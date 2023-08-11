Mrs Macs Filin Station
FULL MENU
Accelerators
Oatmeal Lots
Oatmeal More
English Muffin
Toast with Jelly
Bagel
Biscuit
Grilled Biscuit
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Biscuit with Jam
Lots B & G
B & G More
Lots SOS
SOS More
Rag Tops
Fresh homemade sticky bun oozing with sticky stuff, pecans and rasins
6 Pack Rag Top
Omelettes
Stock Omelette
Cheezey (Provlone & American)
G.T.O Omelette
Sauteed green peppers, tomatoes, onions with mushrooms and cheeze
Bel-Air Omelette
Sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomatoes with feta cheeze
Doozy Omelette
Sauteed onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms with cheeze and your choice of bacon, sasauge or ham
Sedan Omelette
choice of 1 - ham, sausage, bacon
Hot Rod Omelette
Mrs Mac's chili and cheeze
Sportster Omelette
Thin sliced choice steak with sauteed onions, green peppers
Roadster Omelette
Sausage or bacon, potatoes, sauteed onions, peppers and cheeze
Western Omelette
sauteed onions, peppers and smoked ham
Cadillac
Mornwiches
Cross Fire
2 eggz scrambled with jalapenos, sausage and scallions topped with tomatoes and melted cheddar jack served on a grilled croissant
Maserati
Grilled sourdough with melted provolone and cheddar cheeze, crisp bacon, scrambled eggz with spinach and sliced tomato
Mornin' Muffie
Toasted English muffin or biscuit with 1 egg, cheeze and choice of 1- ham, bacon or sausage
Motorized Pigcycle
Taylor pork roll on a grilled roll with a fried egg and American cheeze
Pitabuilt
Pita bread stuffed with 2 fresh eggz, cheeze and choice of 1 - bacon, hamn sausage or steak then grilled
Texas Egghead
Grilled Texas toast with melted American cheeze, egg, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chassis
1 Blue Headlight
1 Cocolate Chip Headlight
2 Blue Headlights
2 Chocolate Chip Headlight
3 Blue Headlights
3 Chocolate Chip Headlights
Blue Duece Coop
3 fresh eggs, 2 blueberry pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage
Country Breakfast
country fried steak with steak with 2 eggz, home fries or grits, toast or biscuit
Dixie Highway
Two eggz with home fries or grits, toast or biscuit with smoked ham or corned beef hash
Lots Benny
Thomas English muffin topped with poached egg, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce and home fries or grits
More Benny
Thomas English muffin topped with poached egg, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce and home fries or grits
Eggzadilla
Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, tomatoes, eggz and your choice of 1- bacon, ham or sausage
Little Duece Coop
2 fresh eggs, 2 pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage
Mechanics
Two eggz, with home fries or grits, toast or biscuit with choice of bacon or sausage.
Peugeot
Smoked ham, scrambled eggz
Rambler Scrambler
Two eggz scrambled with ham, tomatoes, green onions, spinach over a fresh biscuit or croissant topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of cheeze. Choice of grits or homefries
Steak Eggzadilla
Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, tomatoes, eggz and steak
TG Mechanics
Mechanics No Meat
Waffle
Headlights
3 Headlights
Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and syrup
2 Headlights
Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and syrup
1 Headlight
Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and syrup
8 Silver Dollar
Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and syrup
3 Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry pancakes served with real butter and syrup
French Toast Lots
Golden grilled French Toast topped with powered sugar
French Toast more
Golden grilled French Toast topped with powered sugar
Options
Bacon
4 pieces
Canadian Bacon
Eggz
Grits
Grits w/ Cheeze
Home Fries
Corned Beef Hash
Links
2 pieces
Patties
2 pieces
Scrapple
Smoked Ham
Taylor Pork Roll
Chicken Sausage
s/o Sausage Gravy
Fruit
Bowl Grits
S/O Gravy
Vegetables
Tool Box
Bowl Chz Grits
Starters & Additives
Spark Plugs
Jalapeno cheddar hot bites served with a side of sweet-spicy jammer sauce
O-Rings Lots
Fresh cut sweet onions with a crispy batter
O-Rings more
Fresh cut sweet onions with a crispy batter
Mozzarella Dip Sticks
A generous portion of fried mozzarella sticks and marinara sauce
Stripped Fries small
Stripped Fries large
Small Cheeze Fries
Large Cheese Fries
Sm. Chili Cheese Fries
Large Chili & Cheese Fries
Small Loaded Fries
Large Loaded Fries
Lug Nuts
Tender fried mushrooms served wih ranch dip
Mac & Cheeze Bites
All time macaroni & cheeze favorite is now a great appetizer. served with marinara
Wiper Blades Lots
Sweet potato fries
Wiper Blades more
Sweet potato fries
Small Tots
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
Midget Burgers
Midget Burger
Mrs. Mac's famous mini-burger. Served with sauteed onions, pickle, ketchup, & mustard on a soft roll
Midget Burger 3 Pack
Mrs. Mac's famous mini-burger. Served with sauteed onions, pickle, ketchup, & mustard on a soft roll
Midget Burger 6 Pack
Mrs. Mac's famous mini-burger. Served with sauteed onions, pickle, ketchup, & mustard on a soft roll
Hub Caps
Satisfier
1/2lb angus cheezeburger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a lightly grilled bun
Special Chz Hub
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms & melted cheeze
Black Jack Burger
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger topped with melted provolone cheese. Served on a roll with creole mayo, onions & tomatoes
Nitro Burger
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger with sauteed onions, jalapenos & melted American cheeze
Charger R/T
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger on grilled ciabatta bread topped with sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, provolone and a dab of rosemary garlic mayo
Duesenburger
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger topped with crisp bacon, blue cheeze
Frisco Hub Cap
1/2lb fresh pattied angus burger on grilled parmesean sourdough with melted provolone and cheddar cheeze. Sliced tomato, pickles and a dab of 1000 island dressing
Trailblazer
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger with crisp bacon, fresh o-rings, a dab of bar-b-q sauce
Monster Truck
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger on grilled Texas toast, bacon, sliced ham, grilled onions. American, provolone, cheddar jack cheeze
Cheezeburger
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger topped with American cheeze
Hamburger
1/3lb fresh pattied angus burger
STP
Taco Platter
Fritos topped with chili, onioin, cheeze, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of our house dressing then heated just right
Chef's Salad
Tender slices of turkey, ham, cheeze & fresh garden vegetables
Garage Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, sprouts, shredded cheeze & potato crisps
Sm. Chix Caesar
Fresh Romaine, parmesean, croutons and our own caesar dressing
Lg. Chix Caesar
Fresh Romaine, parmesean, croutons and our own caesar dressing
Biker Chick Salad
Sliced grilled chicken heaped atop fresh greens, tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeze, onions, toasted almonds & Mandarin oranges
Cold Platter
Lettuce, tomato, cole slaw, cucumbers, sprouts, & pickle put on a platter with fresh tuna salad
Green Hornet
fresh organic spinach with ripe tomatoes, diced onions, raisins and grilled chicken breast tossed in a sweet Vidlia onion dressing topped with cheddar jack cheeze and crisp crumbled bacon
Garage Chicken Salad
Dinner Salad
Small Caesar
Cruisers
Cheeze Cruiser
6 oz thin sliced choice steak. Grilled tender, topped with 2 slices of provolone, sauteed onions & served on a slightly grilled hoagie roll
Mushroom Cheeze Cruiser
6 oz thin sliced choice steak. Grilled tender, topped with 2 slices of provolone, sauteed onions & served on a slightly grilled hoagie roll with mushrooms
Hot Rod Cheeze Cruiser
Philly steak smothered in sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni and provolone cheeze
Nitro Cruiser
Philly steak topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos & provolone cheeze
Steak Hoagie Cruiser
Philly steak with sauteed onions, melted cheeze, lettuce & tomatoes with a drizzle of our special sauce
Chixen Cruiser
6 oz sliced grilled chicken topped with sauteed onions, green pepper and melted American cheeze
Porsche Cruiser
Grilled hoagie roll with our famous Philly steak, ham, sauteed onions, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheeze, dab of 1000 island dresssing
Pita Builts & More
Ferrari Sub
Lightly grilled hoagie filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheeze, mayo, sweet onions, shredded lettuce and red ripe tomatoes. with special sauce & herb
No Jive Turkey
Real white meat and plenty of it. Mayo, shredded lettuce & tomatoes
New Yorker
Fresh sliced turkey and smoked ham with Swiss cheeze, cole slaw and 1000 island dressing on seeded rye
Tuna-up
Homemade tuna with mayo, celery & apple, served in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes & onions
California Bird Wrap
Fresh turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheeze, guacamole, sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and our own special sauce
Club Cab Turkeywhich Wrap
Fresh sliced turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo in a warm wrap
El Camino
Thin slices of ham with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Choose: provolone, American, Swiss
The Gobbler
Turkey breast, a delectable herb mayo, cranberry sauce and crisp shredded lettuce
Revved Up Coope Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, cheddar jack cheeze, ranch dressing in a warm pressed tortilla
Chipotle Panini Coope
Grilled chicken breast on grilled flat bread pressed to perfection with grilled onions, roasted red peppers, melted cheddar jack cheeze and a dab of chipotle mayo
Fan BeLT
An old time favorite. Bacon, lettuce & tomato - your choice of bread or pita
Turkey Club
Tail Pipes
Car Hop Speicals
Jack Between the Sheets
2 kinds of cheeze grilled to perfection.
Two Door Midget
Mini tuna with lettuce & tomato or a midget burger with a cup of homemade soup or chili
Charger Coope
Grilled chicken breast on ciabatta bread topped with roasted red peppers
Turkey Reuben
sliced turkey on grilled ryetopped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and a dab of 1000 island dressing
Mahi
sauteed or blackened on grilled bun toppped with shredded lettuce, red rip tomato, onions and a dab of tater sauce
Tuna Melt
Grilled rye topped with fresh tuna, melted Swiss, American cheeze and tomatoes
Bel Air Melt
Sliced turkey, bacon, tomatoes, provolone and ranch dressing on grilled sourdough.
Chicken Fender Basket
Lightly breaded chicken fenders with cottage fries.
Quezadillas
Cheeze Quezadillas
Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze
Chicken Quezadillas
Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes
Steak Quezadillas
Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes
Cheezeburger Quezadillas
Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes
Black 'n Bleu Quezadillas
Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes
Hot Dog Quezadillas
Flour tortilla topped with lots more cheeze, scallions, & tomatoes
Veggie Avenue
Vegetable Truck
Open face english muffin topped with guacamole, sprouts, tomatoes onions, and topped with melted cheddar jack cheeze and a drizzle or ranch dressing. choice of 1 side
Veggie Built
American, provolone, cucumbers, onions, fresh tomatoes, sprouts, mayo and a drizzle of our house dressing
Hybrid
1/4lb Impossible burger on a grilled bun with melted provolone cheeze, lettuce, tomato, onions, and sprouts
Veggie Quezadillas
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar jack cheeze, diced tomatoes, scallions, grilled onions, green peppers, sauteed mushrooms and fresh organic spinach
Rumble Seats
BEVERAGE MENU
Fuels & Fill 'er Ups
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Bud
Cabarenet
Chardonay
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Coors Light
Cranberry Juice
Soda
Orange Juice
12 oz