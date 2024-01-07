Mr Frostys Ice Cream
Specials
- The Survival Kit$29.95
Our quarantine survival kit! 2 pints of ice cream, 2 sundae toppings, rainbow sprinkles, m&m's, & oreos!
- The Ultimate Survival Kit$59.95
2 Quarts of ice cream, 3 sundae toppings, rainbow sprinkles, m&m's, oreos, gummie bears, chocolate chips, cookie crunch. 6 Sugar Cones & 1 can of whipped cream!
- Sweetheart Craver$8.29
Freshly Baked Chocolate Brownie layered with Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Crisp, and Freshly Cut Strawberries
- Banana Bread Craver$8.29
Freshly baked banana walnut bread layered with our famous vanilla custard, caramel, and chocolate chips!
- Chocolate Fantasy Craver$8.29
Our famous chocolate custard, layered with Red Velvet Edible Cookie Dough, Hot Fudge, and Valentines Day Spinkles
- Cannoli Chips & Dip$7.95
Delicious cannoli chips served with fresh cannoli cream dip with chocolate chips.
- Red Velvet Cookie$3.49
Giant FRESHLY BAKED cookie! If you love the cake you’ll love this cookie even more! We’ve loaded this cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips.
Take & Make Fun Kits
Cups, Waffle Bowls, Take-Home (online)
- Ice Cream Cup$3.10+
- Waffle Bowl$6.10+
- Pint (online)$8.29
- Quart (online)$13.79
- Oreo Ice Cream Pie$23.95
Oreo pie crust filled with Vanilla & Oreo Custard and topped with chocolate fudge. Serves 6-8.
- Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich (6 pack)$12.95
6 Oreo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches. Giant Oreo Cookies filled with our famous vanilla custard.
- Ice Cream Sandwich (6 pack)$9.95
6 "flying saucer" ice cream sandwiches! Assorted variety - 2 Vanilla, 2 Vanilla with HOLIDAY Sprinkles (red, green, white), 2 Chocolate with Chocolate Sprinkles
- Medium Cake$33.95
8" Round Cake (serves 10-12) Vanilla & Chocolate frozen custard with cookie crunch center!
Specialty Sundaes (online)
- Hot Brownie Sundae (Online)$8.39
Warm brownie, topped with your choice of ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, cookie crunch, and a cherry!
- Brookie Cookie Sundae (Online)$8.39
Warm, Freshly Baked Brookie Bar (Brownie & Chocolate Chip Cookie) Your choice of Ice Cream Topped with Hot Fudge & Whipped Cream
- Waffle Bowl Sundae (Online)$8.35+
Waffle bowl with your choice of ice cream, sundae topping, whipped cream, nuts & a cherry!
Tornados
- Custom Tornado$6.89+
- Cotton Candy Tornado$7.29+
Cotton candy infused vanilla custard blended with our new Cotton Candy Crunch!
- Ferrero Rocher Tornado$7.29+
Our famous vanilla custard blended with Ferraro Rocher, topped with whipped cream and chopped Ferraro Rocher!
- Banana Pudding$7.29+
Banana custard blended with bananas, Nilla wafers, topped with whipped cream
- Cookie Butter Crunch$7.29+
Vanilla custard blended with Biscoff Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookies
- Mint Cookie Chip$7.29+
Mint Custard blended with Oreos & Chocolate Chips
- Nutella Oreo$7.29+
Vanilla custard blended with Oreos & Nutella
- PB Blast$7.29+
Chocolate custard blended with Reeses Pieces, PB Chips, and Peanut Butter
- Southern Pecan Pie$7.29+
Butter Pecan Custard blended with pecans, caramel, and pie crust pieces
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.29+
Vanilla custard blended with cheese cake, strawberries, and graham cracker crumbs
Shakes
- Custom Shake$4.79+
- VEGAN Shake$8.10+
Your choice of Vegan Ice Cream blended with Almond Milk.
- First Street$6.29+
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Fresh Banana, Oreo, Peanut Butter Crisp
- Banana Foster$6.29+
Vanilla, Banana, Caramel
- Cupcake Batter Shake$6.29+
Vanilla custard, rainbow sprinkles, cupcake batter
- Magic Potion$6.29+
Vanilla custard, caramel, butterfinger, reeses peanut butter cups, oreos
- Oreo Shake$4.79+
- Oreo Cheesecake Shake$6.29+
vanilla, oreo cookies, cheesecake
- Sandy Beach$6.29+
Coffee ice cream, oreos, chocolate & vanilla syrup
- Straw-Tella Shake$6.29+
vanilla, nutella, fresh strawberries
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.29+
Lemon sorbet, fresh strawberries blended with sprite!
Cravers
- La Mango Refresca$8.89
Vanilla ice cream, fresh mango, fresh strawberry, condensed milk drizzle
- Pineapple Express$8.29
Pineapple dole whip, layered with strawberries and condensed milk!
- Caramel Cookie Craver$8.29
Vanilla custard, caramel, caramel toffee cookies, brownies
- Cookie Dough Craver$8.29
Vanilla custard, edible cookie dough, hot fudge
- Krazy Cookie Craver$8.29
Cookie monster ice cream layered with m&m's, oreos, and warm cookie butter
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.29
Vanilla custard layered with freshly baked yellow cake with pineapple & Caramel.
- Oreo Craver$8.29
Vanilla custard, Oreos, Hot Fudge
- Reeses PB Craver$8.29
Vanilla custard, hot fudge, peanut butter, reeses peanut butter cups
- S'mores Craver$8.29
Vanilla custard, hot fudge, marshmallow, graham cracker crumbs
- Strawberry Cake Craver$8.29
Vanilla custard, strawberries, yellow cake,
- Triple Chocolate Craver$8.29
Chocolate custard, edible brownie dough, hot fudge
- Unicorn Craver$8.29
Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Pink & Blue Sprinkles, Marshmallow sauce, Lucky Charms Marshmallows
- Turtle Craver$8.29
Vanilla custard, hot fudge, caramel, pecans
Ice Cream Truffles
Cookies & Pops
- Oreo Cream Cookie$4.95
Freshly baked sugar cookie topped with Oreo Cream icing and oreo cookie crunchies!
- Sugar Cookie$3.49
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.49
GIANT freshly baked Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
- REESES Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$3.49
GIANT Freshly Baked Cookie! Old fashioned peanut butter cookie! Creamy & Chunky peanut butter with REEESE peanut butter cups!
- Salted Caramel Toffee Cookie$3.49
Giant FRESHLY BAKED cookie with brown sugar cookie dough with creamy caramel and buttery toffee bits, A salty-sweet combo!
- Brookie Cookie Bar$3.49
Freshly baked Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar. BAR ONLY.
- Freshly Baked Brownie$1.95
- Cookie Dough Sticks (4 pack)$10.00
Mini cookie dough pops! Edible cookie dough, dipped in chocolate, on a stick!! (no ice cream) 4 Pack!