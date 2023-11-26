Mr. Pita Mediterranean Grill
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Hummus$8.00
Smoothly blended chickpea dip with tahini, garlic, & lemon.
- Hummus w/ Shawarma$12.00
Fresh hummus with your choice of beef or chicken shawarma.
- Musabaha$8.00
Chickpea and fava beans dip with tahini, garlic, & lemon.
- Foul Moudames$8.00
Fresh Fava beans dip with tahini, garlic, & lemon.
- Garlic Sauce$5.00
- Baba Ganoush$8.00
Grilled eggplant pureed with tahini and garlic.
- French Fries$3.00+
- Falafel$4.00+
Deep fried chickpea balls.
- Kibbeh$6.00+
Traditional dish of spiced meat and pine nut and bulgur wheat.
- Turkish Salad$8.00
Finley chopped onions, parsley, with spicy pepper mashed sauce.
- Cabbage Salad$5.00
Chopped Cabbage with lemon and olive oil sauce.
- Tahini Salad$7.00
Chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley, &tahini sauce.
- Homemade Yalanji$6.00
6 Grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, tomatoes.
Salads
- Tabouleh$8.00
Finley chopped parsley, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, bulgur with olive oil and lemon dressing.
- House Salad$8.00
Arabic salad topped with oven roasted chickpeas, feta cheese, and served with our house special dressing.
- Fattoush$8.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, radish, green bell peppers, cucumbers, and pita chips with olive oil and lemon dressing.
Soup
Entrees
- Mr. Pita Mixed Grill$25.00
Chicken Kabab, Beef Kabab, Beef Kofta, & Lamp chops. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread
- Mixed Grill$20.00
Chicken Kabab, Beef Kabab, & Beef Kofta. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread.
- Beef Shish Kabab$18.00
2 skewers of grilled well-seasoned beef cubes. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread.
- Beef Kofta$18.00
2 skewers of grilled minced seasoned beef. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread.
- Shish Tawook$18.00
2 skewers of grilled marinated chicken cubes in special spice blend. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread.
- Grilled Shrimp$18.00
8 pieces of grilled jumbo shrimp marinated in butter and mixed spices. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread
- Lamb Chops$25.00
4 pieces of grilled lamb chops marinated in special spices. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread.
- Beef Shawarma Plate$16.00
Beef roasted on a rotating spit- shaved in thin slices. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread.
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$16.00
Chicken roasted on a rotating spit- shaved in thin slices. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread.
- Mixed Shawarma Plate$16.00
A mix of beef shawarma and chicken shawarma. Served with basmati rice, hummus, salad, & pita bread.
- Vegetarian Plate$16.00
4 Falafel, 4 Yalanji, Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Tabouleh, and Pita Bread.
Sandwiches
- Falafel Sandwich$7.00
Falafel served on a toasted pita with pickles, salad, hummus, & tahini dressing, and a side of fries.
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$9.00
Beef Shawarma served on toasted pita/ shrak with pickles, onions, tomatoes, tahini dressing.
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.00
Chicken shawarma served on toasted pita/shrak with pickles, tomatoes, & garlic sauce with a side of fries.
- Mix Shawarma Sandwich$9.00
Beef and chicken shawarma served on toasted pita/shrak with pickles, tomatoes, onions, garlic & tahini sauce with a side of fries.
- Beef Kofta Sandwich$9.00
Beef kofta served on toasted pita/shrak with pickles, tomatoes, onions, & tahini sauce with a side of fries.
- Beef Kabab Sandwich$9.00
Beef Kabab served on pita/shrak with pickles, tomatoes, onions, & tahini sauce. Served with fries.
- Shish Tawook Sandiwch$9.00
Beef Kabab served on pita/shrak with pickles, tomatoes, & garlic sauce served with fries.
- Gyro Sandwich$9.00
Lamb meat with lettuce, tomato, onions, tzatziki sauce on a pita bread with a side of fries.
- Chicken Shawarma Arabic$12.00
chicken shawarma served on toasted shrak with pickles & garlic sauce. Side of garlic sauce & pickles and Fries.
- Beef Shawarma Arabic$12.00
Served on toasted shrak with pickles & tahini sauce. Side of garlic sauce & pickles & fries.
- Mix Shawarma Arabic$12.00
Chicken & beef shawarma served on toasted shrak with pickles, garlic sauce, & tahini sauce. Side of garlic sauce & pickles & fries.
- Falafel Arabic$9.00
Falafel served on toasted shrak with hummus, pickles, & tahini sauce. Side of hummus & pickles & fries.
Family Platters
- Small Mixed Grill Platter$50.00
3 shish tawook , 3 beef kabab, 3 beef kofta, & beef shawarma. Served with rice, salad, & hummus.
- Large Mixed Grill Platter$100.00
6 shish tawook, 6 beef kabab, 6 beef kofta, & beef shawarma served with rice, salad, & hummus.
- Arabi Chicken Shawarma Platter$45.00
4 chicken shawarma sandwiches. Cut into pieces, served with French fries, pickles, & garlic sauce.
- Arabi Beef Sahwarma Platter$45.00
4 beef shawarma sandwiches. Cut into pieces, served with French fries, pickles, & garlic sauce.
- Arabi Mix Sawarma Platter$45.00
2 chicken shawarma sandwiches & 2 beef shawarma sandwiches. Cut into pieces, served with French fries, pickles, & garlic sauce.