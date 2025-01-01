Specials

Shrimp Squealers

$12.00Out of stock

Fried bacon wrapped shrimp drenched in Hank's hot sauce

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.00

Baked all natural sea scallops wrapped in bacon

Shrimp Quesadilla

$21.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Scallop n Grits

$21.00

House Specialties

The Crabman

$14.00

Loaded seasoned fries topped with crab meat and unique cheese blend

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Your choice of fish, fresh-battered, crispy fries, tartar sauce & lemon

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Three crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas, slaw, tropical salsa & creme mexicana

Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

Three crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas, slaw, tropical salsa & creme mexicana

Steamed Clams w/ Garlic White Wine Sauce

$21.00

1 dozen steamed clams in our delicious garlic white wine sauce

Steamed PEI Mussels

$19.00

1lb steamed Price Edward Island mussels w/ our delicious garlic white wine sauce or marinara sauce

Twisted Crab

$14.00

Philly soft pretzel topped with crab meat and our cheese blend

Sandwiches

Po' Boy

$10.00

Your choice of fried fish of the day, shrimp, or oysters on a grilled split top bun

Cold Lobster Roll

$36.00

1/3 lb lobster salad served on a toasted split top roll w/ chips and a pickle

Hot Lobster Roll

$36.00

Lobster claw & knuckle meat warmed in butter served on a toasted split top roll w/ chips and a pickle

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Our own made Market Crab Cake, greens, tomato, and red onion, served on brioche, chips & pickle

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$19.00

Single or double flash fried soft shell crab, greens, tomato, onion on brioche w/ garlic lime aioli, chips, and a pickle

Famous Fat Crab Sandwich

$34.00

A flash-fried soft shell crab and broiled market crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche w/ garlic lime aioli on the side, chips, and a pickle

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Broiled, blackened, or batter fried, greens, tomato, onion on brioche w/ tartar sauce, chips, and a pickle

Big Fat Fish Sandwich, Cod

$23.00

7oz, greens, tomato, red onion on brioche w/ garlic aioli, chips, and a pickle

Big Fat Fish Sandwich, Halibut

$27.00

7oz, greens, tomato, red onion on brioche w/ garlic aioli, chips, and a pickle

The Clucker

$12.00

Grilled or blackened chicken breast with citrus herb spread, greens, tomato & red onion on brioche w/ chips and a pickle

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Grilled cheeseburger with greens, tomato, onion and citrus herb spread on brioche w/ chips and a pickle

Protein - a la carte

Crab Cake

$19.00

Our own made broiled market crab cake

Chicken

$9.00

Blackened or broiled

Tuna

$18.00

Grilled, blackened, or broiled

Shrimp

$16.00

Peeled and deveined shrimp grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried

Salmon

$16.00

Fresh Norwegian salmon grilled, blackened, or broiled

Scallops

$19.00

Large all natural sea scallops grilled, blackened, or broiled

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Flash fried oysters

Soft shell crab

$15.00

Flash fried soft shell crab

Fresh Fish of the Day

$10.00

Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried

Boston Blue

$13.00

Broiled, blackened, or fried

Halibut

$19.00

Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried

Cod

$15.00

Broiled, blackened, or fried

Dinner Menu

Dinner Platter

Choice of protein broiled, blackened or batter fried. Served with choice of two sides

Seafood Pasta

$28.00

Shrimp, scallops, fish, clams, and mussels cooked in a fabulous marinara sauce served over speghetti

Spaghetti in Clam Sauce w/ side salad

$28.00

Traditional steamed and chopped clams served in a garlic herb butter sauce w/ side salad

Poseidon's Plate

$39.00

Broiled fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, crab cake & crab claw

Salads

Romaine Caesar

$9.00

Lettuce, house made Caesar, croutons and paramesan

Garden Fresh Greens

$9.00

Cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion

Red Beet and Goat Cheese Garden Salad

$12.00

Pickled red beets, creamy goat cheese, and fresh greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion

From The Steamer

Steamed Snow Crab

1 lb of medium or jumbo snow crab, steamed and served w/ melted butter

Steamed Red King Crab Legs

1 lb of XL or jumbo king crab legs, steamed and served w/ melted butter

Hot Steamed Shrimp

1lb medium or jumbo hot steamed shrimp

Steamed Lobster

$29.00

1-1.25 lb, served w melted butter

Soups

Our Daily Fisherman's Red Chowder

Aromatic tomato broth with potatoes, fresh seafood and bacon

Chef's Soup of the Day

Chef's Soup of the Day

Baked Tomato Crab Bisque

Served with croutons and cheese

Sides

Melted Butter

$2.00

2oz

Side House Salad

$5.50

Our Own Made

Classic Creamy Slaw

$4.50

Our Own Made

Bacon Horseradish Potato Salad

$4.50

Our Own Made

Cabbage Slaw

$4.50

Our Own Made

Seasonal Marinated Vegetable

$4.50

Our Own Made

Warm Crab Corn Bread

$4.50

Our Own Made

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Our Own Made

Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.50

Our Own Made

Fries

$5.50

Sidewinder Fries

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$5.50

Our Own Made

Hot Vegetables

$4.50

Wild Rice

$4.00

Beverages

Root Beer

$2.50

Fountain Barq's root beer

Coke

$2.50

Fountain Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fountain Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Fountain Cherry Coke

Sprite

$2.50

Fountain Sprite

Lemonade

$2.50

Fountain MinuteMaid lemonade

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9oz

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.59

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened

Milk

$1.50Out of stock

16oz

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$2.79Out of stock

Boylan Grape Soda

$2.79

Boylan Cream Soda

$2.79

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.79

Boylan Birch Beer

$2.79

Boylan Orange Soda

$2.79

Boylan Root Beer

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Sweet and tart with whipped cream and graham cracker crust

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

3 Layers of chocolate cake with decadent chocolate fudge frosting

Blueberry Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

$7.50