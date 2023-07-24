Beverages

Water

Coffee

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.89

Coke

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

$5.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Green Tea

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$3.79

Orange Fanta

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.29

Sprite

$3.99

Sugar Free Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.29

Sweet Tea

$3.59

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.29

Mamas Favorites

Mamas Homemade Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$12.79

2 Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in Mamas Sausage Gravy with Choice of Potatoes or Two eggs.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.29

Wrapped in a 12 inch Tortilla with eggs, green & red bell pepper, onion, cheese and potatoes. Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage. Add Pico de Gallo for $0.35

Mamas Wet Burrito

$15.99

Wrapped in a 12 inch Tortilla with eggs, home fries, onion, avocado, garlic and sour cream. Choice of pork or chicken topped with mozzarella cheese.,

Steak & Eggs

$19.79

Choice Ribeye steak with three eggs, potatoes and toast

CFS & Eggs

$16.99

Choice Steak Battered & Fried Covered with Sausage Gravy, 3 Eggs, Potatoes and Toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$16.99

Three eggs cooked to order on a bed of corned beef hash.

Eggs Benedict

$16.49

Two Poached Eggs with choice of meat topped with Hollandaise Sauce and garnished with paprika

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$15.59

Two Poached Eggs With grilled tomatoes & Spinach on an English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise Sauce, black olives and paprika

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.99

Two Poached Eggs over Crab Cakes on an English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise Sauce and garnished with paprika

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Eggs served on a fried corn tortilla smothered with warm salsa. Served with a side of home fries or hashbrowns.

Mamas Omelet

$17.29

4 eggs, bell peppers, green onions, spinach, and tomatoes topped with avocado, pepper jack cheese and green sauce, served with potatoes and toast

Eggs

(2) Egg And Toast

$11.59

Two eggs any style with Toast

Choice of Meat & Eggs

$12.99

2 Eggs Served with Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patties, or Country Ham Steak

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Served with Hash Browns or Home Fries

From the Griddle

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

Short Stack (2)

$8.99

2 Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes Made from Scratch

Tall Stack (3)

$10.99

3 Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes Made from Scratch

Mamas Short Stack

$13.99

Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes Made from Scratch. 2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs Served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Mamas Stack

$14.99

Short Stack Sweet Cream Cakes

$10.99

2 Sweet Cream Pancakes, drizzled with caramel and topped with banana, whip cream, and pecans.

Tall Stack Sweet Cream Cakes

$12.99

3 Sweet Cream Pancakes, drizzled with caramel and topped with banana, whip cream, and pecans.

Mamas Short Stack Sweet Cream Cakes

$14.99

2 Sweet Cream Pancakes, drizzled with caramel and topped with banana, whip cream, and pecans. Served 2 eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Add potatoes for $1.99

Mamas Stack Sweet Cream Pancakes

$15.99

(1) Pancake

$5.99

French Toast (2)

$10.99

2 Thick Egg Bread Dusted with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar

Mamas French Toast

$15.99

2 Thick Egg Bread Dusted with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar. Served with 3 Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Churro French Toast

$12.99

Churro French Toast Meal

$17.99

3 Eggs ,served with choice of bacon,ham, or sausage

(1) Churro FT

$6.99

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.99

2 slices of French toast made from our famous cinnamon roll and home made icing

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Meal

$15.99

French toast made from our famous cinnamon roll. home made icing, served with your choice of 2 eggs and potatoes.

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.29

4 Eggs and Served with Potatoes and Toast

Cali Omelet

$15.99

Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Sausage, Pico de Gallo, and Topped with Avocado.

Cheese Omelet

$12.99

4 Eggs and your choice of cheese. Served with Potatoes and Toast

Chili and Cheese Omelet

$16.29

Chili and Cheese Omelet served with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Peppers and Onions, Smothered with Mamas Chili Served with Potatoes and Toast

Denver Omelet

$15.59

Denver Omelet made with Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Green Peppers & Onions Served with Potatoes and Toast

Greek Omelet

$15.29

Greek Omelet Made With Feta Cheese, Onion, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Served with Potatoes and Toast

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$14.29

4 Eggs , Mushrooms, Your Choice of Cheese. Served with Potatoes and Toast

Spanish Omelet

$15.29

Spanish Omelet served with Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, topped with Avocado. Served With Potatoes and Toast

Veggie Omelet

$14.49

Bell Peppers, Green Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Mushrooms. Served with Your Choice of Potatoes And Toast

Western Omelet

$15.99

Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions. Served With Potatoes and Toast

Burritos & Wraps

Veggie Burrito

$14.29

Eggs, Peppers, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Mushroom & Potatoes

Marty Burrito

$14.29

Eggs, Potatoes. Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & Crispy Bacon

Greek Burrito

$14.29

Eggs, Potatoes, Feta Cheese, Onion, Spinach, Tomato and Garlic

Club Wrap

$15.29

Caesar Wrap

$14.79

Sandwiches & Subs

Mamas Sandwich

$16.50

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese. Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7 inch Sub Roll, or Hamburger Bun. Sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Home Fries, Cup of Soup or Side Salad

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7” Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll, 6” Pita or 12” Flour Tortilla. sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.29

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, honey mustard or chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun.

Cold Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7 inch Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll, 6 inch Pita or 12 inch Flour Tortilla. sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Swiss Cheese, Dressing and Sauerkraut Served on Marble Rye with Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, , Cup of Soup of Side Salad

Patty Melt

$14.99

Grilled onions, Swiss cheese served on Grilled Marble Rye. Cooked medium with choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Soup or Side Salad.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled tuna salad, jack cheese, tomato served on grilled sourdough bread. Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad.

Tuna Sandwich

$14.99

Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7 inch Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll, 6 inch Pita or 12 inch Flour Tortilla. sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad

BLT Sandwich

$14.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with a touch of mayo . On Your Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, or Sourdough sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.29

Choice of Bread -Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll. Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.49

Served with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese. Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings , Cup of Soup of Side Salad.

Club Sandwich

$15.99

Chicken Fingers

$10.59

Order of Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$15.88

Large Tenders Fried served with side item and choice of Ranch, honey mustard, BBQ or *Blue Cheese *upon special request

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.29

Choice of Bread - White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Texas Bread, 7” Sub Roll, Split Top Bun, Onion Roll, 6” Pita or 12” Flour Tortilla. sandwiches come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kosher Dill Pickle & Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Hash Browns, Cup of Soup of Side Salad.

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.29

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2 lb Fresh Lean Ground Round Beef Served on an Old Fashioned Split Top Bun, Cooked Medium Well Unless Specified Differently . Your choice of cheese, Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion with choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, , Cup of Soup or Side Salad

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.99

Smothered with Mamas Chili and Covered with Your Choice of Cheese. All Burgers and 1/2 lb Fresh Lean Ground Round and Served on an Old Fashioned Split Top Bun, Cooked Medium Well Unless Specified Differently by the Customer. Comes with choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Served with crisp bacon, Your Choice of Cheese, Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion And choice of side

Bacon Avocado Burger

$17.29

1/2 lb Fresh Lean Ground Round Beef Served on an Old Fashioned Split Top Bun, Cooked Medium Well Unless Specified differently. Your choice of cheese topped with crispy bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion and you choice of either French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.

Mamas Burger

$19.99

1 lb Burger with Cheese, Bacon, Mushroom, Avocado & Onion Ring

Manhattan Burger

$14.99

Your choice of Cheese topped with Bacon Served on Grilled Sourdough. With your choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$15.29

1/2 lb Fresh Lean Ground Round Served on an Old Fashioned Split Top Bun, Cooked Medium Well Unless Specified Differently. Topped with Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Comes with either, French Fries, Onion Rings, Cup of Soup or Side Salad.

Nick's Jalapeno Burger

$17.29

Jalapeños, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings topped with barbecue sauce, cooked medium

Salads

Small Side Salad

$7.99

Side Salad

Chef Salad

$15.29

Mixed Greens, Ham, Green Onions, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits With Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad

$15.39

Mixed Greens, Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, and Greek Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$14.49

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Taco Salad

$14.99

12

Side Orders

(1) Crab Cake

$6.99

(1) Pancake

$5.99

1 Egg

$1.99

1/2 Order Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$8.29

1 Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in Mamas Sausage Gravy with Choice of Potatoes or Two eggs.

2 Eggs

$3.99

Bacon

$5.59

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.79

Chili Cheese Fries

Cottage Cheese

$4.29

Fruit

$6.29

Gravy on the Side

$3.99

Small Side of Gravy

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$10.29

Grits

$4.99

Hamburger Patty

$7.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.29

Potatoes

$5.29

Salsa

$1.49

Sausage Patty

$5.59

Side of Sausage Patty

Sauteed Veggies

$4.99

Sauteed Veggies

Side of Avocado

$3.79

Side of Granola

$2.99

Side of Ham Steak

$5.59

Side of Steak

$9.00

Toast

$3.29

Turkey Bacon

$5.59

Turkey Sausage

$5.59

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Jalapeño🌶

$1.00

Homemade Soups & Chili

Bowl Chili

$8.29

12 oz Bowl of Chili

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.29

Beef Vegetable Soup

$7.29