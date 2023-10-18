Popular Items

The Vegan Chick'n Sandwich
The Vegan Chick'n Sandwich
$13.14

Pea protein patty dipped & fried. Spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles. Served on a whole wheat bun. If you want this sandwich GF select GF bread & GRILLED chick'n patty with lemon, garlic & herb. The gluten free option will not be covered in batter or deep fried.

#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
$5.40

This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla. This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla. Vegan Nut Free

#1 Migas Taco
#1 Migas Taco
$5.40

We scramble eggs with crispy corn chips, spicy pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese. We serve it on your choice of tortilla, Corn or Whole Wheat. This item is Gluten Free if you choose the corn tortilla. Soy Free Nut Free

Food Menu

Tacos

#1 Migas Taco
#1 Migas Taco
$5.40

We scramble eggs with crispy corn chips, spicy pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese. We serve it on your choice of tortilla, Corn or Whole Wheat. This item is Gluten Free if you choose the corn tortilla. Soy Free Nut Free

#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
$5.40

This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla. This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla. Vegan Nut Free

#2 East Side Taco
#2 East Side Taco
$5.40

Organic eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon, & Monterey Jack cheese. This item is not gluten free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein. Nut Free

#V2 Vegan East Side Taco
#V2 Vegan East Side Taco
$5.40

Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is mixed with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese. This item is not Gluten Free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein. Nut Free

#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco
#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco
$6.00

We make our own wheat protein (seitan) and seasoned with kelp, garlic & herbs. We batter it up and coat it with panko and fry it until it is golden and crispy. We cut it into strips and top it with thin sliced green & red cabbage mix wit carrots. We sprinkle some pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado slices & finish it off with our homemade sriracha mayo. We don't traditionally serve this taco with salsa since it is packed with heat, but if you want more spice let us know and we can send you some salsa ranchera. Nut Free

#12 Vegan Crispy Taco
#12 Vegan Crispy Taco
$5.40

We have made this Crispy Taco cruelty free. Our homemade soy chorizo is sautéed and mixed with breakfast potatoes in a crunchy crispy taco shell. Gluten Free Nut Free

2 Item Taco
2 Item Taco
$4.20

Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving? Build Your Own Taco!!! Select from the type of tortilla, the ingredients and the salsa. Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.

3 Item Taco
3 Item Taco
$4.80

Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving? Build Your Own Taco!!! Select from the type of tortilla, the ingredients and the salsa. Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.

4 Item Taco
4 Item Taco
$5.40

Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving? Build Your Own Taco!!! Select from the type of tortilla, the ingredients and the salsa. Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.

Breakfast

The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)
The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)
$15.00

This dish was made for a monster appetite. Be ready to enjoy this burrito wrapped with breakfast potatoes, beans, cheese, your choice of cheese & protein. This is a wet burrito covered in salsa & topped with pico de gallo.

Vegan Rio Bowl (16 oz)
Vegan Rio Bowl (16 oz)
$12.90

This is one way to cool down in this Texas heat. This is a frozen treat made from frozen bananas, strawberries, acai berries, and apple juice. It is blended and served on a bowl with fresh fruit and our homemade crispy granola. If you want this to be gluten free we can take off the granola and top it with pecans instead.

BYO Omelete
BYO Omelete
$14.70

A traditional egg omelet filled with your choice of 2 ingredients. But if you're in the mood for a vegan option then make it a tofu scramble. This plate is served with a side of beans, 2 corn tortillas and breakfast potatoes.

Vegan Cowboy Scramble
Vegan Cowboy Scramble
$15.54

Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with our vegan soy chorizo, breakfast potatoes, pico de gallo & vegan Daiya cheese. This breakfast plate is served with a side of beans and 2 corn tortillas.

Vegan Tofu Migas Plate
Vegan Tofu Migas Plate
$15.54

A traditional Mexican breakfast turned vegan. Made with Organic Non-GMO tofu scramble with crispy corn tortilla chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera & topped with fresh pico de gallo. If the Texas heat doesn't have you sweating this summer, this dish will. This traditional plate is complete with a side of breakfast potatoes, a side of beans & 2 corn tortillas. Gluten Free Vegan Nut Free

Migas Plate
Migas Plate
$14.40

A staple in Mexican cuisine. Scrambled eggs and corn chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera. This plate is completed with a side of refried pinto beans or black beans, a side of breakfast potatoes & 2 corn tortillas.

Chilaquiles Plate
Chilaquiles Plate
$14.40

A staple in Mexican cuisine. Corn chips covered in cheese & simmered in our homemade salsa. We garnish it with fresh jalapeños, onions & cilantro. Served with refried pinto beans or black beans & 2 corn tortillas.

Vegan Waffle
Vegan Waffle
$13.14

Organic Whole Wheat banana waffle. It is topped with strawberries, blueberries & bananas. For extra sweetness choose from maple syrup, agave nectar, or local honey.

Energy Fruit Salad
Energy Fruit Salad
$14.40

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and apples topped with our homemade yogurt, crunchy granola & local honey.

Bagels

Bagel Your Way
$2.00
Breakfast Bagel
Breakfast Bagel
$8.00
Bagel Sandwich
Bagel Sandwich
$6.00

Plain bagel with vegan cream cheese, cucumber slices, tomato slices and everything bagel seasoning. All Vegan

Strawberries & Cream Bagel
Strawberries & Cream Bagel
$6.00

Plain bagel with vegan cream cheese, fresh cut strawberries and choice of (honey, agave, or maple syrup)

Apps

Vegan Mole Fries
Vegan Mole Fries
$6.50

Side of french fries topped with vegan mole and vegan queso

Vegan Chips & Queso 8oz
Vegan Chips & Queso 8oz
$10.50

Homemade vegan queso

Vegan Chic'n Nuggets
Vegan Chic'n Nuggets
$12.60

Homemade seitan chic'n nuggets with celery sticks and choice of dip

Chips & Salsa 8oz
Chips & Salsa 8oz
$6.99
Chips & 8oz Guacamole
Chips & 8oz Guacamole
$10.50
Vegan Ceviche
Vegan Ceviche
$7.95Out of stock

Vegan Ceviche made with plant based "fish". A Finless Food product. Paired with freshly made tostadas. Naturally GLUTEN FREE! ***Available for a limited time only*** ingredients: cucumber, tomato, lemon juice, finless "fish"(winter melon, seaweed, algal oil, soy sauce, sesame oil), onion, raw sugar, hot sauce & cilantro.

Vegan Savory Empanadas
$3.00

Vegan whole wheat savory empanadas.

Entrees

Burrito Plate
Burrito Plate
$13.50

Flour tortilla, mexican brown rice, choice of beans, choice of cheese and a side of guac.

Fish Wrap Vegan
Fish Wrap Vegan
$16.50

Seasoned & fried homemade seitan, cabbage, carrots, avocado, brown rice, cilantro, vegan sriracha mayo and pico de gallo all wrapped in a flour tortilla

Macho Nachos
Macho Nachos
$15.30

LARGE Nachos with corn chips, choice of cheese, choice of beans, soy-rizo, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo & guac.

Two Chalupas
Two Chalupas
$13.20

2 Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.

Single Chalupa
Single Chalupa
$6.60

Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.

Chile Relleno Plate
Chile Relleno Plate
$18.60

Stuffed poblano pepper with potato, cheese & corn. In egg batter and pan fried. Topped with salsa ranchera

Veggie Relleno Plate. Vegan
Veggie Relleno Plate. Vegan
$19.80

Our vegan version stuffed poblano pepper with stir fry veggies. Topped with daiya cheese and salsa ranchera.

Holy Mole Enchiladas Plate. Vegan
Holy Mole Enchiladas Plate. Vegan
$17.10

Homemade seitan chick'n filled corn tortilla enchilandas, topped with vegan mole

Enchiladas Nortenas Plate. Vegan
Enchiladas Nortenas Plate. Vegan
$17.10

Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja

Spinach Enchiladas. Vegan
Spinach Enchiladas. Vegan
$15.90

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes & onion filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with ranchera or verde salsa

Tamale Plate
Tamale Plate
$15.90

3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)

Flautas Plate. Vegan
Flautas Plate. Vegan
$15.90

Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)

Milanesa Plate. Vegan
Milanesa Plate. Vegan
$16.20

Breaded & fried wheat protein with salsa (NF)

Veggie Fajitas Plate. Vegan
Veggie Fajitas Plate. Vegan
$16.50

Seitan strip sauteed with soy sauce, onion, tomatoe, mushroom &bell pepper. Included 2 tortillas

Cheese Enchiladas Plate
Cheese Enchiladas Plate
$15.90
Vegetable Stir Fry Vegan
Vegetable Stir Fry Vegan
$17.50
Vegan BBQ Brisket Plate
Vegan BBQ Brisket Plate
$18.50

Our vegan version of brisket and bbq made in house. Made out of wheat protein. NOT gluten free friendly.

Sandwiches

Avocado Sandwich. Vegan
Avocado Sandwich. Vegan
$12.00

Sandwich is served on toasted homemade whole wheat sesame seed bread. Avocado slice, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, vegan mayo & mustard.

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
$12.00

Breakfast sandwich with choice of avocado or vegan bacon, spinach, tomatoes, vegan egg & vegan mayo (NF)

BLT Sandwich. Vegan
$12.00

Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.

Steak Sandwich. Vegan
Steak Sandwich. Vegan
$13.14

Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)

Burger Boss
Burger Boss
$14.40

Homemade soy patty, sautéed onions with mushrooms, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free. ***Fries are additional***

Mr Natural Burger. Vegan
Mr Natural Burger. Vegan
$12.00

Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard. Our patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.

Texas Burger
Texas Burger
$14.40

Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, vegan bacon, BBQ sauce & pickled jalapeños. (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free. The vegan bacon strips are made from soy & wheat protein.

TLT Sandwich. Vegan
TLT Sandwich. Vegan
$12.00

Vegan seitan turkey, lettuce, tomatoes mustard, and vegan mayo. (NF)

Vegan BBQ Sandwich
Vegan BBQ Sandwich
$12.00
The Vegan Chick'n Sandwich
The Vegan Chick'n Sandwich
$13.14

Pea protein patty dipped & fried. Spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles. Served on a whole wheat bun. If you want this sandwich GF select GF bread & GRILLED chick'n patty with lemon, garlic & herb. The gluten free option will not be covered in batter or deep fried.

Soup & Salads

Spinach Salad
Spinach Salad
$13.20

Spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms, sprouts, pecan & cheese (GF,SF)

Taco Salad
Taco Salad
$13.80

Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)

Tortilla Soup
Tortilla Soup
$9.30

Tomato based soup, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & choice of cheese (GF,SF, NF)

Vegan Menudo Soup
Vegan Menudo Soup
$9.30

Homemade seitan, white hominy, cayenne peppers, mulato pepper, onions, garlic & salt. Served with cabbage, jalapeño, diced onions & cilantro. (NF)

Vegetable Soup. Vegan
Vegetable Soup. Vegan
$9.30

Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)

2oz Avocado Yogurt Dressing
$1.50
2oz Agave Mustard
$1.50
2oz Vegan Ranch
$1.50
2oz Vinaigrette
$1.50
2oz Avocado Salsa
$1.80
Lentil soup
$9.30

Seasonal Menu

Vegan Ceviche
Vegan Ceviche
$7.95Out of stock

Vegan Ceviche made with plant based "fish". A Finless Food product. Paired with freshly made tostadas. Naturally GLUTEN FREE! ***Available for a limited time only*** ingredients: cucumber, tomato, lemon juice, finless "fish"(winter melon, seaweed, algal oil, soy sauce, sesame oil), onion, raw sugar, hot sauce & cilantro.

Drinks, Smoothies & Juices

Agua Fresca

Spinach Pineapple Agua Fresca
Spinach Pineapple Agua Fresca
$3.54+
Hibiscus Agua Fresca
Hibiscus Agua Fresca
$3.54+
Horchata Agua Fresca
Horchata Agua Fresca
$3.54+
Watermelon Agua Fresca
Watermelon Agua Fresca
$3.54+
Lemonade
Lemonade
$3.54+
Strawberry Lemonade Agua Fresca
Strawberry Lemonade Agua Fresca
$3.54+
Strawberry
$3.54+
Iced Tea
$5.10+
Pineapple
$3.54+
Cantaloupe
$3.54+Out of stock

Juices & Shots

Apple Carrot Ginger
$7.50
Feel Good Shot 2 oz
$4.74
Immune Shot 2 oz
$4.74
Carrot Beet Spinach
$7.50
Carrot Ginger Juice
$7.50
Sangria Juice
$7.50
Carrot Juice
$7.20
Orange Juice
$7.20
Apple Juice
$7.20
Ginger Shot 2oz
$4.74

Smoothies

Green Sunshine
$8.00

Orange juice, spinach, & bananas

Tropical
$8.00

Mango, pineapple, orange juice, & honey

Wake Up
$8.00

Orange juice, apple, bee pollen & honey

Sambazon
$9.00

Acai blend, bananas, strawberries, choice of apple juice or soy milk

Purifier
$8.00

Fresh pineapple chunks, parsley, celery, spinach and pineapple agua fresca & honey

Pineapple Strawbeery OJ
$8.00

Fresh pineapple chunks, strawberries, orange juice & honey

Peanut Butter Banana
$8.00

Fresh bananas, peanut butter, honey & choice of yogurt or whole milk

Happy Digest
$8.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice, papaya, wheat bran & honey

Gluco
$8.00

Pineapple, orange juice, celery, parsley, flax seed, cactus or aloe

Energizer
$8.00

Fresh banana, yogurt, bee pollen, nutritional yeast, spirulina & honey

Canela
$8.00

Fresh banana, ground cinnamon, honey & choice of yogurt or milk

American Taste
$8.00

Banana, honey, choice of strawberry or blueberry, choice of yogurt or milk

Custom Smoothie
$9.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee
$3.50+
Cafe Con Leche
$4.25+
Hot Herbal Tea
$3.50
Espresso
$3.50
Latte
$4.50
Cafe Americano
$3.50
Mocha Latte
$5.25
Horchata Sucia (aka Dirty)
$5.25
Mex. Hot Chocolate
Mex. Hot Chocolate
$5.25
Iced Coffee 20 Oz
$5.50
Café de Olla
Café de Olla
$4.00+Out of stock

Organic fair trade coffee infused with fresh ground cinnamon and pre-sweetened with Mexican Piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar) Traditionally drank without milk.

Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.50

Homemade Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte, made with real pumpkin puree, and with your choice of milk. Here for a limited time.

Baked Goods

Vegan Baked Goods

Cake Slice
Cake Slice
$6.50
Concha
$3.00
Cupcake
$3.54
Empanada
$3.00
Gingerbread
$2.40
Muffin
$3.60
Scones
$2.70
Wheatgerm Bar
$3.00Out of stock
Mini Cookie Bag
$4.74
Mini Loaf Bread
$9.54
Turnovers
$2.50
Energy Roll
$2.50Out of stock
Cake Cup
$3.00
Loaf Of Bread (Sandwich)
$8.50
Burger Bun
$3.25
Strawberry Bar
$3.00
Wheat Vegan Tofu Bar
$3.25
Pink Cake
$3.00Out of stock
Large pan de muerto
$6.00

Vegan & Gluten Free Baked Goods

GF Almond Texas Cookie
$3.75
GF Brownie
$3.90
GF Cake Slice
$8.00
GF Empanada
$4.20
GF Confetti Cookie
$3.60
GF Muffin
$4.74
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.60
GF Snickerdoodle Cookie
$3.60
GF Wedding Cookies (box)
$9.54
Dozen GF Donuts
$21.60
1/2 Dz GF Donuts
$10.80
Gf Cupcake Pack
$8.00
Gf Vegan Tofu Bar
$3.75Out of stock
Gf Bagel (1)
$3.00Out of stock

A La Carta

Sides

1 Egg
$2.40
2 Bacon Strips
$3.00
Side Of Chorizo 2oz
$1.19
2 oz Guacamole
$3.00
2 oz Queso & Chips
2 oz Queso & Chips
$4.20
2 oz Vegan Queso
$3.00
8 oz Guacamole
$7.19
Avocado Slices
$3.00
Black Beans
$14.40+
Breakfast Potatoes
$2.39
Chips & 2 oz Guacamole
$4.20
Chips & 2 oz Salsa
$2.34
Chips Large Bag
$3.60
Chips Small Bag
$1.80
Corn Tortilla
$0.30
Enchilada (each)
Flauta (single)
$3.59
Fruit Cup 8oz
$4.74
Garden Side Salad
$3.60
Refried Pinto Beans
$14.40+
Rice
$14.40+
Salsa 16 oz
$7.19
Salsa 8oz
$3.59
Side of Fries
$3.60
Side Of Chorizo 8oz
$5.99
Tamale (each)
Toast (2 Slices)
$2.10
Wheat Tortilla
$0.30
Pico De Gallo 8oz
$3.54
Banana
$0.90
To Go Cup Of Ice
$0.75
Side Of Stir Fry 8oz
$4.99
Vegan Milkshake
$8.00

Merch

T Shirts

Heather Gray T-Shirt
Heather Gray T-Shirt
$14.99
Light Green T-Shirt
Light Green T-Shirt
$14.99

Stickers

Mr Natural Sticker
Mr Natural Sticker
$1.00
20 Oz Tumbler - Cold
$10.00