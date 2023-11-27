Mrs. Turbo's Bakery
))Cakes & Cookies
))Gluten Free Options
- ))GF Take & Bake GF Cinnamon Roll (4pack)$16.00
GF Cinnamon Rolls are provided by Chef's Table which is a certified GF kitchen. These Take-&-Bake Cinnamon Rolls are available daily.
- ))GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$17.00+
- ))GF Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$21.00+
- ))GF Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$21.00+
- ))GF Brownie Bites$2.89
- ))GF Chocolate Dipped Oreo$3.00
- ))GF CutOut Cookies
- ))GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
- ))GF Buckeyes$1.75
- ))GF Buckeye Brownie$8.50
The Original Mrs. Turbo's Cookies Buckeye Brownie starts with our famous chocolate brownie, filled with a whipped peanut butter cream and topped with a chocolate ganache. This is by far our most popular brownie, and a classic Ohio favorite.
- ))GF Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie
))Gender Reveal Options
))Cookies & Brownies
- ))Assorted Non-Frosted Cookies$21.00+
- ))Brownie Bites$3.50
- ))Buckeye Brownie$8.50
- ))Buckeyes$1.75
- ))Butterscotch Cookie$21.00+
- ))Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie$21.00+
- ))Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$21.00+
- ))Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$21.00+
- ))Snickerdoodle Cookie$21.00+
- ))Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$21.00+
- ))Peanut Butter Blossom Cookie$21.00+
- ))Naked Sugar Cookie$21.00+
- ))M&M Sugar Cookie$21.00+
- ))Chocolate Dipped Oreo$3.00
- ))Take & Bake GF Cinnamon Roll (4pack)$17.50
- ))Whoopie Pie$4.25+
- ))Frosted Cookie$4.00+
- ))Cut Out Cookies
))Cakes
- iMini Vanilla Cake$6.00
IMPORTANT: For especial orders, please call the bakery directly. These super moist Mini Cakes are made with only the best ingredients. Chocolate Mini cake: Made with French and Belgian chocolates, topped with our in-house buttercream. Vanilla Mini cake: Moist and flavorful with rich real vanilla. Topped with our in-house buttercream. Carrot Cake: This amazing cake is made with hand shredded carrots, pineapple and spices! It is topped with our in-house buttercream.
- iMini Chocolate Cake$8.00
- iMini Carrot cake$6.00
- iFunfetti Cake$4.50+
IMPORTANT: Only slices are available for instant pick up. All other order needs a minimum of 8-hour notice. Please call the bakery directly. For especial orders/size/flavors/decorations, please call the bakery directly. Most cakes can be made Gluten-Free/Vegan/Sugar-Free. This is a multi-layer cake and has cream filling in between. Size, layers and tiers will depend on the serving size per your request. Basic Serving Sizes For 1 Tier: Slice: up to 2 people. 6": up to 7 people. 8": up to 15 people. 10": up to 25 people. 1/4 Sheet: up to 25 people. 1/2 Sheet: up to 50 people. Full Sheet: up to 100 people.
- iVanilla Cake$4.50+
- iMocha Cake$4.50+
- iBlack Forest Cake$4.50+
- iPistachio Cake$5.49+
- iLemon Cake$4.59+
- iStrawberry Cake$4.50+
- iCarrot Cake$6.00+
- iChocolate Cake$4.59+
))Pastries
))Giant Cookies & Brookies
- 13" Giant Cookie$35.00+
IMPORTANT: For more intricate designs (something other than a special message and buttercream frosting trim), please contact the bakery to place your order. We'll write a personalized message for you and finish it off with a vanilla buttercream trim and sprinkles. Need more buttercream or have something special in mind? Get creative, delectable delights can be personalized with special vanilla buttercream decor.
- Brookie Cake$35.00+
- Brownie Cake$35.00+
