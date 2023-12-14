Mr. Boil
Cajun Seafood Menu
Fried Baskets
- Shrimp Basket (8)$11.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Fish Basket (2)$11.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Oyster Basket (10)$11.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Soft Shell Crab (2)$14.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Calamari (10)$11.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Chicken Tenders (4)$11.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Cajun Wings (6)$11.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Buffalo Wings (6)$11.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
Sliders & Po Boy
- Fish Sliders (3)$12.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Chicken Sliders (3)$12.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Shrimp Po Boy$12.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Oyster Po Boy$12.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Fish Po Boy$12.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- Chicken Po Boy$12.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
- SoftShell Crab Po Boy$15.95
Comes with one side of your choice.
Catch Entrees (Seafood Boil)
- Snow Crab Legs (1lb)$28.95
2 clusters. Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- King Crab Legs (1lb)$50.95
2 large legs. Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Lobster$39.95
Whole live lobster. Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Dungeness Crab$39.95
Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Shrimp Head-On (1lb)$16.95
Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Shrimp Head-Off (1lb)$19.95
Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Crawfish (1lb)$13.95
Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Clams (1lb)$13.95
Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Green Mussels (1lb)$15.95
Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Black Mussels (1lb)$13.95
- Lobster Tails (2)$37.95
- Blue Crabs 1/2 Dz$21.95Out of stock
Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
- Blue Crabs 1 Dz$38.95Out of stock
Comes with complimentary 1 corn, 1 potato, and few slices of sausages. No substitution.
Combo Deals (Seafood Boil)
- A: Shrimp Combo$28.99+
Shrimp (1lb) Combo + (Pick 1) 1lb of Clams, Mussels, or Crawfish. Serve with complimentary 2 corns, 2 potatoes, few slices of sausages. No substitutions.
- B: Snow Crab Legs Combo$39.99
Snow Crag Legs (1lb) + (Pick 1) 1lb of Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, or Crawfish. Serve with complimentary 2 corns, 2 potatoes, few slices of sausages. No substitutions.
- C: Whole Lobster Combo$51.99
Whole Lobster + (Pick 1) 1lb of Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, or Crawfish. Serve with complimentary 2 corns, 2 potatoes, few slices of sausages. No substitutions.
- C: Dungeness Crab Combo$51.99
Dungeness Crab + (Pick 1) 1lb of Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, or Crawfish. Serve with complimentary 2 corns, 2 potatoes, few slices of sausages. No substitutions.
Sides & Appetizers
Poke Bowl Menu
Create You Own
Signature Bowls
- Mr. Boil Special$13.95
Salmon, tuna, masago sweet corn, green onion, seaweed salad, edamame, furikake, roasted seaweed, Mr. Boil sauce.
- Tangy Tuna$13.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, green onion, crab salad, masago, jalapeno, furikake, roasted seaweed, onion crisps. Sriracha aioli.
- Ahi Tuna$13.95
Tuna, masago, cucumber, green onion, seaweed salad, furikake, fish flakes, roasted seaweed, sesame shoya.
- Tropical Citrus$13.95
Salmon, shrimp, cucumber, green onion, mango, sweet corn, furikake, roasted seaweed, lime ponzu.
- Teriyaki Waves$13.95
Tuna, shrimp, green onion, masago, furikake, roasted seaweed, fish flakes, sweet teriyaki.
- Miso Hungry$13.95
Tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, furikake, roasted seaweed, fish flakes, onion crisps, spicy miso.
- Selfish Shellfish$13.95
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, tomato, seaweed salad, furikake, yummy sauce.
- Easy Eel$13.95
Grilled eel, cucumber, green onion, seaweed salad, shiitake mushroom, sesame seeds, onion crisps, eel sauce.