon & carrots.
Meat Lover's Salad
Vermicelli noodles & lettuce topped with lemongrass pork & chicken, bulgogi beef, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and pickled daikon & carrots.
Lemongrass Chicken Salad
Vermicelli noodles & lettuce topped with lemongrass chicken thighs, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and fried shallots.
Lemongrass Pork Rice Bowl
White rice bowl topped with lemongrass pork, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and fried shallots.
Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl
White rice bowl topped with thinly sliced rib-eye steak, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and pickled daikon & carrots.
Meat Lover's Rice Bowl
White rice bowl topped with lemongrass pork & chicken, bulgogi beef, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and pickled daikon & carrots.
Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl
White rice bowl topped with lemongrass chicken thighs, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, and fried shallots.
Beverages
Drinks
Iced Vietnamese Coffee
Vietnamese espresso-dripped coffee with condensed milk served over ice.
Iced Thai Milk Tea
Sweet Thai milk tea with condensed milk served over ice.
Fresh Young Coconut
Fresh young coconut juice served over ice with coconut meat.