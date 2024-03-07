Mr. Pollo Pensacola #1 6404 N 9th Ave
Traditional
- Pollo en Salsa$13.50
Pulled chicken stew with mixed vegetables served over rice and beans with tortillas
- Tostones$14.99
Deep-fried mashed green plantains topped with our garlic-cilantro sauce, ground chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, and our seasoned mayo-ketchup sauce
- Chicken Rice Bowl$14.99
Pulled chicken stew, black beans, and pico de gallo with your choice of yuca or plantains
- 3 Tostones Plain$2.99
- 5 Tostones Plain$4.99
- Ensalada de Pollo$14.99
