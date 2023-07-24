Mr. Mamas Breakfast & Lunch 5693 S. Jones Blvd. Ste 106
Beverages
Water
Coffee
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Hazelnut Iced Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Green Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Fanta
Orange Juice
Sprite
Sugar Free Vanilla Iced Coffee
Sweet Tea
Vanilla Iced Coffee
Mamas Favorites
Mamas Homemade Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
2 Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in Mamas Sausage Gravy with Choice of Potatoes or Two eggs.
Breakfast Burrito
Wrapped in a 12 inch Tortilla with eggs, green & red bell pepper, onion, cheese and potatoes. Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage. Add Pico de Gallo for $0.35
Mamas Wet Burrito
Wrapped in a 12 inch Tortilla with eggs, home fries, onion, avocado, garlic and sour cream. Choice of pork or chicken topped with mozzarella cheese.,
Steak & Eggs
Choice Ribeye steak with three eggs, potatoes and toast
CFS & Eggs
Choice Steak Battered & Fried Covered with Sausage Gravy, 3 Eggs, Potatoes and Toast
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Three eggs cooked to order on a bed of corned beef hash.
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs with choice of meat topped with Hollandaise Sauce and garnished with paprika
Eggs Benedict Florentine
Two Poached Eggs With grilled tomatoes & Spinach on an English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise Sauce, black olives and paprika
Crab Cake Benedict
Two Poached Eggs over Crab Cakes on an English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise Sauce and garnished with paprika
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs served on a fried corn tortilla smothered with warm salsa. Served with a side of home fries or hashbrowns.
Mamas Omelet
4 eggs, bell peppers, green onions, spinach, and tomatoes topped with avocado, pepper jack cheese and green sauce, served with potatoes and toast
Eggs
From the Griddle
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll
Short Stack (2)
2 Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes Made from Scratch
Tall Stack (3)
3 Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes Made from Scratch
Mamas Short Stack
Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes Made from Scratch. 2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs Served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Mamas Stack
Short Stack Sweet Cream Cakes
2 Sweet Cream Pancakes, drizzled with caramel and topped with banana, whip cream, and pecans.
Tall Stack Sweet Cream Cakes
3 Sweet Cream Pancakes, drizzled with caramel and topped with banana, whip cream, and pecans.
Mamas Short Stack Sweet Cream Cakes
2 Sweet Cream Pancakes, drizzled with caramel and topped with banana, whip cream, and pecans. Served 2 eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Add potatoes for $1.99
Mamas Stack Sweet Cream Pancakes
(1) Pancake
French Toast (2)
2 Thick Egg Bread Dusted with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar
Mamas French Toast
2 Thick Egg Bread Dusted with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar. Served with 3 Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage
Churro French Toast
Churro French Toast Meal
3 Eggs ,served with choice of bacon,ham, or sausage
(1) Churro FT
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
2 slices of French toast made from our famous cinnamon roll and home made icing
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Meal
French toast made from our famous cinnamon roll. home made icing, served with your choice of 2 eggs and potatoes.
Omelets
Build Your Own Omelet
4 Eggs and Served with Potatoes and Toast
Cali Omelet
Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Sausage, Pico de Gallo, and Topped with Avocado.
Cheese Omelet
4 Eggs and your choice of cheese. Served with Potatoes and Toast
Chili and Cheese Omelet
Chili and Cheese Omelet served with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Peppers and Onions, Smothered with Mamas Chili Served with Potatoes and Toast
Denver Omelet
Denver Omelet made with Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Green Peppers & Onions Served with Potatoes and Toast
Greek Omelet
Greek Omelet Made With Feta Cheese, Onion, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Served with Potatoes and Toast
Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
4 Eggs , Mushrooms, Your Choice of Cheese. Served with Potatoes and Toast
Spanish Omelet
Spanish Omelet served with Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, topped with Avocado. Served With Potatoes and Toast
Veggie Omelet
Bell Peppers, Green Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Mushrooms. Served with Your Choice of Potatoes And Toast
Western Omelet
Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions. Served With Potatoes and Toast
Burritos & Wraps
Sandwiches & Subs
Mamas Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese. Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7 inch Sub Roll, or Hamburger Bun. Sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Home Fries, Cup of Soup or Side Salad
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7” Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll, 6” Pita or 12” Flour Tortilla. sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, honey mustard or chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun.
Cold Corned Beef Sandwich
Hot Corned Beef Sandwich
Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7 inch Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll, 6 inch Pita or 12 inch Flour Tortilla. sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad
Reuben Sandwich
Swiss Cheese, Dressing and Sauerkraut Served on Marble Rye with Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, , Cup of Soup of Side Salad
Patty Melt
Grilled onions, Swiss cheese served on Grilled Marble Rye. Cooked medium with choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Soup or Side Salad.
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Grilled tuna salad, jack cheese, tomato served on grilled sourdough bread. Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad.
Tuna Sandwich
Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7 inch Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll, 6 inch Pita or 12 inch Flour Tortilla. sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with a touch of mayo . On Your Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, or Sourdough sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Choice of Bread -Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll. Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad
Philly Steak Sandwich
Served with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese. Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings , Cup of Soup of Side Salad.
Club Sandwich
Chicken Fingers
Order of Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Large Tenders Fried served with side item and choice of Ranch, honey mustard, BBQ or *Blue Cheese *upon special request
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7” Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll, 6” Pita or 12” Flour Tortilla. sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread
Burgers
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb Fresh Lean Ground Round Beef Served on an Old Fashioned Split Top Bun, Cooked Medium Well Unless Specified Differently . Your choice of cheese, Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion with choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, , Cup of Soup or Side Salad
Chili Cheese Burger
Smothered with Mamas Chili and Covered with Your Choice of Cheese. All Burgers and 1/2 lb Fresh Lean Ground Round and Served on an Old Fashioned Split Top Bun, Cooked Medium Well Unless Specified Differently by the Customer. Comes with choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with crisp bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion And choice of side
Bacon Avocado Burger
1/2 lb Fresh Lean Ground Round Beef Served on an Old Fashioned Split Top Bun, Cooked Medium Well Unless Specified differently. Your choice of cheese topped with crispy bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion and you choice of either French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.
Mamas Burger
1 lb Burger with Cheese, Bacon, Mushroom, Avocado & Onion Ring
Manhattan Burger
Your choice of Cheese topped with Bacon Served on Grilled Sourdough. With your choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.
Swiss Mushroom Burger
1/2 lb Fresh Lean Ground Round Served on an Old Fashioned Split Top Bun, Cooked Medium Well Unless Specified Differently. Topped with Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Comes with either, French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.
Nick's Jalapeno Burger
Jalapeños, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings topped with barbecue sauce, cooked medium
Salads
Small Side Salad
Side Salad
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Ham, Green Onions, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits With Choice of Dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, and Greek Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.
Taco Salad
Side Orders
(1) Crab Cake
(1) Pancake
1 Egg
1/2 Order Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
1 Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in Mamas Sausage Gravy with Choice of Potatoes or Two eggs.
2 Eggs
Bacon
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Cottage Cheese
Fruit
Gravy on the Side
Small Side of Gravy
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Grits
Hamburger Patty
Oatmeal
Onion Rings
Potatoes
Salsa
Sausage Patty
Side of Sausage Patty
Sauteed Veggies
Sauteed Veggies