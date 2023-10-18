Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez East Cesar Chavez
Popular Items
Pea protein patty dipped & fried. Spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles. Served on a whole wheat bun. If you want this sandwich GF select GF bread & GRILLED chick'n patty with lemon, garlic & herb. The gluten free option will not be covered in batter or deep fried.
This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla. This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla. Vegan Nut Free
We scramble eggs with crispy corn chips, spicy pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese. We serve it on your choice of tortilla, Corn or Whole Wheat. This item is Gluten Free if you choose the corn tortilla. Soy Free Nut Free
Food Menu
Tacos
Organic eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon, & Monterey Jack cheese. This item is not gluten free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein. Nut Free
Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is mixed with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese. This item is not Gluten Free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein. Nut Free
We make our own wheat protein (seitan) and seasoned with kelp, garlic & herbs. We batter it up and coat it with panko and fry it until it is golden and crispy. We cut it into strips and top it with thin sliced green & red cabbage mix wit carrots. We sprinkle some pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado slices & finish it off with our homemade sriracha mayo. We don't traditionally serve this taco with salsa since it is packed with heat, but if you want more spice let us know and we can send you some salsa ranchera. Nut Free
We have made this Crispy Taco cruelty free. Our homemade soy chorizo is sautéed and mixed with breakfast potatoes in a crunchy crispy taco shell. Gluten Free Nut Free
Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving? Build Your Own Taco!!! Select from the type of tortilla, the ingredients and the salsa. Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.
Breakfast
This dish was made for a monster appetite. Be ready to enjoy this burrito wrapped with breakfast potatoes, beans, cheese, your choice of cheese & protein. This is a wet burrito covered in salsa & topped with pico de gallo.
This is one way to cool down in this Texas heat. This is a frozen treat made from frozen bananas, strawberries, acai berries, and apple juice. It is blended and served on a bowl with fresh fruit and our homemade crispy granola. If you want this to be gluten free we can take off the granola and top it with pecans instead.
A traditional egg omelet filled with your choice of 2 ingredients. But if you're in the mood for a vegan option then make it a tofu scramble. This plate is served with a side of beans, 2 corn tortillas and breakfast potatoes.
Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with our vegan soy chorizo, breakfast potatoes, pico de gallo & vegan Daiya cheese. This breakfast plate is served with a side of beans and 2 corn tortillas.
A traditional Mexican breakfast turned vegan. Made with Organic Non-GMO tofu scramble with crispy corn tortilla chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera & topped with fresh pico de gallo. If the Texas heat doesn't have you sweating this summer, this dish will. This traditional plate is complete with a side of breakfast potatoes, a side of beans & 2 corn tortillas. Gluten Free Vegan Nut Free
A staple in Mexican cuisine. Scrambled eggs and corn chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera. This plate is completed with a side of refried pinto beans or black beans, a side of breakfast potatoes & 2 corn tortillas.
A staple in Mexican cuisine. Corn chips covered in cheese & simmered in our homemade salsa. We garnish it with fresh jalapeños, onions & cilantro. Served with refried pinto beans or black beans & 2 corn tortillas.
Organic Whole Wheat banana waffle. It is topped with strawberries, blueberries & bananas. For extra sweetness choose from maple syrup, agave nectar, or local honey.
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and apples topped with our homemade yogurt, crunchy granola & local honey.
Bagels
Plain bagel with vegan cream cheese, cucumber slices, tomato slices and everything bagel seasoning. All Vegan
Plain bagel with vegan cream cheese, fresh cut strawberries and choice of (honey, agave, or maple syrup)
Apps
Side of french fries topped with vegan mole and vegan queso
Homemade vegan queso
Homemade seitan chic'n nuggets with celery sticks and choice of dip
Vegan Ceviche made with plant based "fish". A Finless Food product. Paired with freshly made tostadas. Naturally GLUTEN FREE! ***Available for a limited time only*** ingredients: cucumber, tomato, lemon juice, finless "fish"(winter melon, seaweed, algal oil, soy sauce, sesame oil), onion, raw sugar, hot sauce & cilantro.
Vegan whole wheat savory empanadas.
Entrees
Flour tortilla, mexican brown rice, choice of beans, choice of cheese and a side of guac.
Seasoned & fried homemade seitan, cabbage, carrots, avocado, brown rice, cilantro, vegan sriracha mayo and pico de gallo all wrapped in a flour tortilla
LARGE Nachos with corn chips, choice of cheese, choice of beans, soy-rizo, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo & guac.
2 Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.
Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.
Stuffed poblano pepper with potato, cheese & corn. In egg batter and pan fried. Topped with salsa ranchera
Our vegan version stuffed poblano pepper with stir fry veggies. Topped with daiya cheese and salsa ranchera.
Homemade seitan chick'n filled corn tortilla enchilandas, topped with vegan mole
Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja
Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes & onion filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with ranchera or verde salsa
3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
Breaded & fried wheat protein with salsa (NF)
Seitan strip sauteed with soy sauce, onion, tomatoe, mushroom &bell pepper. Included 2 tortillas
Our vegan version of brisket and bbq made in house. Made out of wheat protein. NOT gluten free friendly.
Sandwiches
Sandwich is served on toasted homemade whole wheat sesame seed bread. Avocado slice, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, vegan mayo & mustard.
Breakfast sandwich with choice of avocado or vegan bacon, spinach, tomatoes, vegan egg & vegan mayo (NF)
Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.
Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)
Homemade soy patty, sautéed onions with mushrooms, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free. ***Fries are additional***
Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard. Our patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.
Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, vegan bacon, BBQ sauce & pickled jalapeños. (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free. The vegan bacon strips are made from soy & wheat protein.
Vegan seitan turkey, lettuce, tomatoes mustard, and vegan mayo. (NF)
Soup & Salads
Spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms, sprouts, pecan & cheese (GF,SF)
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Tomato based soup, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & choice of cheese (GF,SF, NF)
Homemade seitan, white hominy, cayenne peppers, mulato pepper, onions, garlic & salt. Served with cabbage, jalapeño, diced onions & cilantro. (NF)
Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)
Seasonal Menu
Drinks, Smoothies & Juices
Agua Fresca
Juices & Shots
Smoothies
Orange juice, spinach, & bananas
Mango, pineapple, orange juice, & honey
Orange juice, apple, bee pollen & honey
Acai blend, bananas, strawberries, choice of apple juice or soy milk
Fresh pineapple chunks, parsley, celery, spinach and pineapple agua fresca & honey
Fresh pineapple chunks, strawberries, orange juice & honey
Fresh bananas, peanut butter, honey & choice of yogurt or whole milk
Fresh squeezed orange juice, papaya, wheat bran & honey
Pineapple, orange juice, celery, parsley, flax seed, cactus or aloe
Fresh banana, yogurt, bee pollen, nutritional yeast, spirulina & honey
Fresh banana, ground cinnamon, honey & choice of yogurt or milk
Banana, honey, choice of strawberry or blueberry, choice of yogurt or milk
Coffee
Organic fair trade coffee infused with fresh ground cinnamon and pre-sweetened with Mexican Piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar) Traditionally drank without milk.
Homemade Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte, made with real pumpkin puree, and with your choice of milk. Here for a limited time.