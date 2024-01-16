MT.Fuji 49 W Maryland Street, Unit C12
Shareables from Sushi Bar
- Golden Salmon(4)
spicy kani, avocado, cucumber, mango sauce, wrapped with seared salmon topped with red tobiko and ponzu sauce$14.50
- Tempura Treats (6)
crunchy bites of salmon, kani, avocado, cucumber and jalapeno. topped with house spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce$12.95
- Tuna Garden(4)
mango and avocodo wrapped with tuna, topped with wasabi dressing and masago$13.95
- Tuna Tataki(6)
Thin sliced seared tuna with yuzu wasabi dressing topped with massago and scallion$14.95
- Yellowtail Japapeno(6)
thin sliced yellowtail with ponzu sauce topped with jalapeno and tobiko$14.95
- Salmon/ Tuna tartare
jalapeno, scallion,black tobiko, served with crispy rice cracker and yuzu siracha sauce$15.50
- Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail collar served with yuzu siracha sauce. (please allow 15min preparation time)$17.25
- Close your eyes and cross your fingers
Close your eyes and cross your fingers$17.00
Starters From Kitchen
- Spring Roll (2)
Crisp, “foot long” with shrimp filings, sweet chili sauce$9.00
- Crab Rangoon (6)
creamy cheese and crab filling, served with sweet chili sauce$9.00
- Potstickers
Choice of Pork or Vegetables$11.00
- Edamame
steam soy bean with korsher salt$6.50
- Soft Shell Crab
crispy tempura crab served with spicy mayonnaise$15.95
- Shrimp Tempura
shrimp(3), sweet potato(1),asparugus(1),oba(1),onion(1)$13.95
- All Shrimp Tempura
shrimp (5)$16.95
- Vegetable Tempura
Sweet potato(2),broccoli(1),zucchini(1),asparagus(2),onion(2),oba(1)$10.95
- Calamari Tempura
lightly battered squid served with lemon wedge and spicy mayonnaise$12.50
- Crispy Wings (6)
choice of spicy asian bbq/ cajun / lemon pepper$13.95
- Mt Fuji Skewers(4)
choice of chicken, lamb or beef. served with Teriyaki sauce, Spicy Asian BBQ and flavored rock salt$11.95
- Agedashi Tofu(3)
lightly deep fried tofu in hot broth, topped with bonito flakes$8.50
- Takoyaki (6)
ball shaped japanese snacks filled with diced octopus served with japanese bbq sauced$11.95
- Coconut Shrimp App
Deep Fried Shrimp with Coconut Glaze Sauce$9.00
- Rock Shrimp(6)
Golden Battered Shrimp with Spicy Mayo Glaze$13.95
- Shrimp Lollipop
Crispy Fried Shrimp with Spicy Mayo on side$9.00
Soups and Salad
- Miso Soup
Tofu | Seaweed$3.95
- Clear soup
savory broth with mushroom and scallion$3.00
- Hot and sour soup
home-made broth, chicken, mushroom, egg$3.50
- Tom Yum Soup
Spicy and Sour Soup with Shrimp, Mushroom, Tomato, Onion, Lemongrass$11.95
- House Salad
mixed greens | Cucumber | Ginger Dressing$6.95
- Seaweed Salad
wakame seaweed with japanese vinaigrette$8.95
- Kani Salad
shredded Kani | Cucumber | mango| Japanese Mayonnaise | Masago | Crunch$8.95
- Avocado Salad
Mixed Green | Avocado | Sesame | Ginger Dressing$8.95
- Pepper Tuna Salad
Mixed Green | Sesame sauce | Pepper Crusted Ahi Tuna$14.95
- Tempura White Tuna Salad
Mixed green with Masago and scallion topped with tempura white tuna spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce$14.95
Ramen
Rice & Noodles
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Carrot and Peas$12.50
- Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions$12.50
- Beef Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions$13.50
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions$13.50
- House Fried Rice
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions$15.50
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions$15.50
- Basil Fried Rice
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with egg, peas, carrots with green and white onions$15.50
- Vegetable Yakisoba
Soft egg noodles with Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion ,carrot and cabbage$13.50
- Chicken Yakisoba
Soft egg noodles with Chicken ,green and white onions, carrot and cabbage$13.50
- Shrimp Yakisoba
Soft egg noodles with Shrimp, green and white onions, carrot and cabbage$15.40
- Vegetable Pad Thai
Stir-Fried Rice Noodle With Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Cabbage, Egg, Peanuts, Sprouts$14.50
- Chicken Pad Thai
Stir-Fried Rice Noodle With Egg, Peanuts, Sprouts And Chicken$14.50
- Shrimp Pad Thai
Stir-Fried Rice Noodle With Egg, Peanuts, Sprouts And Shrimp$15.50
- Nabeyaki Udon (soup)
Shrimp Tempura with chicken, scallop , mushroom, vegetable, fish cake and egg$17.99
- Yaki Udon (stir fry)
Chicken, shrimp, scallop, mushroom, vegetable, green onion$17.99
Entree
- Hibachi Vegetable
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom$18.50
- Hibachi Chicken
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom$18.50
- Hibachi Beef
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom$20.50
- Hibachi Shrimp
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom$22.50
- Teriyaki Chicken
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom$18.50
- Teriyaki Shrimp
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom$22.50
- Teriyaki Salmon
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom$22.50
- Teriyaki Vegetables
Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, onion, mushroom$18.50
- Oriental Tangerine Chicken
Crispy Dark meat glazed with homemade tangy sauce$18.50
- Coconut Shrimp Entree
Golden battered jumbo shrimp with honey coconut glaze$22.50
- Basil Chicken
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil$18.50
- Basil Beef
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil$20.50
- Basil Shrimp
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil$22.50
- Basil Vegetables
Broccoli, Mushroom, Asparagus, Carrot and fresh basil$18.50
Kitchen Main
- X.O Sauce Jumbo Shrimp
Wok-fry jumbo shrimp with Premium XO sauce, mixed bell pepper and celery$28.95
- Balsamic Glazed Rack of Lamb
Honey balsamic glazed rack of lamb served with asparagus$32.95
- Yuzu Balsamic Scallop
Pan seared scallop with balsamic yuzu sauce served with asparagus$34.95
- Mt. Fuji Miso Seabass
Miso marinated seabass served with stir-fry green beans$32.95
- Black Pepper Beef
Shredded flank steak stir-fry in homemade black pepper sauce with bell peppers, onion and green onion. Slightly spicy$28.95
- Seafood Claypot
Lobster, jumbo shrimp, scallop, mixed vegetables served in clay pot$35.95
Roll
- A.A.C$6.50
- Alaska Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber$7.50
- Asparagus Tempura Roll$7.50
- Avocado Cucumber roll$6.50
- Avocado roll$6.00
- Avocado Tempura Roll$7.50
- California roll
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber$7.00
- Cucumber roll$6.00
- Dynamite roll
Salmon, asparagus, kani, deep fried with eel sauce, spicy mayo and yum yum sauce$9.95
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
- Fiery Tuna roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, wrapped with soy paper, deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo$9.95
- Jaguar Roll
Eel, kani, avocado, deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo$9.95
- Mango Avocado roll$6.50
- Ninja Roll
Spicy salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, deep fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce$9.95
- Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese and avocado$8.00
- Ricky Roll
Inside Crab Stick with Cream Cheese , wrapped with thin Nori, deep fried with chef special sauce$8.95
- Rock and Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and kani with eel sauce and yum yum sauce$9.95
- Salmon Avocado roll$7.50
- Salmon Roll$7.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
- Spicy Shrimp and avocado roll$7.95
- Spicy Tuna roll$7.95
- Spicy white tuna roll$7.50
- Spicy yellowtail roll$7.95
- Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo$13.95
- Sweet potato Tempura Roll$7.50
- Tuna Avocado roll$7.95
- Tuna Roll$7.95
- Yellow jalapeno Roll$7.95
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$7.95
Special Roll
- Ace
Tempura king crab and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, avocado and red tobiko with eel sauce and spicy mayo$19.99
- Barbie
salmon, yellowtail, tuna and jalapeños inside ,with wasabi sauce and warped in soy paper$17.50
- B&B
spicy kani ,avocado topped with pepper crusted tuna and wasabi tobiko with eel sauce and spicy mayo and scallion$16.95
- Crazy
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy kani, crunch and masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo$15.90
- Damn Good Roll
Salmon, tuna , cucumber inside, topped with scallop and caviar, served with sea salt and lemon juice$22.95
- Dragon
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with eel and ,Masago with eel sauce$17.50
- Godzilla
shrimp tempura, Kani, avocado and cream cheese, deep fried, topped with spicy tuna, soft shell crab, scallion and Masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo$17.95
- Indianapolis
Spicy Kani, avocado, jalapeño and cream cheese, deep fried, topped with scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper$16.95
- King Crab Delight
Kani Tempura, Cucumber Inside, Topped with Avocado, King Crab, Masago and Scallion, with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo$19.99
- Mango Fancy Roll
Spicy Kani, shrimp tempura inside topped with fresh mango & mango sauce$17.50
- Mt.Fuji
Spicy tuna, salmon, and avocado topped with soft shell crab, Baked Kani, and Masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo$20.99
- Naruto
Cucumber wrapped, ponzu sauce$14.95
- O.M.G
shrimp tempura and avocado inside,topped with spicy tuna, scallion and masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo$15.95
- Rainbow
kani, avocado and Cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna$15.59
- Salmon Fever
spicy salmon and avocado topped with seared salmon, ikura and scallion with spicy mayo lightly torched$16.95
- Sesame Tuna
spicy tuna, avocado inside, topped with sesame crusted tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce and Black tobiko$15.95
- Snowy
spicy white tuna & avocado, topped w/ seared white tuna and Black Tobiko w/ spicy mayo sauce$16.95
- Spicy Duo
shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with spicy yellowtail, spicy tuna and jalapeño with spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha.$16.95
- Surf and Turf
Lobster tempura, cucumber inside, topped with thin slice wagyu with chef special sauce, scallion, and gold flakes$25.95
- Sushi Slider
rice stacked with spicy tuna, avocado and seared salmon served with spicy mayo and black tobiko$16.95
- Sweetheart
spicy tuna and avocado inside with tuna and red tobiko outside served with spicy mayo$17.95
- Tarzan
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy tuna and eel with eel sauce and spicy mayo and Masago wrapped in tiger kopu$18.50
- Volcano
Cooked shrimp, avocado and cream cheese topped with baked spicy kani, crunch, scallion and red tobiko with eel sauce and spicy mayo$18.95
- 007
Red Snapper, Kani, Cream Cheese, Avocado and Jalapeno, Deep Fried, Topped with Scallion, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Yum Yum Sauce and Eel Sauce$16.95
- Veggie Special Roll
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber topped with fresh mango slices$14.95
- Garden of Eden
Tempura sweet potato, mango, and Avocado wrapped in green soy paper$14.95
- Flame
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna topped with seared scallop, and masago with eel sauce, spicy mayo. light on fire$18.95
- 911
Spicy king crab and avocado topped with seared salmon, and red tobiko with eel sauce and Japanese mayo. Light on fire$20.95
- Playboy
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, asparagus topped with Shrimp with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha. Light on fire$17.95
Sushi (2PC) & Sashimi (2PC)
- Egg (Tamago)$5.50
- Tofu Skin (Inari)$5.50
- Crab Stick (Kani)$6.50
- Mackerel (Saba)$6.50
- Red Snapper (Tai)$6.50
- Squid (Ika)$6.50
- Surf clam (Hokkigai)$6.50
- Shrimp (Ebi)$6.95
- Salmon (Sake)$6.95
- White Tuna$6.95
- Smoked Salmon*$6.95
- Flounder (Hirame)$6.95
- Octopus (Tako)$6.95
- Striped Bass (Suzuki)$6.95
- Tuna (Maguro)$7.50
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$7.50
- Eel (Unagi)$6.95
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)$7.95
- Salmon Roe (Ikura)$7.99
- Jumbo Sweet Shrimp (Bontan ebi)$13.95
- Scallop (Hotate)$9.99
- Sea Bream (Madai)$13.00
Party Tray
- Premium Nigiri Platter Small
6pcs nigiri, 12 pcs sashimi with 1 shrimp tempura roll and 1 rainbow roll$59.99
- Premium Nigiri Platter Medium
8 pcs nigiri, 16 pcs sashimi with 1 salmon 1 tuna roll and 1 crazy roll$69.99
- Premium Nigiri Platter Large
10 pcs nigiri, 20 pcs sashimi with 1 salmon 1 tuna roll, 1 dragon roll$79.99
- Party Tray Small 4 regular roll 2 special roll
California roll /shrimp tempura roll/spicy tuna roll/jaguar roll /salmon roll / rainbow roll$39.99
- Party Tray Medium 5 regular roll 2 special roll
spicy tuna roll / spicy yellowtail roll /eel avocado roll / rock and roll/dynamite roll / omg roll / sesame tuna roll$55.99