Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too Clinton Twp
Breakfast
Two Eggs
Two eggs served with hash browns or grits or 1 pancake and toast & jelly.
Two Eggs & Meat
Two eggs served with hash browns or grits or 1 pancake with a choice of meat and toast & jelly.
Two Eggs & Turkey Sausage
Two Eggs w/hash browns, turkey sausage, and toast.
Two Eggs & Potato Pancakes
Two eggs w/two homemade pancakes served w/toast.
Corn Beef Hash n Eggs
Homemade Corn Beef Hash w/green pepper, onions, Wiggley's fresh corn beef, homemade hash browns, and two eggs on top. Presented with toast.
Ham Hash n Eggs
Homemade Fresh Baked Ham, with green pepper, onion, homemade hash browns and topped with two eggs. Presented with toast.
Biscuits n Gravy w/Two Eggs
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy and with two eggs on the side.
1/2 Order Biscuits n Gravy
One buttermilk biscuit topped with country gravy.
Full Order of Biscuits n Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy.
2 x 2 x 2 Special
Two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 link sausage, 2 ham, with hash browns or grits or pancake and toast.
NY Strip Steak n Eggs
NY Strip, two eggs, hash browns, or grits, or one pancake and toast.
Traditional Eggs Benedict w/Fresh Fruit
Eggs Benedict is Poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a cup of fresh fruit.
The Monte Crisco w/Fresh Fruit
Baked ham, fresh turkey, and Swiss stuffed in battered Texas bread. Garnished with powdered sugar and strawberry preserves.
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich is with eggs, ham or bacon or sausage, with cheese and served on choice of toast.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, sausage, onion, green pepper, and cheese stuffed into a grilled tortilla wrap. Presented with salsa & sour cream.
Plain Waffle
Belgium Waffle made with real butter.
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Texas French Toast
Texas Style French Toast
Very Berry French Toast
Texas Style French Toast stuffed with Ms. Mary's own cheese mix and banana, topped with strawberries and blueberry compote.
Creme Brulee French Toast
Texas Style French Toast stuffed with homemade creme brulee, topped with strawberries and blueberry compote. Topped with strawberry coulis and whipped cream.
Cannoli French Toast
Texas Style French Toast stuffed with homemade cheese cannoli cream. Topped with chocolate chips, almonds, Hershey chocolate Syrup, powder sugar, and whipped cream.
Apple Stuffed French Toast
Texas Style French Toast stuffed with Ms. Mary's own mix cheese blend and apple compote. Topped with whipped cream, pecans, caramel, and cinnamon sugar.
Cinnamon Raisin French
Cinnamon Raisin Bread French Toast
Chicken N Waffle
Belgium Waffle with 3 homemade jumbo fried bone-in chicken wings.
Vegan Home Made Pancakes (Nut Allergy)
Homemade Whole Grain Vegan Pancakes. Made with Almond Milk.
Vegan Southwest Tofu Scramble
Vegan southwest tofu scramble is made with a blend of seasonings (Including turmeric) mixed with hash browns, spinach, red onion, tofu, and red pepper. Topped with Jalapeno & Cilantro.
Vegan Avocado Toast
Vegan avocado toast is mashed avocado on toasted Jewish rye. Topped with homemade salsa, jalapeno, & cilantro.
Avocado Toast w/Eggs
Avocado Toast smothered with mashed avocado. Topped with homemade salsa and two eggs.
Grits
Hominy grits hot cereal. Topped with your choice of butter and sugar or butter, salt, and pepper.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal accompanied by brown sugar, raisins, and milk.
Vegan Loaded Oatmeal (Fruit n Nut)
Vegan Loaded Oatmeal is topped with almond milk, strawberry, banana, raisins pecans, and brown sugar. (Nut Allergy)
Meat-lovers Skillet
Meat-lovers Skillet is made with homemade hash browns, green peppers, onions, bacon, sausage, and ham. Topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs.
Country Skillet
Country Skillet is made with homemade hashbrowns, green pepper, onion, and sausage. Topped with cheddar, country gravy, and two eggs.
Veggie Skillet
Veggie Skillet is made with homemade hash browns, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, and spinach. Topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs.
Greek Skillet
Greek Skillet is made with homemade hashbrowns, gyro, onion, tomato, and feta. Topped with 2 eggs.
Plain Omelette
Plain Omelette with homemade hash browns or grits or one pancake. Served with toast and jelly.
Cheese Omelette
Cheese omelet with hash browns or grits or one pancake. Served with toast and jelly.
Meat-lovers Omelette
Meat-lovers skillet is made with ham, bacon, sausage, and American cheese. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Greek Omelette
Greek Omelet is made with gyro meat, onion, feta, & tomato. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Country Omelette
Country Omelet is made with green pepper, onion, sausage, swiss, and topped with country gravy. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Western Omelette
Western Omelet is made with onion, green pepper, and ham. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Veggie Omelette
The Veggie Omelet is made with spinach, tomato, green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Spinach Mushroom & Swiss Omelette (The People's Choice)
Spinach Mushroom Swiss Omelet is topped with hollandaise. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly. (The People's Choice)
Mexican Omelette
Mexican Omelet is made with ground beef, onion, tomato, and topped with chili & cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Irish Omelette
Irish Omelet is made with Wiggley's Corn Beef and Swiss. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Bacon or Sausage or Ham Omelet
Bacon or Sausage or Ham with Cheese Omelet. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.
Chicken florentine Benedict
Round Cinnamon Sugar French Toast
Round Cinnamon Sugar French Toast Combo
Hash Stack W/Cinnamon Sugar Toast
Oreo French Toast
Cherry French Toast
Spinach Feta Omelet
Slim Jim w/Fries
Stuffed Strawberry Banana French Toast w/sausage
Breakfast Quesadilla
1/2 Pancakes
1/2 French Toast
Crepes
Veggie Crepes
French homemade crepes stuffed with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. Smothered with hollandaise sauce.
Chicken Florentine Crepes
Chicken Florentine Crepes (The People's Choice) French homemade crepes stuffed with Swiss, marinated chicken, and spinach. Smothered with hollandaise sauce.
West Coast Crepes
French homemade crepes stuffed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, ham, American, and Swiss cheese. presented with sour cream.
Strawberry Crepes
French homemade crepes stuffed with fresh strawberries. Garnished with powder sugar, strawberry coulis, and whipped cream.
Strawberry Cheese Crepes
French homemade crepes stuffed with Ms. Mary's own cheese mix and fresh strawberries. Garnished with powder sugar, strawberry coulis, and whipped cream. Add banana 1.25
Blueberry Crepes
French homemade crepes stuffed with house made blueberry compote. Finished with powder sugar and whipped cream.
Plain Crepes
Creme Brulee Crepes
Cannoli Crepes
Vegan Options with some GF items as well
Avocado Fresh Sandwich (Vegan)
Avocado, baby spinach, red onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno presented in a whole wheat bun and dill pickle. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
B.B.Q. Jackfruit Sandwich (Vegan)
B.B.Q. Jackfruit on a whole grain bun and presented with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle and vegan slaw. (Make it a Combo for 3.99)
Beyond Burger (Vegan)
The Beyond Burger is topped with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, on a whole wheat bun. Presented with a dill pickle.
Bowl Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)
Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)
Cucumber Avocado Panini
Cup Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)
Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)
Falafel Pita (fried Falafel)
Fruity Avocado Toast
Garden Salad (Vegan)
Mix of romaine and iceberg, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & croutons.
Grits (Vegan & GF)
Mexican Black Bean Bowl (Vegan & GF)
On a bed of brown rice lays warm sautéed black beans, green pepper, red onion, red pepper, and mushroom. Finished with lettuce, jalapeno, avocado, diced tomato and cilantro. Presented with our own homemade vegan salsa.
Nacho Veggie Salad (Vegan & GF)
Bed of mixed greens encamped by nachos and topped with sautéed black beans, green pepper, red onion, red pepper, and mushroom. Finished with jalapeno, avocado, diced tomato and cilantro. Presented with our own homemade vegan salsa.
Oatmeal (Vegan & GF)
Served with Almond Milk, raisins, and brown sugar.
Quart Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)
Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)
The Alkaline Salad (Vegan & GF without pita)
The Alkaline Salad is made baby spinach topped with avocado, blueberries, strawberries, dried apples, cucumbers, and raisins. Presented with raspberry vinaigrette and served with pita. (Make it GF by removing the pita)
Vegan Avocado Toast
Vegan avocado toast is mashed avocado on toasted Jewish rye. Topped with homemade salsa, jalapeno, & cilantro.
Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Nachos
On a bed of Kale lays a warm blend of quinoa, dried cranberry, diced apple, and pecans. Presented with pita. (Remove Pita to make it GF)
Vegan Chocolate Cake (Vegan & GF)
Vegan Homemade Pancakes (Nut Allergy)
Homemade Whole Grain Vegan Pancakes. Made with Almond Milk.
Vegan Loaded Oatmeal (Vegan & GF)
Vegan Loaded Oatmeal is topped with almond milk, strawberry, banana, raisins pecans, and brown sugar. (Nut Allergy)
Vegan Southwest Tofu Scramble (Vegan & GF)
Vegan southwest tofu scramble is made with a blend of seasonings (Including turmeric) mixed with hash browns, spinach, red onion, tofu, and red pepper. Topped with jalapeno & cilantro.
Vegan Vegetable Stir Fry
Veggie Fruit Wrap (Vegan)
This delicious wrap is filled with fresh baby spinach, strawberries, raisins, cucumbers, blueberries, avocado, and apple. (Using a Lawash WW Wrap) Presented with raspberry vinaigrette. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Full Vegan GF Pumpkin Pie
Full Vegan GF Cacao Cake
Starters
Fried Feta
Deep fried feta wrapped in phyllo and finished with strawberries and mandarin oranges. Presented with honey.
Boom Boom Shrimp or Chicken
Panko covered shrimp resting on a bed of spinach and coleslaw. Drizzled Boom Boom sauce on top.
Saganaki Flambe
Aged Kayseri Cheese lit with brandy and sprinkled with lemon.
Risotto Balls
Italian creamy rice balls breaded and fried to perfection. Drizzled with our own tomato sauce.
Fried Frickles
Battered dill pickle spears deep fried and served with your choice of sauce.
Teriyaki Steak Bites
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Nachos
Soups & Salads
Cup of Plant-Based Minestrone
Bowl Of Plant-Based Minestrone
Quart Of Plant-Based Minestrone
Cup of Chicken Noodle
Bowl of Chicken Noodle
Quart of Chicken Noodle
Cup of Lemon Rice
Bowl of Lemon Rice
Quart of Lemon Rice
Cup of Roasted Tomato
Bowl of Roasted Tomato
Quart of Roasted Tomato
Cup of Homemade Chili with Beans
Bowl of Homemade Chili with Beans
Quart of Homemade Chili with Beans
Garden Salad (Vegan & GF)
Mix of romaine and iceberg, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & croutons.
Classic Baby Greek Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg greens covered with feta, diced tomato, olives, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, and beets. (You may also add chicken or gyro.)
Classic Greek Salad
Mixed romaine and iceberg greens covered with feta, diced tomato, olives, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, and beets. Served with pita. (You may also add chicken or gyro.)
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Strawberry Chicken Salad is made with a mix of romaine and iceberg greens. It is capped with marinated grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Given with raspberry vinaigrette and pita. (You may replace chicken with SALMON add 5.95)
The Alkaline Salad (Vegan) {GF without pita}
The Alkaline Salad is made baby spinach topped with avocado, blueberries, strawberries, dried apples, cucumbers, and raisins. Presented with raspberry vinaigrette and served with pita. (Make it GF by removing the pita)
Nacho Veggie Salad (Vegan & GF)
Bed of mixed greens encamped by nachos and topped with sautéed black beans, green pepper, red onion, red pepper, and mushroom. Finished with jalapeno, avocado, diced tomato and cilantro. Presented with our own homemade vegan salsa.
Cobb Salad
On a bed of Kale lays a warm blend of quinoa, dried cranberry, diced apple, and pecans. Presented with pita. (Remove Pita to make it GF)
Soup n Salad
Soup n Greek Salad
Boom Boom Shrimp
Chicken Pecan Salad
Steak Fajita Salad
Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad
Asian Salmon Salad
Sandwiches
Smoked B.B.Q. Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with coleslaw and served on an onion roll and dill pickle. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Reuben
Wiggley's corn beef brisket, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, on grilled Jewish rye. Choice of thousand island or Ms. Mary's tangy horseradish sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
B.L.T.
B. L. T. Is made with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Smoked Turkey & Bacon Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast, melted swiss, apple smoked bacon, coleslaw and drizzled Boom Boom sauce on a tortilla wrap. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese (Vegetarian)
Made with cheddar, feta, and Swiss Cheese on a grilled Texas bread. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Spinach Feta Pita (Vegetarian)
a pita stuffed with baby spinach, feta, red onion, tomato, and given with tzatziki sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Hamburger
1/3 lb. 100 % non-filler Beef, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and dill pickle on a brioche bun. Add apple smoked bacon 2.25 Add mushrooms 1.25 (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
The Famous Pete's Burger
Seasoned 1/2 lb. non-filled Angus beef, topped with American & Swiss cheese, apple smoked bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and dill pickle on a grilled onion roll. add egg 1.35 add onions rings & boom boom sauce on top 2.25 (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and green peppers, stuffed with cheddar cheese. Given with homemade salsa and sour cream. Add bacon 2.99 (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Our Famous Greek Quesadilla (Vegetarian)
Sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, black olives, dill, Swiss, and feta cheese stuffed in a grilled tortilla wrapped. Given with tzatziki sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Grilled Cheese
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Chrispy Chicken Pita
The Greek Burger
Gyro Sandwich
Patty Melt
Prime Rib Panini
Bacon Cheddar Grilled Sandwich
BBQ Bacon Meat loaf Panini
Mac n Cheese Jalapeño Burger
Chicken Salad Panini
Chicken Apple Swiss Panini
Europe
Ms. Mary's Spinach Pie Dinner
Ms. Mary's own famous made from scratch spinach pie presented with rice pilaf and baby Greek Salad.
Ala Carte Ms. Mary's Spinach Pie
Ms. Mary's own made from scratch spinach pie.
Homemade Grape Leaves Dinner
Ms. Mary's made from scratch grape leaves stuffed with Angus and rice and drizzled with lemon sauce. Presented with rice pilaf and a baby Greek salad.
Ala Carte Grape Leaves
Ms. Mary's made from scratch grape leaves that are stuffed with Angus and rice. Topped with lemon sauce.
Gyro Platter Dinner
The Gyro is laid on an open-faced pita and topped with diced tomato & red onion. Accompanied by rice pilaf and baby Greek salad. Given with tzatziki.
Greek Platter Dinner
This triple combo greek platter is a European delight! Ms. Mary's made from scratch spinach pie and grape leaves and then a little gyro to top it off. Presented with rice pilaf and lemon sauce. Starting with the baby Greek salad.
Chicken Marsala
Homemade Chicken Marsala cooked in a marsala wine mushroom wine sauce. Served with whipped potato and sauce. Presented with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana
Freshly breaded marinated chicken breast topped with cheese served with pasta and meat sauce. Presented with parmigiana and garlic toast.
Steak Siciliano
Breaded Chicken Siciliano
Entrees
1/2 Slab B.B.Q. Ribs (Pick 3 Sides)
1/2 Slab Ribs (The People's Choice) is fall off the bone and comes with three sides.
1/4 Slab Ribs
Baked Meat Loaf (Pick 3 Sides)
BBQ Bacon Meatloaf Dinner
Chicken Breast Chicken (Pick 3 Sides)
Chicken Tenders (Pick 3 Sides)
Breaded Chicken Tenders comes with your choice of three sides.
Chopped Sirloin (Pick 3 Sides)
Fish n Chips (Pick 2 Sides)
Battered Deep Fried Golden Cod served with fries and your choice of two sides.
Fisherman's Platter (Pick 3 Sides)
This Fisherman's Platter has two pieces of battered deep fried cod, two pieces of dusted pan-fried lake perch, three pieces of panko jumbo fried shrimp, and is served with your choice of three sides.
Full Slab B.B.Q. Ribs (Pick 3 Sides)
This Full Slab of Ribs are fall off the bone and come with three sides.
Grilled Pork Chops (Pick 3 Sides)
Grilled Boneless Pork Chops served with three sides and apple sauce.
Jumbo Fried Shrimp (Pick 3 Sides)
Panko Jumbo Fried Shrimp comes with your choice of three sides.
Liver n Onions (Pick 3 Sides)
Liver n Onions are a favorite here at Ms. Mary's and Pete Too. Given with a your choice of three sides.
Louisiana Catfish w/Remoulade sauce (Pick 3 Sides)
Dusted pan-fried Great Lakes white fish comes with your choice of your choice of three sides.
Monterey Chicken (Pick 3 Sides)
NY Strip (Pick 3 Sides)
New York Strip w/au jus cooked to order and choice of three sides.
Pan-Fried Lake Perch (Pick 3 Sides)
Dusted pan-fried Lake Perch is given with your choice of three sides.
Prime Rib w/Au Jus (Pick 3 Sides)
Prime Rib w/Au Jus served with your choice of three sides.
Roast Turkey Dinner (Pick 3 Sides)
Oven Roasted Turkey comes with 3 sides.
Steak n Shrimp
Wild Caught Salmon (Pick 3 Sides)
Grilled wild caught salmon come with your choice of three sides.