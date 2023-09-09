Marco's Top Burgers - Coral Springs 4320 North State Road 7
Beverages
Grape Fanta 20 fl oz
Fanta 20 fl oz
Diet Coke 20 fl oz
Sprite 20 fl oz
Coca Cola 20 fl oz
Guarana Antartica
Fountain drink
Natural Juices
Water bottle
Water Cup
Cafe
Espresso
Perrier
Diet Guarana
Monster Energy Drink
Red Bull Energy Drink
Coconut Water
Coca Zero Bottle
Appetizers
Frango a Passarinho (Fried chicken)
Frango a passarinho
French Fries with Bacon & Cheddar
Calabresa with Onions and Fries
Calabresa sausage with onions served with French fries.
Top Sirloin in Strips with Yucca
Top sirloin in strips with onions served with fried yucca
Beef quesadilla
Shredded rib eye steak, bacon, cheese and special mayo
Chicken quesadilla
Shredded chicken, bacon, cheese and ranch dressing
Chicken wings
Traditional style chicken wings. 6 pc or 10 pc
Loaded Yucca
Shredded Chicken Loaded Fries
Shredded Rib Eye Loaded Fries
Salgadinho
Pastelzinho
Truffle Fries
Shrimp pastel
Cheese Pastel
Beef Pastel
Beef Sfiha
Cheese Sfiha
Calabresa sausage Sfiha
A La Carte
Strogonoff
New York Strip
Picanha Steak for 2
Chicken a Milanese
Grilled Chicken
Top Sirloin in Strips
Churrasco Mix
Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, calabresa sausage, vinaigrette, and farofa (toasted cassava flour). Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken, cheese and tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.
Steak with Onions
Steak with onions. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.
Brazilian Steak & Egg
Steak, 2 fried eggs. Served with rice, beans, salad, and 1 choice of side.
Top Sirloin Steak
Served with rice, beans, salad and 1 choice of side.
Burgers
X-Burger
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
X-Salad
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
X-Egg
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
X-Bacon
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
X-Egg Bacon
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
X-Tudo
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
X-Grilled Chicken
X-Shredded Chicken
Shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese, catupiry cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
X-Contra File
Shredded ribeye steak, mozzarella cheese, catupiry cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
Gourmet Burgers
Americano Burger
Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato, and Brazilian sauce on a toasted brioche bun
MTB
Double Angus beef burger, catupiry cheese, gorgonzola cheese, queijo prato, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato, and Brazilian sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Detonator
Double Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, onion rings, lettuce and tomato and Brazilian sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Smash Burger
Double Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Brazilian sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Cheesesunami
Brand new burger, we built it, you named it. Meet: Cheesunami. Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, onion ring wrapped in bacon, cheddar sauce, lettuce and tomato and our Brazilian sauce smoked mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Try it out, you won’t regret it!
Texano Rib Burger
Shredded short rib, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, bacon farofa and bbq sauce.
Chicken Deluxe
Breaded chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and house mayo.
Baconator Burger
Double Angus met burger, double mozzarella cheese, 4x bacon, and our homemade mayo on a sesame bun
Cabuloso Burger
Double Angus meat burger, double mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
Battle Burger
ANGUS BEEF BURGER, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONION, ARUGULA, RASPBERRY KETCHUP
Gringo Burger
ANGUS BEEF BURGER, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, ONIONS, PICKLES, ARUGULA
Picanha Burger
Top sirloin steak in strips, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted bun
Veggie Burger
Falafel patty, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
Hot Dog
Marco's Top Dog
Brioche hot dog bun, sausage with tomato sauce, special sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with corn, potato sticks and parmesan cheese. Includes a side of French fries.
Shredded Chicken Dog
Brioche hot dog bun, sausage and shredded chicken with tomato sauce, special sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with corn, potato sticks and parmesan cheese. Includes a side of French fries.
Philly Dog
Brioche hot dog bun, shredded ribeye and sausage with tomato sauce, special sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with corn, potato sticks and parmesan cheese. Includes a side of French fries.
American Hot Dog
Subs
MTB Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese and special mayo, mushrooms in a long hoagie roll.
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Philly cheese steak, melted cheese, onions, mushrooms, and special mayo in a long hoagie roll.
Picanha Sub
Top Sirloin steak in strips, onions, melted cheese, and special mayo in a long hoagie roll
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with caesar dressing on the side.
Burger House Salad
Chopped Angus beed burger, romaine lettuce, tomato, topped with parmesan cheese and Italian dressing served on the side.
Picanha Salad
Sides
Desserts
Passion Fruit Mousse
Condensed Milk Pudding
Powdered Milk (Ninho) and Nutella Pudding
Oreo with Dulce de Leche Pave
Lemon with White Chocolate Pave
Strawberry Mousse With White Chocolate
Brigadeiro
Ice Cream
Brigadeiro Pave
Tres Leches with Berries
Dois Amores (Almond nd Nuts Candy)
Cake Cup (Dark and White Brigadeiro)
Brownie Brigadeiro (Candy)
Dolce de Leche Mousse with Nuts
Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream
Cake Cup (Nutella and Ninho)
Mousse (Guava)
Cake Cup (Coconut with Pineapple)
Triple Chocolate Mousse
Pavê Ovomaltine and chocolate bitter
Brigadeiro and Nozes
Cake cup (Dulce de leche with penaut)
Pão de mel
Shakes
Sliders
Lunch Specials
Cheeseburger Lunch Special
Bacon Burger Lunch Special
Pizza (slice) + Fountain Drink
Steak in Strips
Chicken in Strips
Grilled Calabresa with Onions (Monday)
Parmegiana (Thrusday)
Chicken or beef a parmigiana served with rice and French fries. Beans and side salad are optional at no extra charge.
Feijoada (Saturday)
Carne De Panela Com Batatas/ Beef Stew With Potato (Friday)
Tilapia (Wednesday)
Strogonoff (Tuesday)
Marco's Brazilian Sauce
House Mayo
The original homemade mayo "Maionese caseira". Marco's secret recipe makes for a great sauce for dipping fries, adding to burgers and eating with rice and beans as well. This is the same mayo that goes on the burgers.
Garlic Mayo
Homemade mayo with a garlic touch.
MTB tasty sauce
The famous tasty sauce, MTB style. Perfect for dipping fries, or eating with your favorite top burger.
Pesto Sauce
Pesto sauce...MTB style.
Spicy Mayo
Homemade mayo, with a hint of spicy. Delicious for eating with burgers, a la carte options or dipping our crispy French fries.
Smoked Mayo
Homemade mayo with a smoked touch. Simply delicious.
Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, generous layers of mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkle of fragrant oregano.
Four Cheese Pizza
A harmonious blend of tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, bold blue cheese, velvety catupiry cheese, aged parmesan cheese, and a sprinkle of aromatic oregano.
Pepperoni Pizza
A zesty blend of tomato sauce, mouthwatering mozzarella cheese, savory pepperoni slices, and a sprinkle of aromatic oregano.
Calabresa Pizza
A savory symphony of tomato sauce, luscious mozzarella cheese, flavorful calabresa sausage, onions, and a dash of aromatic oregano.
Chicken with Catupiry Cheese Pizza
Indulge in the rich flavors of Brazil with our Chicken Catupiry Pizza. A luscious tomato sauce base, a generous layer of mozzarella cheese, tender shredded chicken, velvety catupiry cheese, and a sprinkle of aromatic oregano.
Portuguesa Pizza
A rich tomato sauce base, a lavish layer of mozzarella cheese, delicate slices of boiled egg, savory calabresa sausage, caramelized onions, black olives, and a sprinkle of aromatic oregano
House Pizza
A luscious tomato sauce base, a generous layer of mozzarella cheese, and a generous crown of fresh, peppery arugula.
Hawaiian Pizza
A zesty tomato sauce base, a lavish layer of mozzarella cheese, succulent ham, sweet pineapple, and a sprinkle of aromatic oregano