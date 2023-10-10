Click Here to View Menus

Breakfast

Two Eggs

$7.99

Two eggs served with hash browns or grits or 1 pancake and toast & jelly.

Two Eggs & Meat

$10.49

Two eggs served with hash browns or grits or 1 pancake with a choice of meat and toast & jelly.

Two Eggs & Turkey Sausage

$11.49

Two Eggs w/hash browns, turkey sausage, and toast.

Two Eggs & Potato Pancakes

$8.95

Two eggs w/two homemade pancakes served w/toast.

Corn Beef Hash n Eggs

$11.95

Homemade Corn Beef Hash w/green pepper, onions, Wiggley's fresh corn beef, homemade hash browns, and two eggs on top. Presented with toast.

Ham Hash n Eggs

$11.95

Homemade Fresh Baked Ham, with green pepper, onion, homemade hash browns and topped with two eggs. Presented with toast.

Biscuits n Gravy w/Two Eggs

$9.95

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy and with two eggs on the side.

1/2 Order Biscuits n Gravy

$5.95

One buttermilk biscuit topped with country gravy.

Full Order of Biscuits n Gravy

$7.95

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy.

2 x 2 x 2 Special

$10.95

Two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 link sausage, 2 ham, with hash browns or grits or pancake and toast.

NY Strip Steak n Eggs

$16.95

NY Strip, two eggs, hash browns, or grits, or one pancake and toast.

Traditional Eggs Benedict w/Fresh Fruit

$10.25

Eggs Benedict is Poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a cup of fresh fruit.

The Monte Crisco w/Fresh Fruit

$12.95

Baked ham, fresh turkey, and Swiss stuffed in battered Texas bread. Garnished with powdered sugar and strawberry preserves.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwich is with eggs, ham or bacon or sausage, with cheese and served on choice of toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Eggs, sausage, onion, green pepper, and cheese stuffed into a grilled tortilla wrap. Presented with salsa & sour cream.

Plain Waffle

$7.95

Belgium Waffle made with real butter.

Pancakes

$7.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

Texas French Toast

$7.95

Texas Style French Toast

Very Berry French Toast

$11.95

Texas Style French Toast stuffed with Ms. Mary's own cheese mix and banana, topped with strawberries and blueberry compote.

Creme Brulee French Toast

$11.95

Texas Style French Toast stuffed with homemade creme brulee, topped with strawberries and blueberry compote. Topped with strawberry coulis and whipped cream.

Cannoli French Toast

$11.95

Texas Style French Toast stuffed with homemade cheese cannoli cream. Topped with chocolate chips, almonds, Hershey chocolate Syrup, powder sugar, and whipped cream.

Apple Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

Texas Style French Toast stuffed with Ms. Mary's own mix cheese blend and apple compote. Topped with whipped cream, pecans, caramel, and cinnamon sugar.

Cinnamon Raisin French

$8.95

Cinnamon Raisin Bread French Toast

Chicken N Waffle

$13.95

Belgium Waffle with 3 homemade jumbo fried bone-in chicken wings.

Vegan Home Made Pancakes (Nut Allergy)

$12.95

Homemade Whole Grain Vegan Pancakes. Made with Almond Milk.

Vegan Southwest Tofu Scramble

$12.95

Vegan southwest tofu scramble is made with a blend of seasonings (Including turmeric) mixed with hash browns, spinach, red onion, tofu, and red pepper. Topped with Jalapeno & Cilantro.

Vegan Avocado Toast

$5.95

Vegan avocado toast is mashed avocado on toasted Jewish rye. Topped with homemade salsa, jalapeno, & cilantro.

Avocado Toast w/Eggs

$8.94

Avocado Toast smothered with mashed avocado. Topped with homemade salsa and two eggs.

Grits

$4.95

Hominy grits hot cereal. Topped with your choice of butter and sugar or butter, salt, and pepper.

Oatmeal

$5.25

Oatmeal accompanied by brown sugar, raisins, and milk.

Vegan Loaded Oatmeal (Fruit n Nut)

$7.25

Vegan Loaded Oatmeal is topped with almond milk, strawberry, banana, raisins pecans, and brown sugar. (Nut Allergy)

Meat-lovers Skillet

$10.95

Meat-lovers Skillet is made with homemade hash browns, green peppers, onions, bacon, sausage, and ham. Topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs.

Country Skillet

$10.95

Country Skillet is made with homemade hashbrowns, green pepper, onion, and sausage. Topped with cheddar, country gravy, and two eggs.

Veggie Skillet

$10.25

Veggie Skillet is made with homemade hash browns, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, and spinach. Topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs.

Greek Skillet

$11.95

Greek Skillet is made with homemade hashbrowns, gyro, onion, tomato, and feta. Topped with 2 eggs.

Plain Omelette

$7.95

Plain Omelette with homemade hash browns or grits or one pancake. Served with toast and jelly.

Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Cheese omelet with hash browns or grits or one pancake. Served with toast and jelly.

Meat-lovers Omelette

$9.95

Meat-lovers skillet is made with ham, bacon, sausage, and American cheese. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.

Greek Omelette

$9.95

Greek Omelet is made with gyro meat, onion, feta, & tomato. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.

Country Omelette

$9.95

Country Omelet is made with green pepper, onion, sausage, swiss, and topped with country gravy. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.

Western Omelette

$9.25

Western Omelet is made with onion, green pepper, and ham. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.

Veggie Omelette

$8.95

The Veggie Omelet is made with spinach, tomato, green pepper, onion, and mushrooms. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.

Spinach Mushroom & Swiss Omelette (The People's Choice)

$9.95

Spinach Mushroom Swiss Omelet is topped with hollandaise. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly. (The People's Choice)

Mexican Omelette

$10.95

Mexican Omelet is made with ground beef, onion, tomato, and topped with chili & cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.

Irish Omelette

$10.25

Irish Omelet is made with Wiggley's Corn Beef and Swiss. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.

Bacon or Sausage or Ham Omelet

$9.25

Bacon or Sausage or Ham with Cheese Omelet. Served with hash browns or grits or one pancake and toast & jelly.

Chicken florentine Benedict

$12.99

Round Cinnamon Sugar French Toast

$7.95

Round Cinnamon Sugar French Toast Combo

$8.95

Hash Stack W/Cinnamon Sugar Toast

$8.95

Oreo French Toast

$11.95

Cherry French Toast

$11.95

Spinach Feta Omelet

$8.95

Slim Jim w/Fries

$10.99

Stuffed Strawberry Banana French Toast w/sausage

$10.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

1/2 Pancakes

$5.95

1/2 French Toast

$5.95

Crepes

Veggie Crepes

$9.25

French homemade crepes stuffed with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. Smothered with hollandaise sauce.

Chicken Florentine Crepes

$9.95

Chicken Florentine Crepes (The People's Choice) French homemade crepes stuffed with Swiss, marinated chicken, and spinach. Smothered with hollandaise sauce.

West Coast Crepes

$9.25

French homemade crepes stuffed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, ham, American, and Swiss cheese. presented with sour cream.

Strawberry Crepes

$8.25

French homemade crepes stuffed with fresh strawberries. Garnished with powder sugar, strawberry coulis, and whipped cream.

Strawberry Cheese Crepes

$9.25

French homemade crepes stuffed with Ms. Mary's own cheese mix and fresh strawberries. Garnished with powder sugar, strawberry coulis, and whipped cream. Add banana 1.25

Blueberry Crepes

$10.25

French homemade crepes stuffed with house made blueberry compote. Finished with powder sugar and whipped cream.

Plain Crepes

$7.95

Creme Brulee Crepes

$10.25

Cannoli Crepes

$9.95

Vegan Options with some GF items as well

Avocado Fresh Sandwich (Vegan)

$9.95

Avocado, baby spinach, red onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapeno presented in a whole wheat bun and dill pickle. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

B.B.Q. Jackfruit Sandwich (Vegan)

$10.95

B.B.Q. Jackfruit on a whole grain bun and presented with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle and vegan slaw. (Make it a Combo for 3.99)

Beyond Burger (Vegan)

$9.95

The Beyond Burger is topped with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, on a whole wheat bun. Presented with a dill pickle.

Bowl Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)

$6.00

Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)

Cucumber Avocado Panini

$10.95

Cup Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)

$4.00

Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)

Falafel Pita (fried Falafel)

$9.95

Fruity Avocado Toast

$7.95

Garden Salad (Vegan)

$4.99

Mix of romaine and iceberg, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & croutons.

Grits (Vegan & GF)

$4.95

Mexican Black Bean Bowl (Vegan & GF)

$14.95

On a bed of brown rice lays warm sautéed black beans, green pepper, red onion, red pepper, and mushroom. Finished with lettuce, jalapeno, avocado, diced tomato and cilantro. Presented with our own homemade vegan salsa.

Nacho Veggie Salad (Vegan & GF)

$14.95

Bed of mixed greens encamped by nachos and topped with sautéed black beans, green pepper, red onion, red pepper, and mushroom. Finished with jalapeno, avocado, diced tomato and cilantro. Presented with our own homemade vegan salsa.

Oatmeal (Vegan & GF)

$4.95

Served with Almond Milk, raisins, and brown sugar.

Quart Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)

$10.75

Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)

The Alkaline Salad (Vegan & GF without pita)

$14.95

The Alkaline Salad is made baby spinach topped with avocado, blueberries, strawberries, dried apples, cucumbers, and raisins. Presented with raspberry vinaigrette and served with pita. (Make it GF by removing the pita)

Vegan Avocado Toast

$5.95

Vegan avocado toast is mashed avocado on toasted Jewish rye. Topped with homemade salsa, jalapeno, & cilantro.

Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Nachos

$16.95

On a bed of Kale lays a warm blend of quinoa, dried cranberry, diced apple, and pecans. Presented with pita. (Remove Pita to make it GF)

Vegan Chocolate Cake (Vegan & GF)

$7.95

Vegan Homemade Pancakes (Nut Allergy)

$12.95

Homemade Whole Grain Vegan Pancakes. Made with Almond Milk.

Vegan Loaded Oatmeal (Vegan & GF)

$7.25

Vegan Loaded Oatmeal is topped with almond milk, strawberry, banana, raisins pecans, and brown sugar. (Nut Allergy)

Vegan Southwest Tofu Scramble (Vegan & GF)

$12.95

Vegan southwest tofu scramble is made with a blend of seasonings (Including turmeric) mixed with hash browns, spinach, red onion, tofu, and red pepper. Topped with jalapeno & cilantro.

Vegan Vegetable Stir Fry

$13.95

Veggie Fruit Wrap (Vegan)

$9.95

This delicious wrap is filled with fresh baby spinach, strawberries, raisins, cucumbers, blueberries, avocado, and apple. (Using a Lawash WW Wrap) Presented with raspberry vinaigrette. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

Full Vegan GF Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Full Vegan GF Cacao Cake

$40.00

Starters

Fried Feta

$10.95

Deep fried feta wrapped in phyllo and finished with strawberries and mandarin oranges. Presented with honey.

Boom Boom Shrimp or Chicken

$14.95

Panko covered shrimp resting on a bed of spinach and coleslaw. Drizzled Boom Boom sauce on top.

Saganaki Flambe

$7.95

Aged Kayseri Cheese lit with brandy and sprinkled with lemon.

Risotto Balls

$9.25

Italian creamy rice balls breaded and fried to perfection. Drizzled with our own tomato sauce.

Fried Frickles

$7.25

Battered dill pickle spears deep fried and served with your choice of sauce.

Teriyaki Steak Bites

$15.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.95

Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Nachos

$16.95

Soups & Salads

Cup of Plant-Based Minestrone

$4.00

Bowl Of Plant-Based Minestrone

$6.00

Quart Of Plant-Based Minestrone

$10.75

Cup of Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Bowl of Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Quart of Chicken Noodle

$10.75

Cup of Lemon Rice

$4.00

Bowl of Lemon Rice

$6.00

Quart of Lemon Rice

$10.75

Cup of Roasted Tomato

$4.00

Bowl of Roasted Tomato

$6.00

Quart of Roasted Tomato

$10.75

Cup of Homemade Chili with Beans

$5.00

Bowl of Homemade Chili with Beans

$7.00

Quart of Homemade Chili with Beans

$11.75

Garden Salad (Vegan & GF)

$4.99

Mix of romaine and iceberg, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & croutons.

Classic Baby Greek Salad

$7.99

Mixed romaine and iceberg greens covered with feta, diced tomato, olives, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, and beets. (You may also add chicken or gyro.)

Classic Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed romaine and iceberg greens covered with feta, diced tomato, olives, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, and beets. Served with pita. (You may also add chicken or gyro.)

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$13.99

Strawberry Chicken Salad is made with a mix of romaine and iceberg greens. It is capped with marinated grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Given with raspberry vinaigrette and pita. (You may replace chicken with SALMON add 5.95)

The Alkaline Salad (Vegan) {GF without pita}

$14.99

The Alkaline Salad is made baby spinach topped with avocado, blueberries, strawberries, dried apples, cucumbers, and raisins. Presented with raspberry vinaigrette and served with pita. (Make it GF by removing the pita)

Nacho Veggie Salad (Vegan & GF)

$14.99

Bed of mixed greens encamped by nachos and topped with sautéed black beans, green pepper, red onion, red pepper, and mushroom. Finished with jalapeno, avocado, diced tomato and cilantro. Presented with our own homemade vegan salsa.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

On a bed of Kale lays a warm blend of quinoa, dried cranberry, diced apple, and pecans. Presented with pita. (Remove Pita to make it GF)

Soup n Salad

$8.99

Soup n Greek Salad

$10.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.95

Chicken Pecan Salad

$13.99

Steak Fajita Salad

$16.99

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.99

Asian Salmon Salad

$15.99

Sandwiches

Smoked B.B.Q. Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Topped with coleslaw and served on an onion roll and dill pickle. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

Reuben

$10.95

Wiggley's corn beef brisket, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, on grilled Jewish rye. Choice of thousand island or Ms. Mary's tangy horseradish sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

B.L.T.

$8.99

B. L. T. Is made with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

Smoked Turkey & Bacon Sandwich

$10.95

Smoked turkey breast, melted swiss, apple smoked bacon, coleslaw and drizzled Boom Boom sauce on a tortilla wrap. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese (Vegetarian)

$9.95

Made with cheddar, feta, and Swiss Cheese on a grilled Texas bread. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

Spinach Feta Pita (Vegetarian)

$9.95

a pita stuffed with baby spinach, feta, red onion, tomato, and given with tzatziki sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

Hamburger

$8.95

1/3 lb. 100 % non-filler Beef, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and dill pickle on a brioche bun. Add apple smoked bacon 2.25 Add mushrooms 1.25 (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

The Famous Pete's Burger

$11.95

Seasoned 1/2 lb. non-filled Angus beef, topped with American & Swiss cheese, apple smoked bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and dill pickle on a grilled onion roll. add egg 1.35 add onions rings & boom boom sauce on top 2.25 (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and green peppers, stuffed with cheddar cheese. Given with homemade salsa and sour cream. Add bacon 2.99 (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

Our Famous Greek Quesadilla (Vegetarian)

$10.95

Sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, black olives, dill, Swiss, and feta cheese stuffed in a grilled tortilla wrapped. Given with tzatziki sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.95

Chrispy Chicken Pita

$8.95

The Greek Burger

$11.95

Gyro Sandwich

$8.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

Prime Rib Panini

$16.99

Bacon Cheddar Grilled Sandwich

$9.95

BBQ Bacon Meat loaf Panini

$13.99

Mac n Cheese Jalapeño Burger

$10.95

Chicken Salad Panini

$10.95

Chicken Apple Swiss Panini

$10.95

Europe

Ms. Mary's Spinach Pie Dinner

$13.95

Ms. Mary's own famous made from scratch spinach pie presented with rice pilaf and baby Greek Salad.

Ala Carte Ms. Mary's Spinach Pie

$9.95

Ms. Mary's own made from scratch spinach pie.

Homemade Grape Leaves Dinner

$16.95

Ms. Mary's made from scratch grape leaves stuffed with Angus and rice and drizzled with lemon sauce. Presented with rice pilaf and a baby Greek salad.

Ala Carte Grape Leaves

$12.95

Ms. Mary's made from scratch grape leaves that are stuffed with Angus and rice. Topped with lemon sauce.

Gyro Platter Dinner

$14.95

The Gyro is laid on an open-faced pita and topped with diced tomato & red onion. Accompanied by rice pilaf and baby Greek salad. Given with tzatziki.

Greek Platter Dinner

$16.95

This triple combo greek platter is a European delight! Ms. Mary's made from scratch spinach pie and grape leaves and then a little gyro to top it off. Presented with rice pilaf and lemon sauce. Starting with the baby Greek salad.

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Homemade Chicken Marsala cooked in a marsala wine mushroom wine sauce. Served with whipped potato and sauce. Presented with garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Freshly breaded marinated chicken breast topped with cheese served with pasta and meat sauce. Presented with parmigiana and garlic toast.

Steak Siciliano

$17.95

Breaded Chicken Siciliano

$15.95

Entrees

1/2 Slab B.B.Q. Ribs (Pick 3 Sides)

$15.95

1/2 Slab Ribs (The People's Choice) is fall off the bone and comes with three sides.

1/4 Slab Ribs

$13.99

Baked Meat Loaf (Pick 3 Sides)

$14.95

BBQ Bacon Meatloaf Dinner

$15.99

Chicken Breast Chicken (Pick 3 Sides)

$14.95

Chicken Tenders (Pick 3 Sides)

$14.95

Breaded Chicken Tenders comes with your choice of three sides.

Chopped Sirloin (Pick 3 Sides)

$13.95

Fish n Chips (Pick 2 Sides)

$14.95

Battered Deep Fried Golden Cod served with fries and your choice of two sides.

Fisherman's Platter (Pick 3 Sides)

$16.95

This Fisherman's Platter has two pieces of battered deep fried cod, two pieces of dusted pan-fried lake perch, three pieces of panko jumbo fried shrimp, and is served with your choice of three sides.

Full Slab B.B.Q. Ribs (Pick 3 Sides)

$28.99

This Full Slab of Ribs are fall off the bone and come with three sides.

Grilled Pork Chops (Pick 3 Sides)

$14.95

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops served with three sides and apple sauce.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp (Pick 3 Sides)

$14.95

Panko Jumbo Fried Shrimp comes with your choice of three sides.

Liver n Onions (Pick 3 Sides)

$13.95

Liver n Onions are a favorite here at Ms. Mary's and Pete Too. Given with a your choice of three sides.

Louisiana Catfish w/Remoulade sauce (Pick 3 Sides)

$15.95

Dusted pan-fried Great Lakes white fish comes with your choice of your choice of three sides.

Monterey Chicken (Pick 3 Sides)

$14.95

NY Strip (Pick 3 Sides)

$17.99

New York Strip w/au jus cooked to order and choice of three sides.

Pan-Fried Lake Perch (Pick 3 Sides)

$15.95

Dusted pan-fried Lake Perch is given with your choice of three sides.

Prime Rib w/Au Jus (Pick 3 Sides)

$34.00

Prime Rib w/Au Jus served with your choice of three sides.

Roast Turkey Dinner (Pick 3 Sides)

$14.95

Oven Roasted Turkey comes with 3 sides.

Steak n Shrimp

$19.99

Wild Caught Salmon (Pick 3 Sides)

$16.95

Grilled wild caught salmon come with your choice of three sides.

Tuesday's Rib Special

$9.95

T-Bone

$34.00

Desserts

Amborsia Cake (Nut Allergy)

$7.95

Strawberry Cake

$7.95

Cookies n Cream Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Apple Pie

$6.95

Ms. Mary's Fluffy Cheesecake

$6.95

Strawberry Short Cake on a Biscuit

$6.95

Banana Split

$6.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.95

Vegan Cocao (Chocolate) Cake (Nut Allergy)

$7.95

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.95

Lemon Merinque

$6.95

Cannoli (nut allergy)

$4.95

Crème Brulee

$8.95

Rice Pudding

$4.95

Lava Cake

$7.95

Choctini

$5.95

Beverages

Almond Milk

$3.25

Anti-Aging Raw Juice

$6.95

Anti-Cholesterol Raw Juice

$6.95

Anti-Fatigue Raw Juice

$6.95

Boba Tea

$6.50

Bottle Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Pepsi

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Cobra Raw Juice

$6.95

Coke

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Eye Opener Raw Juice

$6.95

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.50

Fresh Squeeze Orange or Apple Juice

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Milkshake

$5.50

Mount Dew

$2.75

Potassium Raw Juice

$6.95

Power Mix Raw Juice

$6.95

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.50

Reg. Coffee

$2.50

Reg. Hot Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Kid's Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.99

Kid's Burger with Fries

$8.99

Kid's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Kid's Fish n Chips

$8.99

Kid's Chicken Strips n Fries

$8.99

Kid's Pancake with Meat

$7.99

Kid's French Toast with Meat

$7.99

Kid's one egg, meat, toast & jelly

$7.99

Bar Items

Cookies

$2.99

Apples

$2.99

Cinnamon Loaf Bread

$8.00

$10

(Spc) Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Specials (8:00 am - 11:00 am Dine-In Only)

Two Eggs, hash browns or grits, meat, toast n Jelly

$5.95

1/2 order Oreo French Toast

$5.95

2 Egg Western Omelette

$5.95

1 pc Chicken Florentine Crepe

$5.95

2/$22

(22) Chicken Monterey

$11.00

(22) Roasted Turkey

$11.00

(22) 1pc Pork Chop

$11.00

(22) Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

(22) 3 pc Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Group Dinner

Group Dinner

$16.95

Group Brunch

Group Brunch

$14.95

Add Dessert

$3.00

Specials of the Week

Tuesday's Rib Special

$9.95

Wednesday's Chicken Parmesan Special

$9.95

Thursday's 1/2 Off Prime Rib

$16.99

Friday's Fish N Chips

$9.95

Saturday Steak n Shrimp

$15.95

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$35.00

Lunch Specials 11 am - 3 pm

L. Spc. Pizza Quesadilla

$7.99

L. Spc. Wet Burrito

$7.99

Wednesday Specials

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.95

Steak Siciliano

$16.95

Fried Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

Lg. Vegan Burrito

$16.95

Thursday's Specials

3 Fried Jumbo Wings

$16.95

Salisbury Steak

$16.95

Mediterranean Cod

$16.95

Vegan Green Goddess Pita

$16.95

Tuesday's Special

Chicken Siciliano

$16.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Salmon and Vegetables

$16.95

Vegan Bowl Southwest Tofu

Friday's Special

Twisted Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Salmon Patties

$16.95

Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

Vegan Baked Chickpea Fritters

$16.95

Saturday's Special

Stuffed Gnocchi w/Alfredo

$16.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Tuscan Salmon

$16.95

Vegan Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$16.95

Taco Day

3 Street Taco w/rice n beans

$14.95

3 Corn Street Tacos topped with cheese, pico de galla, cilantro, and lime wedges.

Sides

Side Hashbrowns

$3.99

Side of Mash & Gravy

$3.99

Side of Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Green Beans

$3.99

Side of Cole Slaw

$4.25

Side of Rice Pilaf w/Red Sauce

$3.99

Side of Vegan GF Brown Rice

$4.25

1 pc Corn Bread

$0.95

Add Gyro

$4.25

Add Chicken

$4.25

Side of Cod 2 pcs

$8.95

Shrimp Ala Carte

$9.95

1 Strawberry Cheese Crepe

$3.95

1 Chicken Florentine Crepe

$4.99

1 Blueberry Crepe

$4.99

Add 1 Pc. Cod

$5.25

Side of Rye

$1.65

Side of WW

$1.65

Side of White

$1.65

Side of Raisin

$1.95

Side of Pita

$1.95

Side of Bacon

$3.99

Side of Sausage

$3.99

Side of Ham

$3.99

Bread Sticks

$4.50

Side of Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Side Corn Beef Hash

$6.99

Side of Onion Rings

$4.95

Side of Avocado

$2.25

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.25

Side of Hollandaise

$2.95

Side egg

$1.35

Side Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Fruit Bowl

$4.95

Side Feta

$2.95

Side Stuffing w/gravy

$3.25

Bowl of Salad Dressing

$4.99

Side (3 pc.) Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Side (5 pc) Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Ala Carte Salmon

$13.95

Add on's

Add Mushrooms

$1.95

Add Onions

$0.95

Add Grilled Onions

$1.25

Add Green Peppers

$0.95

Add Grilled Green Peppers

$1.25

Add Jalapeno

$1.25

Add Mandarin Oranges

$2.25

Add Strawberries

$2.25

Add Blueberries

$2.99

Add Bacon

$3.25

Add Cucumbers

$0.95

Add Beets

$2.25

Add Kalamata Olives

$2.99

Add Pepperoncini

$2.99

Add Tomato

$1.95

Add Lettuce

$0.95

Add Swiss Cheese

$2.25

Add Cheddar

$2.25

Add Feta

$3.99

Add American

$1.50

Add Boom Boom

$0.95

Add Tangy Horseradish Sauce

$0.95

Add Banana

$1.50

1 Vegan Pancake

$3.65

English muffin

$2.25

Add Bacon & Cheddar to Baked

$2.99

Mother's Day Buffet

Happy Mother's Day Buffet

$30.00

Kid's Buffet

$15.00

international Speciality Drinks

English Ginger Wine

$8.00

Gin & Dubonnet

$8.00

Peach Belini

$8.00

John Collins

$8.00

Sexy Greek

$8.50

Bubbly Greek

$9.00

Greek Mimosa

$8.50

Bailey's Martini

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream Mudslide

$9.00

$8.00

Group Deposit

$50.00

Deposit

$100.00

Gift Card

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$35

$35.00

$40

$40.00

$45

$45.00

$50

$50.00

Painting

$35.00

$35.00