Mr. Sate 3456 Motor Ave #104
Drink
Drinks
Soda
Sweet Flavored Ice Tea
Fruit Puree mix with tropical ice tea
Lychee Limeade
Fresh squeezed lime shaken with lychee puree
Thai Tea
Teh Botol
Fresh Coconut
Perrier
Soda Gembira
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Tropical unsweetened ice tea
Hot tea
Grass jelly drink
Herbal jelly drink in a can
Bottle Water
Food
Appetizer
Perkedel (3 pcs)
3 pieces. Fried patties made of ground potatoes, beef, green onion, and fried scallions.
Bakwan Jagung (4 pcs)
4 pieces corn fritters.
Spring Roll (3 pcs)
3 pieces freshly made fried spring roll. Rice noodle, cabbage, and carrots wrapped in rice paper. Served with sweet soy dipping.
Empek-empek
Savory fried fish cake,served with noodles in sweet sour vinegar sauce
Fried Tempeh (5 pcs)
5 pieces of fried crispy soybean cake
Fried Tofu (5 pcs)
4 pieces fried tofu served with sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Half Tempe & Half Tofu
Tempe Mendoan
Battered fried soybean cake
Tofu Mendoan
Battered fried tofu cubes
Salad
Gado-gado
Traditional Indonesian salad. steamed cabbage, kale, green bean, cucumber, egg, and tofu tossed with peanut sauce
House mix
Spring mix,cucumber and cilantro. Tossed in lime-garlic dressing
Tofu Avocado
Spring mix with tofu cubes,avocado and lime-peanut dressing
Shrimp Salad
Spring mix with grilled shrimp,avocado and lime-garlic dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grill chicken over spring mix, cucumber, carrot, avocado, tomato and cilantro garlic lime dressing
Sate
Chicken Sate (4 pcs)
4 skewer of soy marinated chicken topped with our homemade peanut sauce
Beef Potato (2 pcs)
2 skewer of dry marinated beef topped with homemade sweet sour balado sauce.
Shrimp Balado (2 pcs)
2 skewer of grill shrimp topped with our homemade sweet sour balado sauce
Babi Sate (4 pcs)
4 skewer sweet soy marinated pork tenderloin.
Popcorn Chicken (2 pcs)
2 skewer of breaded chicken breast seasoned with butter sauce.
Popcorn Shrimp (2 pcs)
2 skewers of breaded shrimp seasoned with butter sauce
Short Ribs (2 pcs)
2 skewers of kalbi style short rib with scallion.
Tofu (2 pcs)
2 skewers of fried tofu cubes with tomato and scallions. topped with homade balado sauce
Lontong Sate (5 pcs)
5 chicken sate with side of steamed rice cake
Surf 'N Turf
2 Beef potato + 2 Shrimp balado
Farm Plate
2 Beef potato + 2 Chicken sate + 1 Babi sate
Popcorn Set
2 Popcorn chicken + 2 Popcorn shrimp
Deluxe Set 1 ( 2 ribs, 4 chx, 2 babi)
2 Short ribs + 4 Chicken sate + 2 Babi sate
Deluxe Set 2 ( 2 pop shrimp, 4 chx, 4 babi)
Deluxe Set 3 ( 2 ribs, 2 chx, 2 beef potato, 1 shrimp balado)
Rice
Beef Rendang Bowl
Famous Indonesian Beef stew cubes cooked for hours in spices & coconut curry. served over rice and vegies
Nasi Goreng
Indonesian stir-fried rice, with eggs and veggies.
Nasi Kuning
turmeric coconut rice, turmeric fried chicken, egg balado, egg noodle, and perkedel
Nasi Bungkus
Tumeric fried chicken, beef rendang, veggie curry,egg balado and rice, wrapped all together in banana leaf
Balado Bowl
Our sweet and sour balado sauce tossed with a choice of protein. served over rice and vegies
Nasi Goreng Java
Javanese street style fried rice and noodle. Mix with choice protein, egg, and vegies
Bubur Ayam
Rice porridge, with shredded chicken, minced ground chicken and mushroom. Garnished with crispy wonton, cilantro and chinese doughnut
Nasi Capcay
Stir fry chicken, shrimp, meatball, fish cake and vegies on gravy sauce. served with rice. ( vegetarian option available upon request)
Char Siu Bowl
Sweet soy marinated pork belly stew. Served over rice and vegies
Noodle
Mie Goreng
Indonesian stir-fried egg noodles with egg ,veggies and choice of protein.
Mie Tek-Tek
Street style wet stir-fried noodle with eggs ,veggies, and choice of protein.
Bakmie Ayam
Wheat noodles tossed with our house seasoning,topped with shredded chicken,minced chicken and mushroom. Served with chickenbroth and beef or fish balls on the side
Bihun Goreng
Stir fry rice vermicelli noodle, egg, vegies, and choice of protein
Sohun Goreng
Stir fry glass noodle, eggs, vegies and choice of protein. Noodles are gluten-free*
Soto
Soto Ayam
Turmeric-based chicken soup contain glass noodles, cabbage, and hard-boiled egg. Garnished with garlic chips, green onions, and tomatoes. Traditional Indonesian soup mainly composed of broth, meat, and vegetables.
Soto Betawi
Coconut based beef soup, contains beef chunks, potatoes, tomatoes, and green onions. Garnished with emping with a side of rice. Traditional Indonesian soup mainly composed of broth, meat, and vegetables.
Soto Mie
Mildly spicy noodle soup dish contains beef, egg noodle, cabbage, and spring roll pieces. Garnished with green onion, tomatoes, and fried scallions. Traditional Indonesian soup mainly composed of broth, meat, and vegetables.
Vegetables Soup
Seasonal mix vegetables, with tofu and glass noodles in a mushroom base soup
Combo
Combo 1
Choice of Soto mie, soto ayam or soto betawi*. Served with 3 chicken sate, 1 perkedel, and steamed rice.
Combo 2
Choice of Soto mie, Soto ayam, or SotoBetawi*. Serve with 2 chicken sate, 1 beef potato or shrimp balado sate, 1 perkedel, and steamed rice.
Combo 3
Choice of Soto mie, Soto ayam, or Soto betawi*. Serve with 1 chicken sate, 1 beef potato sate, 1 shrimp balado sate, 1 pork sate, 1 perkedel, and steamed rice.
Nasi Goreng Combo
Veggie Fried Rice, with 2 chicken sate and a corn fritter. Additional topping available*
Mie Goreng Combo
Fried noodle, with 2 Chicken Sate and a perkedel
Desserts
Es Cendol
Coconut milk, brown coconut sugar, rice jelly, jack fruit, and blended ice.
Es Teler
Smashed avocado mix with pandan syrup, condensed milk, jackfuit, coconut, and blended ice
Fried Plantain (5 pcs)
Es Doger
Blended ice drink, with fermented cassava, coconut, condensed milk, and rose syrup
Side Dish
Rice
Fresh Chips
Indonesian fried chips made per order. Choice of Garlic, Shrimp or Emping (belinjo nut)*
Lontong
Indonesian sticky rice cake steamed in banana leaf
Nasi Kuning Side
Cakwe
Fried Chinese Donut
Acar
Sweet pickled persian cucumber
Vegetables Sides
Vegetable medley. Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, onions, and green leaves. Grilled or Steamed