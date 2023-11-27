))Cakes

IMPORTANT: Only slices are available for instant pick up. All other order needs a minimum of 8-hour notice. Please call the bakery directly. For especial orders/size/flavors/decorations, please call the bakery directly. Most cakes can be made Gluten-Free/Vegan/Sugar-Free. This is a multi-layer cake and has cream filling in between. Size, layers and tiers will depend on the serving size per your request. Basic Serving Sizes For 1 Tier: Slice: up to 2 people. 6": up to 7 people. 8": up to 15 people. 10": up to 25 people. 1/4 Sheet: up to 25 people. 1/2 Sheet: up to 50 people. Full Sheet: up to 100 people.