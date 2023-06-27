Mr. Frappe LLC 112 Rockaway Ave

Fruit FRAPPE's

Chocolate Frappe

Frappe small 16 oz / Chocolate

$6.99

Frappe grande 24 oz / Chocolate

$10.99

Mango Frappe

Frappe small 16 oz / Mango

$6.99

Frappe grande 24 oz / Mango

$10.99

Passion Fruit

Frappe small 16 oz / Passion Fruit

$6.99

Frappe grande 24 oz / Passion fruit

$10.99

Peach Frappe

Frappe small 16 oz / Peach

$6.99

Frappe grande 24 oz / Peach

$10.99

Piña Colada (Pineapple)

Frappe small 16 oz / Piña colada

$6.99

Frappe grande 24 oz / Piña colada

$10.99

Strawberry / Pineapple

Frappe small 16 oz / Strawberry - Pineapple

$6.99

Frappe grande 24 oz / Strawberry - Pineapple

$10.99

Strawberry Frappe

Frappe Small 16 onz / Strawberry

$6.99

Frappe grande 24 oz / Strawberry

$10.99

Signature Frappe's

Chips Ahoy (El Coquito)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Chips Ahoy

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Chips Ahoy

$10.99

Ferrero Rocher (El Frenchie)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Ferrero Rocher

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Ferrero Rocher

$10.99

Hershey's (El Chocolate)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Hershey's

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Hershey's

$10.99

Kinder Bueno (El Boricua)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Kinder Bueno

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Kinder Bueno

$10.99

Kitkat (El Gato)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Kitkat

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Kitkat

$10.99

M&Ms

Frappe Small 16 oz / M&Ms

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / M&M

$10.99

Nutella (7 Seas)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Nutella

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Nutella

$10.99

Oreo (Crash boat)

Frappe Small 16 onz / Oreo

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Oreo

$10.99

Pastry (El Chileanito)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Pastry

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Pastry

$10.99

Reese's (Sandy Beach)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Reese's

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Reese's

$10.99

Snickers (El Morro)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Snickers

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Snickers

$10.99

Tronky (El Palo)

Frappe Small 16 oz / Tronky

$6.99

Frappe Grande 24 oz / Tronky

Super Organic Smoothies

Green Smoothie (passion fruit, mango, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach)

Green / Smoothie Small 16 onz

$6.99

Green / Smoothie grande 24 oz

$10.99

Red Smoothie (Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, bananas, kale, spinach)

Red / Smoothie small 16 oz

$6.99

Red / Smoothie grande 24 oz

$10.99

Paletas (Ice Pops)

Ice Pop Flavors

Piña Colada (Pineapple)

$2.50

Limón (Lemon)

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Fresa (Strawberry)

$2.50

Parcha (Passion fruit)

$2.50

Melocotón (Peach)

$2.50

Drink

Bottle drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Juice bottle

$3.25

Goodness Juice

$3.50

Add Ons

Candy extras

Candy

$0.75

cookie

$0.75

cake

$0.75

fruit

$1.00

Syrup extra

$0.75

Create Your Own

Create Your Own Frappe

Create Your Own (16 oz)

$8.99

Create Your Own (24 oz)

$13.99