Mr. Bill's Fresh Seafood & The Fat Crab Cafe
Specials
House Specialties
The Crabman
Loaded seasoned fries topped with crab meat and unique cheese blend
Fish & Chips
Your choice of fish, fresh-battered, crispy fries, tartar sauce & lemon
Fish Tacos
Three crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas, slaw, tropical salsa & creme mexicana
Shrimp Tacos
Three crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas, slaw, tropical salsa & creme mexicana
Steamed Clams w/ Garlic White Wine Sauce
1 dozen steamed clams in our delicious garlic white wine sauce
Steamed PEI Mussels
1lb steamed Price Edward Island mussels w/ our delicious garlic white wine sauce or marinara sauce
Twisted Crab
Philly soft pretzel topped with crab meat and our cheese blend
Sandwiches
Po' Boy
Your choice of fried fish of the day, shrimp, or oysters on a grilled split top bun
Cold Lobster Roll
1/3 lb lobster salad served on a toasted split top roll w/ chips and a pickle
Hot Lobster Roll
Lobster claw & knuckle meat warmed in butter served on a toasted split top roll w/ chips and a pickle
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our own made Market Crab Cake, greens, tomato, and red onion, served on brioche, chips & pickle
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
Single or double flash fried soft shell crab, greens, tomato, onion on brioche w/ garlic lime aioli, chips, and a pickle
Famous Fat Crab Sandwich
A flash-fried soft shell crab and broiled market crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche w/ garlic lime aioli on the side, chips, and a pickle
Fresh Fish Sandwich
Broiled, blackened, or batter fried, greens, tomato, onion on brioche w/ tartar sauce, chips, and a pickle
Big Fat Fish Sandwich, Cod
7oz, greens, tomato, red onion on brioche w/ garlic aioli, chips, and a pickle
Big Fat Fish Sandwich, Halibut
7oz, greens, tomato, red onion on brioche w/ garlic aioli, chips, and a pickle
The Clucker
Grilled or blackened chicken breast with citrus herb spread, greens, tomato & red onion on brioche w/ chips and a pickle
Cheeseburger
Grilled cheeseburger with greens, tomato, onion and citrus herb spread on brioche w/ chips and a pickle
Protein - a la carte
Crab Cake
Our own made broiled market crab cake
Chicken
Blackened or broiled
Tuna
Grilled, blackened, or broiled
Shrimp
Peeled and deveined shrimp grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried
Salmon
Fresh Norwegian salmon grilled, blackened, or broiled
Scallops
Large all natural sea scallops grilled, blackened, or broiled
Fried Oysters
Flash fried oysters
Soft shell crab
Flash fried soft shell crab
Fresh Fish of the Day
Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried
Boston Blue
Broiled, blackened, or fried
Halibut
Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried
Cod
Broiled, blackened, or fried
Dinner Menu
Dinner Platter
Choice of protein broiled, blackened or batter fried. Served with choice of two sides
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp, scallops, fish, clams, and mussels cooked in a fabulous marinara sauce served over speghetti
Spaghetti in Clam Sauce w/ side salad
Traditional steamed and chopped clams served in a garlic herb butter sauce w/ side salad
Poseidon's Plate
Broiled fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, crab cake & crab claw
Salads
From The Steamer
Soups
Sides
Melted Butter
2oz
Side House Salad
Our Own Made
Classic Creamy Slaw
Our Own Made
Bacon Horseradish Potato Salad
Our Own Made
Cabbage Slaw
Our Own Made
Seasonal Marinated Vegetable
Our Own Made
Warm Crab Corn Bread
Our Own Made
Macaroni Salad
Our Own Made
Fresh Fruit Salad
Our Own Made
Fries
Sidewinder Fries
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Our Own Made
Hot Vegetables
Wild Rice
Beverages
Root Beer
Fountain Barq's root beer
Coke
Fountain Coke
Diet Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Fountain Cherry Coke
Sprite
Fountain Sprite
Lemonade
Fountain MinuteMaid lemonade
Bottled Water
16.9oz
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Hot Coffee
Iced Tea
Unsweetened
Milk
16oz