Drink

Soda

$2.00
Sweet Flavored Ice Tea

$4.00

Fruit Puree mix with tropical ice tea

Lychee Limeade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lime shaken with lychee puree

Thai Tea

$4.00

Teh Botol

$2.50
Fresh Coconut

$7.00

Perrier

$3.00

Soda Gembira

$5.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Tropical unsweetened ice tea

Hot tea

$2.50

Grass jelly drink

$3.00

Herbal jelly drink in a can

Bottle Water

$1.50

Food

Appetizer

Perkedel (3 pcs)

$7.00

3 pieces. Fried patties made of ground potatoes, beef, green onion, and fried scallions.

Bakwan Jagung (4 pcs)

$8.00

4 pieces corn fritters.

Spring Roll (3 pcs)

$7.00

3 pieces freshly made fried spring roll. Rice noodle, cabbage, and carrots wrapped in rice paper. Served with sweet soy dipping.

Empek-empek

$12.00

Savory fried fish cake,served with noodles in sweet sour vinegar sauce

Fried Tempeh (5 pcs)

$7.00

5 pieces of fried crispy soybean cake

Fried Tofu (5 pcs)

$7.00

4 pieces fried tofu served with sweet and spicy dipping sauce

Half Tempe & Half Tofu

$8.00

Tempe Mendoan

$8.00

Battered fried soybean cake

Tofu Mendoan

$8.00

Battered fried tofu cubes

Salad

Gado-gado

$11.00

Traditional Indonesian salad. steamed cabbage, kale, green bean, cucumber, egg, and tofu tossed with peanut sauce

House mix

$8.00

Spring mix,cucumber and cilantro. Tossed in lime-garlic dressing

Tofu Avocado

$11.00

Spring mix with tofu cubes,avocado and lime-peanut dressing

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Spring mix with grilled shrimp,avocado and lime-garlic dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grill chicken over spring mix, cucumber, carrot, avocado, tomato and cilantro garlic lime dressing

Sate

Chicken Sate (4 pcs)

$8.00

4 skewer of soy marinated chicken topped with our homemade peanut sauce

Beef Potato (2 pcs)

$6.00

2 skewer of dry marinated beef topped with homemade sweet sour balado sauce.

Shrimp Balado (2 pcs)

$6.00

2 skewer of grill shrimp topped with our homemade sweet sour balado sauce

Babi Sate (4 pcs)

$10.00

4 skewer sweet soy marinated pork tenderloin.

Popcorn Chicken (2 pcs)

$6.00

2 skewer of breaded chicken breast seasoned with butter sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp (2 pcs)

$7.00

2 skewers of breaded shrimp seasoned with butter sauce

Short Ribs (2 pcs)

$10.00

2 skewers of kalbi style short rib with scallion.

Tofu (2 pcs)

$4.00

2 skewers of fried tofu cubes with tomato and scallions. topped with homade balado sauce

Lontong Sate (5 pcs)

$12.00

5 chicken sate with side of steamed rice cake

Surf 'N Turf

$12.00

2 Beef potato + 2 Shrimp balado

Farm Plate

$12.00

2 Beef potato + 2 Chicken sate + 1 Babi sate

Popcorn Set

$12.00

2 Popcorn chicken + 2 Popcorn shrimp

Deluxe Set 1 ( 2 ribs, 4 chx, 2 babi)

$23.00

2 Short ribs + 4 Chicken sate + 2 Babi sate

Deluxe Set 2 ( 2 pop shrimp, 4 chx, 4 babi)

$23.00

Deluxe Set 3 ( 2 ribs, 2 chx, 2 beef potato, 1 shrimp balado)

$23.00

Rice

Beef Rendang Bowl

$15.00

Famous Indonesian Beef stew cubes cooked for hours in spices & coconut curry. served over rice and vegies

Nasi Goreng

$12.00

Indonesian stir-fried rice, with eggs and veggies.

Nasi Kuning

$16.50

turmeric coconut rice, turmeric fried chicken, egg balado, egg noodle, and perkedel

Nasi Bungkus

$16.50

Tumeric fried chicken, beef rendang, veggie curry,egg balado and rice, wrapped all together in banana leaf

Balado Bowl

$11.00

Our sweet and sour balado sauce tossed with a choice of protein. served over rice and vegies

Nasi Goreng Java

$13.00

Javanese street style fried rice and noodle. Mix with choice protein, egg, and vegies

Bubur Ayam

$12.00

Rice porridge, with shredded chicken, minced ground chicken and mushroom. Garnished with crispy wonton, cilantro and chinese doughnut

Nasi Capcay

$15.00

Stir fry chicken, shrimp, meatball, fish cake and vegies on gravy sauce. served with rice. ( vegetarian option available upon request)

Char Siu Bowl

$12.00

Sweet soy marinated pork belly stew. Served over rice and vegies

Noodle

Mie Goreng

$12.00

Indonesian stir-fried egg noodles with egg ,veggies and choice of protein.

Mie Tek-Tek

$12.00

Street style wet stir-fried noodle with eggs ,veggies, and choice of protein.

Bakmie Ayam

$12.00

Wheat noodles tossed with our house seasoning,topped with shredded chicken,minced chicken and mushroom. Served with chickenbroth and beef or fish balls on the side

Bihun Goreng

$12.00

Stir fry rice vermicelli noodle, egg, vegies, and choice of protein

Sohun Goreng

$12.00

Stir fry glass noodle, eggs, vegies and choice of protein. Noodles are gluten-free*

Soto

Soto Ayam

$12.00

Turmeric-based chicken soup contain glass noodles, cabbage, and hard-boiled egg. Garnished with garlic chips, green onions, and tomatoes. Traditional Indonesian soup mainly composed of broth, meat, and vegetables.

Soto Betawi

$15.00

Coconut based beef soup, contains beef chunks, potatoes, tomatoes, and green onions. Garnished with emping with a side of rice. Traditional Indonesian soup mainly composed of broth, meat, and vegetables.

Soto Mie

$13.00

Mildly spicy noodle soup dish contains beef, egg noodle, cabbage, and spring roll pieces. Garnished with green onion, tomatoes, and fried scallions. Traditional Indonesian soup mainly composed of broth, meat, and vegetables.

Vegetables Soup

$12.00

Seasonal mix vegetables, with tofu and glass noodles in a mushroom base soup

Combo

Combo 1

$17.00

Choice of Soto mie, soto ayam or soto betawi*. Served with 3 chicken sate, 1 perkedel, and steamed rice.

Combo 2

$18.00

Choice of Soto mie, Soto ayam, or SotoBetawi*. Serve with 2 chicken sate, 1 beef potato or shrimp balado sate, 1 perkedel, and steamed rice.

Combo 3

$22.00

Choice of Soto mie, Soto ayam, or Soto betawi*. Serve with 1 chicken sate, 1 beef potato sate, 1 shrimp balado sate, 1 pork sate, 1 perkedel, and steamed rice.

Nasi Goreng Combo

$16.00

Veggie Fried Rice, with 2 chicken sate and a corn fritter. Additional topping available*

Mie Goreng Combo

$16.00

Fried noodle, with 2 Chicken Sate and a perkedel

Desserts

Es Cendol

$6.00

Coconut milk, brown coconut sugar, rice jelly, jack fruit, and blended ice.

Es Teler

$7.00

Smashed avocado mix with pandan syrup, condensed milk, jackfuit, coconut, and blended ice

Fried Plantain (5 pcs)

$7.00
Es Doger

$7.00

Blended ice drink, with fermented cassava, coconut, condensed milk, and rose syrup

Side Dish

Rice

$2.00
Fresh Chips

$4.00

Indonesian fried chips made per order. Choice of Garlic, Shrimp or Emping (belinjo nut)*

Lontong

$3.00

Indonesian sticky rice cake steamed in banana leaf

Nasi Kuning Side

$5.00

Cakwe

$4.00

Fried Chinese Donut

Acar

$5.00

Sweet pickled persian cucumber

Vegetables Sides

$5.00

Vegetable medley. Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, onions, and green leaves. Grilled or Steamed

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Large peanut sauce 8oz

$6.00

Extra Risol

$2.00

Sliced Ginger

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Sambal Terasi

$1.50