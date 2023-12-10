Mr. Buncha 4509 40th st
DRINKS
Signature Drink
- Buncha Milk Tea$5.75+
Brown Sugar bubble, Black tea, Cheesefoam, topped with brown sugar.
- Buncha Milky$5.75+
Brown sugar bubble, fresh milk, cheesefoam, topped with brown sugar.
- Butterfly Pea Yuzu$5.75+
Butterfly pea, Lemon , Honey citron, Yuzu, topped with selzer
- Pinksky$5.75+
Fresh milk, Strawberry smash, Butterfly pea, topped with cheesefoam.
- Thai Tea Citrus$5.75+
Thai tea, honey citron, Yuzu, Orange
- Matcha Strawberry$5.75+
Fresh Milk
FOOD
Bao Bun Signature
- Bun Cha Bun$8.00
Steamed buns, Marinated pork, Iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Scallion, Hoy-sin sauce, Mayo sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Bun$8.00
Steamed buns, Grilled marinated chicken, Mixed green, Cucumber, Pickle, Scallion, Peanut sauce, Crushed peanut.
- Ebi Tempura Bun$8.00
Steamed buns, Fried shrimp tempura, Mixed green, Cucumber, Scallion, Seafood mayo sauce, Teriyaki sauce, topped with tobiko.
- Crispy Tofu Bun$8.00
Steamed buns, Fried tofu, Mixed green, Cucumber, Scallion, Sweet chili mayo sauce, Teriyaki sauce, Seaweed seasoning.
- Crispy Fish Bun$8.00
Steamed buns, Fried fillet catfish, Mixed green, Cucumber, Radishes, Scallion, Spicy mayo sauce, Teriyaki
- Spicy Chicken Bun$8.00
Two steamed buns stuffed with Crispy Fried Chicken, Mix Greens with Spicy mayo and chili pownder
- Teriyaki Chicken Bun$8.00
Steamed buns, Fried chicken, Mix green, Teriyaki Top with Scallion
- Bulgogi Bun$8.00
Stream Buns, Mixed Green, Bulgogi Beef top withh Seaweed seasoning and scallion
- Kani Bun$8.00
Steam Buns. Crabmeat salad, Mixed green, Cucamber, Spicy mayo sauce top with tobiko
- Avocado Bun$8.00
Stream Buns, Mixed Green, Cucumber, Scallion, Radish, Spicy mayo and Teriyaki sauce
- Mock Duck Bun$8.00
Two steamed buns stuffed with BBQ pork, Chinese sausage, Mix Greens, cucumber, scallion with hoy-sin sauce and Mayonesa.
Salad
- Buncha Salad$10.00
Marinated pork, Mixed green, Romain lettuce, Scallion, Red onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Chili-lime dressing.
- House Salad$9.00
Mixed Green, Romaine lettuce, Red onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Peanut sauce dressing, Fried tofu, Fried shallot.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken, Cashew nut, Red onion, Tomato, Scallion, Rice powder, Fried shallot, Chili - lime dressing.
- Mango Avocado Salad$10.00
Mango, Peanut, Red onion, Tomato, Scallion, Chili-lime dressing, Topped with avocado.
- Grilled Salmon Salad$15.50
Grilled salmon, Mixed green, Romaine lettuce, radish, tomato, wasabi dressing, mayo sauce.
- Tofu Salad$10.00
- Spicy Chicken Salad$13.00
Crispy chicken, mix green, scallions, red onion, tomatoes, roasted rice powder with chili-lime dressing.
Buncha Over Rice
- Buncha Signature Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, marinated pork, Mixed green, Cucumber, Pickle, Tomato, Radish, Boiled egg, Hoy sin sauce, Mayo sauce
- Crispy Teriyaki Tofu Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, Crispy teriyaki tofu, Cucumber, Carrot, Scallion, Radish, Avocado, Sesame
- Grilled Chicken Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, Grilled marinated chicken, Mixed green, Cucumber, Pickle, Radish, Peanut sauce, Fried shallot, Crushed peanut, Cilantro
- Shrimp Tempura Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, Fried shrimp tempura, crabmeat salad, Tomato, Cucumber, Mixed green, Teriyaki and Mayo Sauce, Wasabi sauce, Tobiko
- Bulgogi Bowl$15.00
Jasmine rice, Beef bulgogi, Cucumber, Carrot, Scallion, Pickle, Boiled egg, Seaweed seasoning, Eel Sauce, Fried shallot
- Grilled Salmon Bowl$17.50
Jasmine, Grilled salmon, Cucumber, Mixed green, Radish, Tomato, Avocado, Teriyaki, Mayo sauce
- Crispy Chicken Bowl$15.00
Jasmine rice, Crispy Chicken tomato, Radish, mixed green, teriyaki and mayo sauce
- Spicy Chicken Bowl$15.00
Crispy chicken, scallions, red onion, tomatoes, roasted rice powder with chili-lime sauce over rice.
- Salmon Prig Khing$17.00
- Tofu Prig Khing$14.00