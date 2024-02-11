Mr. Broast Rosemont
Featured Items
- Cheese Fries$5.49+
Dive into a world of indulgence with our Cheesy Bliss Fries! Crispy golden fries, hot and irresistible, are generously smothered in a cascade of gooey, melted cheese. Picture the perfect union of crispy exteriors and velvety cheese, creating a symphony of textures and flavors. It's comfort food at its finest, a treat that satisfies cravings and brings joy with every cheesy, savory bite. Elevate your fry game with our Cheesy Bliss Fries — the ultimate comfort food indulgence for those moments when only ooey-gooey goodness will do!
- Chicken Boti Paratha Roll$9.99
Chicken boti, flame-grilled, with onions, lettuce, green chutney and mayo, wrapped in a delicious paratha roll.
- 4 Pcs Chicken Meal$12.99
Four pieces of our signature chicken served with a side of fries & drink.
Featured Items
- #1 - Zinger Burger$10.99
- #2 - Philly Chicken Sandwhich$9.99
- #2 - Philly Steak Sandwhich$9.99
- #3 - Bun Kabob$7.99
- #4 - Cheese Burger$8.99
- #4 - Double Cheese Burger$11.99
- #5 - Nashville Sandwich$10.99
Crispy chicken breast slathered in Nashville spicy sauce, with spicy mayo and topped with pickles.
- #6 - Gyro Pita$9.99
- # 7 - Rice Bowl$12.99
- #8 - 2 PC fish grilled with Rice and Salad$12.99
- #9 - Peri Peri Wrap$9.99
- #10 - 4 PC Whole wings with Fries$10.99
- #11 - 3 PC Tenders W/fries$10.00
- #12 - 3 PC Chicken$10.00
- #15 - 5pc Buffalo Wings$6.99
- #15 - 10 Pc Buffalo Wings$13.99
- #14-3 Pcs Nasville Hot Tenders$12.00
- Fish Sandwich$9.99
Rice Bowl
- Philly Steak Bowl w/ Pita$12.99
Chopped spicy beef steak meat pieces in a medley of green peppers and onions with a side of seasoned rice and salad.
- Gyros Bowl w/ Pita$12.99
Seasoned gyro meat tossed with onions with a side of seasoned rice and a salad.
- Peri Peri Chicken Bowl w/ Pita$12.99
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces and cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce and served on a bed of seasoned rice.
- Philly Chicken Bowl w/ Pita$12.99
Chopped chicken pieces in a medley of green peppers and onions with a side of seasoned rice and salad.
- Tandoori Chicken Bowl w/ Pita$12.99
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces and cooked with onions, smothered in our famous tandoori sauce and served on a bed of seasoned rice.
- Combination Bowl w/ Pita$17.99
Pick any 2 meats with a side of seasoned rice and a salad.
Beef Burgers & Sandwiches
- Mr Burger$12.99
Two juicy beef patties enveloped in a 3d bun, with zinger sauce, and dressed with pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce and two slices of cheese.
- Dbl Cheese Burger$11.99
2 juicy beef patties, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayonnaise and 2 slices of cheese and all in a gourmet bun.
- Gyros Cheese Burger$11.99
A juicy beef patty, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise and heaps of gyro meat with a slice of melted cheese and all in a gourmet bun.
- Cheese Burger$8.99
Our classic beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise and a slice of melted cheese and all in a gourmet bun.
- Southwest Burger$11.99
A juice beef patty, drizzled with southwest chipotle sauce with a slice of pepper jack cheese and all in a gourmet bun.
- Volcano Burger$11.99
A fresh ground beef patty, drizzled with peri peri sauce, a slice of our signature ghost pepper cheese, and jalapeños poppers and all in a gourmet bun.
- Philly Steak Sandwich$9.99
Chopped spicy beef pieces, in a medley of green peppers, onions, drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese with a spread of mayonnaise and garlic spread and all on a French roll or panini.
- Gyros Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned gyro meat tossed with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, slathered with tzatziki sauce and all wrapped in a pita.
- Bun Kabab$7.99
A soft shami kabab patty drizzled with green chutney, cover with egg and all served with a gourmet bun.
Chicken Sandwiches
- Zinger Burger$10.99
Our famous burger: made with crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside chicken breast, topped with seasoned cabbage and drizzled with spicy zinger sauce and all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
- Peri Peri Sandwich$9.99
Flame grilled chicken breast, smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mayo and onions and all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Juicy chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup and mayo and all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
- Philly Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Juicy grilled chicken, in a medley of peppers and onions, drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese and all toasted to perfection on a French roll or panini bread.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
A juicy chicken breast, slathered in Buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayonnaise, all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
- Club Sandwich$12.99
Juicy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes and lettuce, all slathered with mayonnaise with melted cheese and layered on 3 slices of Texas toast.
- Tandoori Sandwich$9.99
- Nashville Hot Sandwich$10.99
Wraps
- Periperi Chicken Wrap$9.99
A juicy chicken breast, smothered in a Peri Peri sauce, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise with melted mozzarella cheese. Wrapped in a 12" white tortilla.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
A juicy chicken breast, smothered in a Buffalo sauce, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise with melted mozzarella cheese. Wrapped in a 12" white tortilla.
- Steak Wrap$9.99
Chopped beef pieces, in a medley of green peppers, onions, drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese with a spread of mayonnaise rolled in a 12in white tortilla.
- Twister Wrap$9.99
Our crispy, fried chicken, tossed with seasoned cabbage with melted mozzarella, drizzled with our famous zinger sauce. Wrapped in a 12" white tortilla.
- Gyros Wrap$9.99
Seasoned gyro meat tossed with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, slathered with tzatziki sauce and all wrapped in a 12in white tortilla.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Tenders Value Meal
- Chicken Tenders (4pc)w/fries$10.99
All white meat natural tenders, breaded in our signature recipe and deep fried golden brown. Served with a side of fries.
- Chicken Tenders (6pc)w/fries$14.99
All white meat natural tenders, breaded in our signature recipe and deep fried golden brown. Served with a side of fries.
- 4 pc Tenders Only$9.99
- 6pc Tenders only$13.99
Value Meals
- 2 Pcs Chicken$7.99
Two pieces of our signature chicken served with a side of fries & drink.
- 3 Pcs Chicken$10.00
Three pieces of our signature chicken served with a side of fries & drink.
- 6 Pcs Wings Meal$14.99
Six pieces of whole wings served with a side of fries and drink.
Buffalo Wings
Chicken Bucket
- Mix (6 pcs)$16.99
- Mix (8 pcs)$19.99
- Mix (12 pcs)$27.99
- Mix (16 pcs)$35.99
- Mix (20 pcs)$40.99
- Leg & Thigh (6 Pcs)$11.99
- Legs & Thigh (8 pcs)$15.99
- Legs & Thigh (12 pcs)$22.99
- Legs & Thigh (16 pcs)$29.99
- Legs & Thigh (20 pcs)$35.99
- 50 Pc Leg N Thigh w/ Half Tray Fries$100.00
- Breast$3.99
- Leg$2.49
- Thigh$2.99
- Wings$2.49
- 8 Pc Honey Hot Leg N Thigh$19.99
- 16 Pc Honey Hot Leg N Thigh$35.99
- 12 Pc Honey Hot Leg N Thigh$27.99
- 20 Pc Honey Hot Leg N Thigh$40.99
- 6 Pc Honey Hot Leg N Thigh$16.99
Family Meal
- 8 Piece Meal With 4 Biscuits 1 Side$29.99
1 large side and 4 biscuits.
- 12 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits 2 Sides$44.99
2 large side and 6 biscuits.
- 16 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits 2 Sides$59.99
2 large sides and 6 biscuits.
- 20 Piece Meal With 8 biscuits$74.99
3 large side and 8 piece biscuits.
- Party Pack with 24 Pc Chicken, 10 Tenders, 12 Biscuits, 4 Sides$129.99
24 piece chicken, 10 piece chicken tenders, 12 biscuits and 4 large sides.
Appetizers
- Biscuit$0.99+
Our delicious classic biscuit, freshly baked, covered in our unique honey-butter sauce.
- Quesadilla$5.99+
Delight in the simplicity of our Mozzarella Meltdown Quesadilla! A warm embrace of soft flour tortillas cradle a heavenly fusion of ooey-gooey mozzarella cheese. The mild and milky notes of the mozzarella shine, creating a harmonious balance of flavors and textures. Each bite is a journey into cheesy perfection, where the stretchy goodness of melted mozzarella meets the satisfying crunch of the tortilla. The Mozzarella Meltdown Quesadilla is a fast food favorite, a testament to the beauty of uncomplicated, cheesy bliss. Experience the melt-in-your-mouth magic that only mozzarella can bring!
- Cheese Sticks$7.99
- Nachos Supreme$12.99+
- Coleslaw$2.99+
Finely shredded raw cabbage, lettuce, carrot with a salad dressing.
- Corn$3.49+
Savor the taste of summer with our Classic Buttered Corn on the Cob. Simple, comforting, and utterly satisfying, this timeless dish is a celebration of pure, unpretentious flavors. Enjoy the nostalgia of summer with every buttery bite.
- Fries$2.79+
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience with our Savory Straight-Cut Fries! Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, each golden fry is meticulously seasoned to perfection. Our secret blend of savory spices elevates these straight-cut delights, creating a symphony of flavors that dance on your taste buds.
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
Crunchy, then soft and silky, filled with jalapeno bits and creamy cheddar cheese. More than a spicy explosion, they are an explosion of texture and flavors.
- Onion Rings$7.99
Delight your senses with our Crispy Golden Onion Rings, a timeless classic that combines savory goodness with satisfying crunch. Handcrafted from the finest sweet onions, each ring is meticulously coated in a seasoned breadcrumb blend, ensuring a perfect golden exterior that invites you to indulge in every bite.
- Loaded Fries$9.99+
Ignite your taste buds with a fiery twist on a classic favorite—introducing our Spicy Inferno Loaded Fries! Golden fries, expertly cooked for that perfect crunch, serve as the canvas for a flavor explosion like no other.
- Rice$4.75+
- Beef Patties$2.00
- Chicken Patties$2.00
- Aloo Samosa$2.00
Embark on a culinary journey with our Spiced Aloo Samosa, a savory and aromatic treasure that captures the essence of Indian street food. Delicate, golden-brown pastry envelopes a delectable filling of perfectly spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. Each bite reveals a harmonious blend of textures, from the flaky exterior to the flavorful interior. Immerse your taste buds in the warmth of cumin, coriander, and other traditional spices, creating a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate.
- Beef Samoosa$2.00Out of stock
Indo-pak Menu
- Chicken Biryani$12.99
Chicken cooked in Indian/Pakistani style curry and layered between rice.
- Frontier Rice$12.99
Chopped chicken pieces cooked with onions and green peppers in Indian/Pakistani spices and mixed with rice.
- Frontier Chicken Only$16.99
- Gyro Paratha Roll$9.99
- Seekh Kebab Paratha Roll$9.99
Seekh Kebab, flame-grilled, with onions, lettuce, green chutney and mayo, wrapped in a delicious paratha roll.
- Garlic Mayo Paratha Roll Chicken$9.99
- Omelette Paratha$7.99
- Paratha$3.00
- Chai$1.50
- 1 Curry with Seasoned Rice$12.99
- Combo 2 Curry with One Seasoned Rice$16.99
- 1 Curry with Paratha$12.99
- 2 Curry One Paratha$16.99
- Chicken Curry only$7.99
- Beef Seekh Kebab (4 PC)$15.99
Minced beef seasoned richly in spices, formed over skewers cylindrically and flame grilled. Served with rice and salad.
- Chicken Boti Plate$14.99
- Chicken Boti Salad$12.99
- Chicken Boti Bowl$11.99
Boneless chicken marinated in spices and flame-grilled, layered on a bed of seasoned rice and salad.
- Beef Seekh Kebab Salad$11.99
Wings
Sauces
Appetizers
Indo-pak Menu
- Frontier Chicken Only$16.99
- Frontier Rice$14.99
- Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Bun Kabab$7.99
- Beef Samosa$1.99Out of stock
- Aloo Samosa$1.99
Bubble Tea
- Pina Colada$6.50
- Strawberry Banana$6.50
- Tiger Sugar Milk Tea$6.50
- Strawberry$6.50
- Strawberry Blueberry$6.50
- Strawberry Choclate$6.50
- Strawberry Rasp Banana$6.50
- Blue Strawberry$6.50
- Taro Coconut$6.50
- Almond Milk Tea$6.50
- Banana Milk Tea$6.50
- Coconut Milk Tea$6.50
- Peach Milk Tea$6.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$6.50
- Taro Milk Tea$6.50
- Honeydew Milk Tea$6.50
- Mango Milk Tea$6.50
- Mango Strawberry$6.50
- Straw Rasberry$6.50
Bubble Fruit Tea
Voltage Bubble Tea
- Mango Raspberry$6.50
- Strawberry Banana$6.50
- Mango Nada$6.50
- Taro Coconut$6.50
- Pina Colada$6.50
- Mango Passion$6.50
- Strawberry Rasp Banana$6.50
- Pineapple$6.50
- Matcha Tea$6.50
- Peach$6.50
- Chocolate$6.50
- Mango$6.50
- Coconut$6.50
- Strawberry$6.50
- Strawberry Blueberry$6.50
- Strawberry Choclate$6.50
- Banana$6.50
- Mango Lychee$6.50
- Lychee$6.50
- Blue raspberry Banana$6.50
- Blue Strawberry$6.50
- Chocolate Banana$6.50
- Mango Strawberry$6.50
- Taro$6.50
- Strawberry Chocolate$6.50
- Straw Rasberry$6.50
- Rasberry$6.50
- Honey Dew$6.50