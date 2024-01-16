Mike’s Red Tacos Rosecrans
Combos
- Combo #1
2 cheese tacos w/ beef birria, topped w/ cilantro & onions Served w/ side of chips, salsa, pickled onions, radishes, cilantro, onions, lime, & consome to dip or sip$13.99
- Combo #2
2 tacos w/ beef birria, topped w/ cilantro & onions. Served w/ side of chips, salsa, pickled onions, radishes, cilantro, onions, lime, & consome to dip or sip$12.79
Mike's Menu
- Birria Taco w/ Cheese
Beef Birria, Cheese, Cilantro & Onions. Served w/ side salsa, radishes, pickled onions, & lime.$5.28
- Birria Taco
Beef Birria, Cilantro & Onions. Served w/ side of salsa, radishes, pickled onions, & lime.$4.49
- Veggie Taco
Sautéed portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, poblano peppers. Beans & potatoes. Topped w/ guac, cilantro & onions$4.19
- Veggie Taco w/ Cheese
Sautéed portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, poblano peppers. Beans, potatoes, & cheese. Topped w/ guac, cilantro & onions$4.98
- Red Quesadilla
Beef Birria, Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, on flour tortilla, grilled in chili oil$12.49
- Cali Burrito
Beef Birria, Cheese, Fries, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Beans, Rice, Cilantro, & Onions.$13.99
- Breakfast Burrito
Beef Birria, Eggs, Cheese, Hash Browns, Beans, Cilantro & Onions$13.99
- Crunchstack
Twin Tostadas, stuffed w/ Beef Birria, Queso, Guacamole, Beans, cilantro, onions, wrapped in flour tortilla then pressed.$13.99
- Ramen
Beef Birria & Consome w/ side of cilantro, onions, & lime$12.49
- Loaded Nachos
Beef Birria, Queso, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Beans, Cilantro & Onions$15.49
- Loaded Fries
Beef Birria, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro & onions$15.49
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.49
- Keto Taco
Beef Birria inside Cheese Shell topped w/ cilantro & onion. (No Tortilla)$5.99
- Half Order Loaded Nachos
Beef Birria, Queso, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Beans, Cilantro & Onions$9.99
- Half Order Loaded Fries
Beef Birria, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro & onions$9.99
Dessert
Off Menu
- Veggie Cali Burrito
Sauteed Veggies, Fries, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Guac, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Onion$13.99
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Sauteed Veggies, Potatoes, Cheese, Eggs, Cilantro & Onion$13.99
- Veggie Red Quesadilla
Sauteed Veggies, Potatoes, Cilantro, Onion, Cheese on flour tortilla, grilled in chili oil$12.49