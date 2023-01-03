PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb 1213 Springdale St

Build Your Own Pizza
Deluxe Pizza
Cheese Pizza

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00+
Deluxe Pizza

$17.50+

(Our Best Seller) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives and Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50+

house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce

Cheese & Sausage Pizza

$13.50+

House smoke sausage, mozzarella, red sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.50+

ALL THE MEATS! sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon, meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella.

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

$13.50+

pepperoni, sausage, red sauce, mozzarella.

Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza

$17.50+

Chicken Tikka Pizza. With the spiciness of smoky chicken tikka and richness of the creamy sauce, we bring you the most irresistible creamy cheesy pizza! Additional Toppings - Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$13.50+

smoked sausage, fresh mushrooms, red sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni & Green Olives Pizza

$13.50+

pepperoni, green olives, mozzarella, red sauce

Sausage overload Pizza

$17.50+

double smoked sausage, double mozzarella cheese, red sauce

Pepperoni Overload Pizza

$17.50+

Named after my niece who is super extra and super spicy. double peperoni, double mozzarella, red sauce

Veggie Pizza

$17.50+

red sauce, mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers & Mushrooms.

Rueben Pizza

$17.50+

caraway seed, sliced Swiss, thousand island, corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella, thousand island drizzle

Chicken Bacon & Ranch Pizza

$17.50+

Hidden Valley Ranch, fresh smoked chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch drizzle

Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.50+

burger sauce, ground beef, white onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend, pickles

Mac and Cheese Pizza

$17.50+

House made cheddar sauce, capatavi noodles, mozzarella cheddar cheese sprinkle.

Taco Pizza

$17.50+

ground beef, refried bean cheese taco sauce, onions, mozzarella fiesta blend, lettuce, tomato, crushed taco Doritos side of sour cream and salsa

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50+

fresh smoked chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Thin sliced red onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend. BBQ sauce drizzle

Meatball Pizza

$17.50+

homemade meatballs, red sauce, white onion, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese. Italian herb shake.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50+

Frank’s Buffalo sauce, Fresh smoked chicken, white onion, blue cheese crumble mozzarella cheddar cheese blend. Ranch drizzle

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50+

pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.50+

fresh Smoked chicken, Alfredo sauce, bacon, baby spinach, mozzarella, Alfredo drizzle.

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes) Pizza

$17.50+

Fresh made dough, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Enchilada pizza

$17.50+

Fresh dough, enchilada sauce, chicken, mozzarella, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese finished with a cheese sauce drizzle.

Cheese Pizza

$13.50+

Our fresh made dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Sausage, Mushroom & Onion Pizza

$13.50+

Mozzarella cheese, sausage, white onion and mushroom

Subs

Meatball Sub

$9.50

House made meatballs, white onion, Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian seasoning shake

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.50

Frank’s Buffalo sauce, smoked chicken, white onion, mozzarella cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese. Ranch drizzle

Pizza Sub

$9.50

sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella blend, onions, banana peppers, green peppers. Italian herb shake.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.50

Fresh Smoked chicken, pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, Italian herb shake.

Chicken Caesar Sub

$9.50

smoked chicken, Cesar dressing, sliced red onion, Roman lettuce, tomato, croutons

Ruben Sub

$9.50

corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing

BBQ Chicken sub

$9.50

fresh chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella/cheddar blend, red onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.50

Buttered Roll, chicken, bacon, mozarella/chedder cheese blend finished with a ranch drizzle

Beef Sub

$9.50

Buttered Roll, homemade cheese sauce, ground beef, mushrooms, onions fished with mozzarella and cheese sauce.

Chicken Philly

$9.50

cheese sauce, chicken, house made cheese sauce, onions, green peppers and mushrooms coverd with more cheese sauce and cooked to perfection

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

6 Mozzarella sticks served with red sauce

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.95

8 Breaded Mac and Cheese bites served with a side of ranch

Garlic Knotz

$9.50

Our version of Garlic Bread, fresh made dough tied up in a know brushed with our secret Garlic butter sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection. Served with Marinara sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

hot and fluffy pretzel bites served with a side of our Homemade cheese sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.95

1/3 pound of our Buffalo shrimp, served with a side of ranch, want it extra spicy? ask for them to be tossed in our buffalo sauce.

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.95

10 mini corn dogs served with a side of ranch

Potato Skins

$8.95

6 potato skins with cheddar cheese, onions and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream

Chicken Bites

$7.95

1/2 Lb Small chicken Bites made with breast rib meat and served with Ranch.

Wings

Dry Rub

$9.25+

Garlic Parmesan

$9.25+

Buffalo

$9.25+

House made dry rub

Plain

$9.25+

Nashville Hot

$9.25+

Sweet Chili

$9.25+

Mango Habanero

$9.25+

Flaming Honey Garlic

$9.25+

Carolina Gold

$9.25+

BBQ

$9.25+

Honey BBQ

$9.25+

Garlic Buffalo

$9.25+

Boneless wings

Dry Rub (BL)

$9.75+

Nashville Hot

$9.75+

Garlic Parmesan (BL)

$9.75+

Buffalo (BL)

$9.75+

Carolina Gold (BL)

$9.75+

Honey BBQ (BL)

$9.75+

BBQ (BL)

$9.75+

Plain (BL)

$9.75+

Sweet Chili (BL)

$9.75+

Flaming Honey Garlic (BL)

$9.75+

Mango Habanero (BL)

$9.75+

Garlic Buffalo (BL)

$9.75+

Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.50

12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, served with a side of marinara.

Bread Sticks

$6.50

Our fresh dough cut in to 5 bread sticks, brushed with garlic butter and lightly sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Jalapeño Sticks

$10.50

Our delicious Cheese sticks with Jalapeño! served with a side of marinara.

Bacon Sticks

$10.50

Our delicious Cheese sticks with bacon! served with a side of marinara

Taco Sticks

$10.50

12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese and our homemade taco meat, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Pepperoni Sticks

$10.50

12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese with peperoni's. served with a side of marinara

Bacon Jalapeño Sticks

$12.50

12 inch fresh dough covered garlic butter and our homemade cheese sauce covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapeños. Served with a side or marinara.

Italian Sticks

$10.50

12 Inch fresh made dough, Garlic butter, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella cheese cooked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.

Roll ups

PipPop Rolls (Pepperoni Rolls)

$10.50

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in our fresh dough cooked to perfection and served with a side of marinara.

BBQ Rolls

$10.95

fresh dough, fresh chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese topped with cheddar and BBQ sauce

Ruben Rolls

$10.50

Fresh made dough, swiss cheese, caraway seed, thousand island, sauerkraut, mozzarella cheese and corned beef rolled up

Cheese Rolls

$10.50

fresh dough filled with TONS of cheese

Sausage Rolls

$10.50

Fresh dough, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar cheese cooked and brushed with garlic butter topped with parmesan cheese.

Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Carolina Gold sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Flaming Honey garlic

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Tots

Nacho Tots

$9.50

Crispy tots topped with cheese sauce, taco meat, more cheese sauce, black olives, white onion topped with cheddar cheese and baked in our oven to perfection.

Pizza Tots

$9.50

Crispy tots topped with our pizza sauce, sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni more pizza sauce and baked to perfection in our oven.

Loaded Tots

$9.50

Crispy tots topped with our cheese sauce, bacon, white onion more cheese sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and baked to perfection in our oven.

Sweets

Sweet Knots

$9.50

Our fresh made dough brushed with butter, cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese frosting.

Calzones

Meat lovers Calzone

$10.95

Meat lovers - mozzarella, sauce, sausage, meatballs, bacon, Canadian bacon, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken - mozzarella, chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, white onion, mozzarella, ranch

Lasagna Calzone

$10.95

Lasagna - mozzarella, sauce, ground beef, cavatappi noodles, ricotta cheese

Deluxe Calzone

$10.95

Deluxe- mozzarella, sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, olives.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$10.95

Chicken bacon ranch - mozzarella, chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

Pizza Calzone

$10.95

Pizza calzone - mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, sauce

Soda/Pop

Can of Coke

$1.50

Can of Diet Coke/ Coke Zero

$1.50

Can of Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can of A & W Root Beer

$1.50

Can of Sprite

$1.50

Can of Jolly Good Sour Power

$1.50

Can of jolly Good Grape

$1.50

Can of Jolly Good Cream Soda

$1.50

Can of Jolly Good Fruit Punch

$1.50

Can of Jolly Good Orange

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.00