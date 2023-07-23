Mr Seafood - Town Center 494-1 Town Center Place
Food Menu
Garlic
Crableg Cluster (1)
1 Snow Crab Cluster topped with garlic butter sauce
Garlic Crablegs (2)
2 Snow Crab Clusters topped with garlic butter sauce
Garlic Shrimp 12 piece
Garlic Shrimp 6 Piece
6 Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic Butter Sauce
Garlic Shrimp Combo
12 Garlic Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato
Jr Combo
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 5 Shrimp, I Corn, 1 Egg, I Potato, 1 Beef Sausage
Kyle Special
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 12 Shrimp, 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 Potato
Large Crableg Combo
2 Snow Crab Clusters, 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 potato
Small Crableg Combo
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato
Veggie Plate
Seafood & Seafood Baskets
10 Piece Whiting
Fish and Shrimp Basket
2 pc of fish, 6 pc shrimp, fries and hush puppies
Fish and Shrimp Basket (Florida Bream)
1 pc of fish, 6 shrimp, fries and hush puppies
Fish Basket
2 pc of fish, fries and hush puppies
Fish Basket (Florida Bream)
1 pc of fish, fries and hush puppies
Fish Sandwich
2 pc of fish of your choice and 2 pc of bread
Fish Sandwich (Florida Bream)
1 pc of fish w/ 2 slices of bread
Fried Shrimp (8 Piece)
Oyster Basket
7 pc oyster, fries and hush puppies
Shrimp Basket
8 pc of shrimp, fries and hushpuppies
To Go Silverware
SPECIALS
Sides
French Fries Small
French Fries Large
Corn
Hard boil egg
Red Potato
Cole Slaw
Beef Sausage
Hush Puppies
Fried Shrimp 6 Pieces
Oysters 5 Pieces
Garlic Butter Sauce 2oz cup
Garlic Butter Sauce 4oz Cup
Fried Corn
Bottle Sauce
Seafood Salad
Fried Okra (Small)
Fried Okra Large
Slice Bread(2)
Blue Crab
Party Trays
Party Tray #1
27 shrimp, 6 Corn, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.
Party Tray #2
4 Snow Crab Clusters, 14 Shrimp, 4 Corn, 4 Eggs, 4 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.
Party Tray #3
6 Snow Crab Clusters, 18 Shrimp, 6 Corn, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.
Party Tray #4
8 Snow Crab Clusters, 18 Shrimp, 6 Corn, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.
Party Tray #5
10 Snow Crab Clusters, 40 Shrimp, 6 Corn, 6 Eggs, 6 Potatoes *Party trays take 2 hours to prepare. If it can be done sooner, we will call you.