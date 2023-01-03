PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb 1213 Springdale St
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Deluxe Pizza
(Our Best Seller) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce
Cheese & Sausage Pizza
House smoke sausage, mozzarella, red sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza
ALL THE MEATS! sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella.
Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, red sauce, mozzarella.
Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza
Chicken Tikka Pizza. With the spiciness of smoky chicken tikka and richness of the creamy sauce, we bring you the most irresistible creamy cheesy pizza! Additional Toppings - Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage & Mushroom Pizza
smoked sausage, fresh mushrooms, red sauce, mozzarella
Pepperoni & Green Olives Pizza
pepperoni, green olives, mozzarella, red sauce
Sausage overload Pizza
double smoked sausage, double mozzarella cheese, red sauce
Pepperoni Overload Pizza
Named after my niece who is super extra and super spicy. double peperoni, double mozzarella, red sauce
Veggie Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers & Mushrooms.
Rueben Pizza
caraway seed, sliced Swiss, thousand island, corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella, thousand island drizzle
Chicken Bacon & Ranch Pizza
Hidden Valley Ranch, fresh smoked chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch drizzle
Cheeseburger Pizza
burger sauce, ground beef, white onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend, pickles
Mac and Cheese Pizza
House made cheddar sauce, capatavi noodles, mozzarella cheddar cheese sprinkle.
Taco Pizza
ground beef, refried bean cheese taco sauce, onions, mozzarella fiesta blend, lettuce, tomato, crushed taco Doritos side of sour cream and salsa
BBQ Chicken Pizza
fresh smoked chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Thin sliced red onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend. BBQ sauce drizzle
Meatball Pizza
homemade meatballs, red sauce, white onion, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese. Italian herb shake.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Frank’s Buffalo sauce, Fresh smoked chicken, white onion, blue cheese crumble mozzarella cheddar cheese blend. Ranch drizzle
Hawaiian Pizza
pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
fresh Smoked chicken, Alfredo sauce, bacon, baby spinach, mozzarella, Alfredo drizzle.
BLT (Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes) Pizza
Fresh made dough, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Enchilada pizza
Fresh dough, enchilada sauce, chicken, mozzarella, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese finished with a cheese sauce drizzle.
Cheese Pizza
Our fresh made dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Sausage, Mushroom & Onion Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, sausage, white onion and mushroom
Subs
Meatball Sub
House made meatballs, white onion, Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian seasoning shake
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Frank’s Buffalo sauce, smoked chicken, white onion, mozzarella cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese. Ranch drizzle
Pizza Sub
sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella blend, onions, banana peppers, green peppers. Italian herb shake.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fresh Smoked chicken, pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, Italian herb shake.
Chicken Caesar Sub
smoked chicken, Cesar dressing, sliced red onion, Roman lettuce, tomato, croutons
Ruben Sub
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing
BBQ Chicken sub
fresh chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella/cheddar blend, red onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Buttered Roll, chicken, bacon, mozarella/chedder cheese blend finished with a ranch drizzle
Beef Sub
Buttered Roll, homemade cheese sauce, ground beef, mushrooms, onions fished with mozzarella and cheese sauce.
Chicken Philly
cheese sauce, chicken, house made cheese sauce, onions, green peppers and mushrooms coverd with more cheese sauce and cooked to perfection
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella sticks served with red sauce
Mac and Cheese Bites
8 Breaded Mac and Cheese bites served with a side of ranch
Garlic Knotz
Our version of Garlic Bread, fresh made dough tied up in a know brushed with our secret Garlic butter sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection. Served with Marinara sauce.
Pretzel Bites
hot and fluffy pretzel bites served with a side of our Homemade cheese sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
1/3 pound of our Buffalo shrimp, served with a side of ranch, want it extra spicy? ask for them to be tossed in our buffalo sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs
10 mini corn dogs served with a side of ranch
Potato Skins
6 potato skins with cheddar cheese, onions and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream
Chicken Bites
1/2 Lb Small chicken Bites made with breast rib meat and served with Ranch.
Wings
Boneless wings
Sticks
Cheese Sticks
12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, served with a side of marinara.
Bread Sticks
Our fresh dough cut in to 5 bread sticks, brushed with garlic butter and lightly sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Jalapeño Sticks
Our delicious Cheese sticks with Jalapeño! served with a side of marinara.
Bacon Sticks
Our delicious Cheese sticks with bacon! served with a side of marinara
Taco Sticks
12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese and our homemade taco meat, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Pepperoni Sticks
12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese with peperoni's. served with a side of marinara
Bacon Jalapeño Sticks
12 inch fresh dough covered garlic butter and our homemade cheese sauce covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapeños. Served with a side or marinara.
Italian Sticks
12 Inch fresh made dough, Garlic butter, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella cheese cooked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.
Roll ups
PipPop Rolls (Pepperoni Rolls)
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in our fresh dough cooked to perfection and served with a side of marinara.
BBQ Rolls
fresh dough, fresh chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese topped with cheddar and BBQ sauce
Ruben Rolls
Fresh made dough, swiss cheese, caraway seed, thousand island, sauerkraut, mozzarella cheese and corned beef rolled up
Cheese Rolls
fresh dough filled with TONS of cheese
Sausage Rolls
Fresh dough, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar cheese cooked and brushed with garlic butter topped with parmesan cheese.
Sauces
Tots
Nacho Tots
Crispy tots topped with cheese sauce, taco meat, more cheese sauce, black olives, white onion topped with cheddar cheese and baked in our oven to perfection.
Pizza Tots
Crispy tots topped with our pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni more pizza sauce and baked to perfection in our oven.
Loaded Tots
Crispy tots topped with our cheese sauce, bacon, white onion more cheese sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and baked to perfection in our oven.
Sweets
Calzones
Meat lovers Calzone
Meat lovers - mozzarella, sauce, sausage, meatballs, bacon, Canadian bacon, mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken - mozzarella, chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, white onion, mozzarella, ranch
Lasagna Calzone
Lasagna - mozzarella, sauce, ground beef, cavatappi noodles, ricotta cheese
Deluxe Calzone
Deluxe- mozzarella, sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, olives.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Chicken bacon ranch - mozzarella, chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, ranch
Pizza Calzone
Pizza calzone - mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, sauce