Mr Pollo Pensacola #3 8710 n Pensacola Blvd unit B
Traditional
- Pollo en Salsa$13.50
Pulled chicken stew with mixed vegetables served over rice and beans with tortillas
- Tostones$14.99
Deep-fried mashed green plantains topped with our garlic-cilantro sauce, ground chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, and our seasoned mayo-ketchup sauce
- Chicken Rice Bowl$14.99
Pulled chicken stew, black beans, and pico de gallo with your choice of yuca or plantains
- 3 Tostones Plain$2.99
- 5 Tostones Plain$4.99
- Ensalada de Pollo$14.99
Chicken Meals
Combos Familiares (Family Meals)
Para Los Chicos (Kids Menu)
Desserts
Sides
Catering Sides
Drinks
- Jarritos$2.99
- Coconut Water$2.99
- Inca Kola$2.99
- Fountain Drink$2.29
- Sangria Señorial$2.99
- Frescolita$2.99
- Natural Juice$4.99
- Malta India$2.99
- Malta Polar$2.99
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$2.99
- Bottle Water$1.99
- Colombiana$2.99
- Postobòn$2.99
- Sidral Mundet (Apple)$2.99
- Gallon unsweetened tea$6.99
- Gallon sweet tea$6.99
- Gallon lemonade regular$7.99
- Gallon pink lemonade$7.99
- Gallon natural juice$19.99
Retail merchandise
Mr Pollo Pensacola #3 8710 n Pensacola Blvd unit B Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 285-0735
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM