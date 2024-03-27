Mr Taco - Redlands 855 Alabama St
LUNCH/DINNER
Soups
Kids Meal
Appetizers
- Mr Nachos$14.99
Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Jalapeno, and Sour Cream
- Loco Fries$15.99
Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Jalapeno, and Sour Cream
- Big Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chimichanga$15.99
2 Rolled Flour Tortillas, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream
- Taquitos$9.99
3 Rolled Corn Torillla, Shredded Chicken or Beef ($2+), Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, and Tomato
- Enchilada Trio$14.99
Beef, Shrimp, Chicken, House Sauce, and Cheese
- Wings
6 or 10 Wings, Diablo Sauce, Fries, Carrots, and Ranch
- Mr Sampler
Wings, Taquitos, Nachos, Quesadilla, Chimichanga, Guacamole, Pico, and Sour Cream
Salads
Combos
Mr Taco Plates
Specialties
- Fajitas Mixtas$23.99
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Onion, and Bell Pepper
- Parrillada Mixta (Serves 3)$59.99
Asada, Grilled Chicken, Mummy Shrimp, Salsa, Fish, Breaded Shrimp, Grilled Veggies, Chorizo, Rice and Beans (Serves 3)
- Molcajete Mixto (Serves 2)$39.99
Asada, Grilled Chicken, Mummy Shrimp, Cheese, Cactus, Grilled Veggies, Rice and Beans (Serves 2)
Fruit // Dessert
Sides
FROM THE SEA
Shrimp Plates
- Mummy Shrimp (6 bacon wrapped)$22.99
Rice, beans, tortillas, and salads
- A La Diabla (Spicy)$19.99
Rice, beans, tortillas, and salads
- Al Ajillo (Garlic)$19.99
Rice, beans, tortillas, and salads
- Al Mojo De Ajo (Garlic and Spicy)$19.99
Rice, beans, tortillas, and salads
- Shrimp Zarandeados$19.99
Rice, beans, tortillas
Mariscos
TACOS/BURRITOS
Soft Tacos
Taco Specialties
- Quesabirria$5.99
Choice of Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese, and Consome
- Hard Shell Taco$3.99
Choice of select meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
- 3 Potato Tacos$8.99
Seasoned Potato, Cabbage, Cheese, and Sour Cream
- Fish Taco$3.50
Battered or grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and chipotle sauce
- Shrimp Taco$4.25
Grilled or Battered Shrimp, pico, cabbage, cheese, and chipotle sauce
Burritos
- Burrito$10.99
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Salsa
- Garbage Burrito$13.99
Carne Asada, Chorizo, Pico, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Surf & Turf$13.99
Carne Asada, Shrimp, Pico, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Diablo Shrimp Burrito$13.99
Spicy Shrimp, Rice, Cabbage, and Jalapenos
- Fajita Burrito$13.99
Grilled Steak or Chicken, Grilled Veggies, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Redlands Burrito$13.99
Choice of Meat, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Chile Relleno Burrito$13.99
Chile Relleno, Chile Verde, Cheese, and Sour Cream
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.99
- Tortas and Fries$14.99
Choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and guacamole
- Burrito B/R/C$8.99