MST Tavern Hearsay
SHAREABLES
Try our Shareables
- Artisan Bread Board$7.00
jalapeño cornbread fritters, challah roll, pretzel, herb butter
- Spinach, Jalapeno & Artichoke Dip$13.00
Creamy Spinach, Artichoke and Jalapeno dip with toasted sourdough bowl and tortilla chips
- Wagyu Meatballs$13.00
Ground Wagyu beef, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, grilled crostini
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
Bacon, Chive and Pickled Onions
- Ahi Tuna Nachos$15.00
Wonton chips, sesame seared tuna, gochujang aioli, chive, cilantro, jalapeno and avocado
- Loaded Tots$12.00
Tator Tots, cheese sauce, chives, bacon, fresno chili, chipotle aioli