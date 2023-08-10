Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Mrs. Shawarma 713 SW A St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
FOOD
DRINK
RETAIL
WRAPS
PLATES
SIDES
FOOD
WRAPS
Chicken Shawarma
$9.50
Beef Shawarma
$9.50
Falafel Wrap
$9.50
PLATES
Chicken Plate
$15.00
Beef Plate
$15.00
Falafel Plate
$15.00
Shawarma Salad
$15.00
Loaded Fries
$9.00+
SIDES
Fries
$6.00+
Fattouch Salad
$6.00+
Tabouleh Salad
$7.00+
Leb. Rice
$4.00
Hummus
$7.00
Falafel
$4.00+
Sauce - Side Order
$1.00+
Protein - Side Order
$4.00
DRINK
Soft Drinks
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke/Zero
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Juices & Ades
Mango Juice
$3.00
Mint Lemonade
$4.50
Water
Bottled Water
$1.50
RETAIL
Shirts
T-Shirt
$20.00+
Stickers
Logo Sticker
$1.00
Mrs. Shawarma 713 SW A St Location and Ordering Hours
(479) 366-6678
713 SW A St, Bentonville, AR 72712
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11:45AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement