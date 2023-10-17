MTR - Mavalli Tiffin Rooms 14625 NE 24th street Suite# 3
Signature
Snacks
- Maddur Vade (S,*)$8.99
Deep fried fritters made from fine semolina, spices, coconut and cashewnut and served with chutney
- Mangalore Buns (S,*)$9.99
Fried wheat bread made with banana, yogurt and ghee
- Boonda Soup (S)$9.99
Fried lentil dumplings soaked in special soup
- Akki Rotti (S,*)$12.99
A hand tossed bread made with rice flour and finely chopped onions, served with red chutney
Idly
- Rava Idly (1P,S)$12.99
Steamed semolina cakes made with a mix of yogurt, cashews and many more, served with ghee, chutney and saagu
- Masala Rava Idly (1P,S,*)$12.99
Steamed semolina cakes made with a mix of yogurt, cashews, vegetables and many more, served with ghee, chutney and saagu
- Pudi Idly (S)$11.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes tossed with spicy masala pudi and ghee, served with chutney and sambar.
Dōse
- Masala Dōse (S)$16.99
Rice and lentils pancake stuffed with potato masala, laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Benne Masala Dōse (S)$16.99
Rice and lentils pancake stuffed with potato masala, dollop of benne(unsalted butter) and served with chutney and sambar
- Set Dōse (3P,S)$16.99
A thick rice and lentils pancake served with chutney and sambar
- Neer Dōse (2P,S,*)$15.99
A thin rice pancake served with coconut jaggery and chutney
- Ragi Dōse (S,*)$13.99
A ragi millet pancake served with red chutney and sambar
- Wheat Dōse (S,*)$13.99
A wheat pancake served with red chutney and sambar
- Pudi Dōse (S)$15.99
A thick rice and lentils pancake topped with chutney powder and served with chutney and sambar
Rice
Meals
- MTR Mini Meals (S)$18.99
Comes with poori/chapathi, masala dōse, palya, flavoured rice, white rice, yogurt rice, sambar, rasam, pickle, papad, payasam and juice/coffee
- MTR Signature Meals (S,*)(Unlimited) (Only on Fri, Sat & Sun 11:30 AM – 9:30 PM)$29.99
Comes with poori, special dōse (plain/masala), different palyas, masala vade/mirchi bajji/mysore bonda, yogurt vade, bese bele bath, special rice, white rice, vegetable saagu, kosambri, sambar, rasam, chutney, raita, yogurt rice, pickle, papad, chandrahara, gulab jamun, badam halwa, payasam, grape juice and ice cream
Dessert
- Chandrahara (S,*)$9.99
Special dish made from maida flour, deep fried and topped with thick liquid khoa
- Badam Halwa (S)$8.99
A gelatinous dessert made from crushed almonds, thickened milk cream, ghee & saffron
- Gulab Jamun (S)$8.99
A dessert made from milk solids, flour and then deep fried and served with sugar syrup
Daily Specials
Chats
Snacks
- Unde Pakoda (*)$8.99
Deep fried fritters made from flour, onions and nuts and served with chutney
- Aloo Bonda (*)$8.99
Deep fried dumplings made from different flours and served with chutney
- Maddur Vade (S,*)$8.99
Deep fried fritters made from fine semolina, spices, coconut and cashewnut and served with chutney
- Mangalore Buns (S,*)$9.99
Fried wheat bread made with banana, yogurt and ghee
- White Karabath (*)$9.99
A savory dish made of roasted semolina
- Akki Rotti (S,*)$12.99
A hand tossed bread made with rice flour and finely chopped onions, served with red chutney
- Ragi Rotti (*)$12.99
A hand tossed bread made with millet flour and finely chopped onions, served with red chutney
Idly
Dōse
Combos
- Mini Tiffin (*)$15.99
Comes with sambar vade, mini dōse, idly, kara bath, kesari bath, sambar, chutney and mini coffee
- Combo 1 (*)$12.99
Comes with pongal, vade, special pongal, chutney, sambar and raita
- Combo 2 (*)$14.99
Comes with Idly, vade, mini masala dōse, kesari bath, chutney, sambar and raita
- Combo 3 (*)$14.99
Comes with Idly, mini masala dōse, chow chow bath, chutney, sambar and raita
- Combo 4 (*)$14.99
Comes with idly, pongal, rice item of the day, chow chow bath, chutney, sambar and raita
Rice
- Tomato Rice (*)$13.99
Rice dish made with tomatoes and masalas, served with chutney
- Veg Pulav (*)$13.99
Rice dish made with mixed vegetables, masalas and many more, served with chutney
- Lemon Rice (*)$11.99
Yellow rice dish made with lemon juice, curry leaves and many more, served with chutney
- Pudina Rice (*)$13.99
Green rice dish made with mint leaves, masalas and many more, served with chutney
- Puliyogare (S,*)$14.99
A traditional Karnataka rice dish made with tamarind and peanuts, served with chutney
- Vangi Bath (*)$13.99
Rice dish made with vegetables, assorted masala and many more, served with chutney
- Shavige Bath (*)$13.99
Vermicelli cooked with vegetables and coconut, served with chutney
Meals
- MTR Signature Meals (S,*)(Unlimited) (Only on Fri, Sat & Sun 11:30 AM – 9:30 PM)$29.99
Comes with poori, special dōse (plain/masala), different palyas, masala vade/mirchi bajji/mysore bonda, yogurt vade, bese bele bath, special rice, white rice, vegetable saagu, kosambri, sambar, rasam, chutney, raita, yogurt rice, pickle, papad, chandrahara, gulab jamun, badam halwa, payasam, grape juice and ice cream
Dessert
- Chandrahara (S,*)$9.99
Special dish made from maida flour, deep fried and topped with thick liquid khoa
- Jahangir (*)$8.99
A flowery shaped dish made from lentils, ghee and soaked in sugar syrup
- Jalebi (*)$4.99
A spiral shaped crisp and juicy sweet made with wheat flour and sugar syrup
- Obbattu (*)$6.99
A round flat sweet made with wheat flour, jaggery and ghee
- Gudbud Icecream (*)$9.99
A special strawberry icecream with mixed fruits, chocolate, vanilla, syrup, jelly nuts and wafers
- Gulkand Icecream (*)$7.99
A special vanilla icecream made with rose gulkand
Chats
- Pani Puri$9.99
Crispy semolina shell filled with green peas and masala, served with mint water
- Masala Puri$9.99
Made with crushed crispy semolina shell, masala, green peas, onions, green chutney, tamarind chutney and many more
- Dahi Puri$9.99
Crispy semolina shell filled with mashed potato stuffing,masala,yogurt and green peas served with mint water.
- Gobi Manchuri$13.99
Deep fried cauliflower fritters, marinated in the spicy batter and then sauted with our special sauce
- Congress Kadlekai Masala$8.99
Peanuts roasted and seasoned with spices
- Papad Masala$6.99
Our special dish made with papad, masala's, onion and tomatoes
- Pav Bhaji (*)$12.99
Street style dish made with smashed vegetable, masala and served with soft bread roll
Snacks
- Chilli Bajji ( C )$8.99
Deep fried cubanelle peppers with gram flour and served with chutney
- Balekai Bajji$8.99
Deep fried raw bananas with gram flour and served with chutney
- Unde Pakoda (*)$8.99
Deep fried fritters made from flour, onions and nuts and served with chutney
- Aloo Bonda (*)$8.99
Deep fried dumplings made from different flours and served with chutney
- Maddur Vade (S,*)$8.99
Deep fried fritters made from fine semolina, spices, coconut and cashewnut and served with chutney
- Mangalore Buns (S,*)$9.99
Fried wheat bread made with banana, yogurt and ghee
- Uddina Vade$8.99
Fried lentil donut served with sambar and chutney
- Curd Vade$8.99
Fried lentil donut soaked in yogurt, topped with crispy gram flour savoury pearls
- Sambar Vade$8.99
Fried lentil donut soaked in sambar
- Rasam Vade$8.99
Fried lentil donut soaked in rasam
- Bonda Soup (S)$9.99
Fried lentil dumplings soaked in special soup
- Poori Saagu$11.99
Fried unleavened indian bread served with saagu and chutney
- Chapathi Saagu$11.99
An unleavened flat indian bread roasted on tawa and served with saagu and chutney
- Chow Chow Bath$10.99
A sweet and savory dish made of semolina
- White Karabath (*)$9.99
A savory dish made of roasted semolina
- Akki Rotti (S,*)$12.99
A hand tossed bread made with rice flour and finely chopped onions, served with red chutney
- Ragi Rotti (*)$12.99
A hand tossed bread made with millet flour and finely chopped onions, served with red chutney
Idly
- Idly (2P)$8.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes, served with chutney and sambar
- Rava Idly (1P,S)$12.99
Steamed semolina cakes made with a mix of yogurt, cashews and many more, served with ghee, chutney and saagu
- Masala Rava Idly (1P,S,*)$12.99
Steamed semolina cakes made with a mix of yogurt, cashews, vegetables and many more, served with ghee, chutney and saagu
- Idly Vade (2P,1P)$12.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes, fried lentil donut and served with chutney and sambar
- Idly Sambar Dip (2P)$9.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes soaked in a bowl of sambar laced with ghee and served with chutney
- Idly Vade Sambar Dip (2P,1P)$13.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes, fried lentil donut soaked in a bowl of sambar laced with ghee and served with chutney
- Idly Rasam Dip (2P)$9.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes soaked in a bowl of rasam laced with ghee and served with chutney
- Idly Vade Rasam Dip (2P,1P)$13.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes, fried lentil donut soaked in a bowl of rasam laced with ghee and served with chutney
- Pudi Idly (S)$11.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes tossed with spicy masala pudi and ghee, served with chutney and sambar.
- Button Idly Sambar$10.99
Miniature steamed rice and lentil cakes soaked in a bowl of sambar laced with ghee and served with chutney
- Button Idly Rasam$10.99
Miniature steamed rice and lentil cakes soaked in a bowl of rasam laced with ghee and served with chutney
- Thatte Idly$11.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes, served with chutney and Saagu
Dōses
- Masala Dōse (S)$16.99
Rice and lentils pancake stuffed with potato masala, laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Benne Masala Dōse (S)$16.99
Rice and lentils pancake stuffed with potato masala, dollop of benne(unsalted butter) and served with chutney and sambar
- Plain Dōse$13.99
Rice and wheat pancake laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Set Dōse (3P,S)$16.99
A thick rice and lentils pancake served with chutney and sambar
- Rava Dōse$14.99
Semolina crepe flavored with green chili, coriander and many more, laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Rava Masala Dōse$16.99
Semolina crepe flavored with green chili, coriander and many more,stuffed with potato masala laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Onion Rava Dōse$16.99
Semolina crepe flavored with onions, green chili, coriander and many more, laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Benne Dōse$15.99
Rice and lentils pancake with dollop of benne(unsalted butter) and served with chutney and sambar
- Neer Dōse (2P,S,*)$15.99
A thin rice pancake served with coconut jaggery and chutney
- Ragi Dōse (S,*)$13.99
A ragi millet pancake served with red chutney and sambar
- Wheat Dōse (S,*)$13.99
A wheat pancake served with red chutney and sambar
- Pudi Dōse (S)$15.99
A thick rice and lentils pancake topped with chutney powder and served with chutney and sambar
- Pudi Masala Dōse$16.99
A thick rice and lentils pancake topped with chutney powder and spiced potatoes, served with chutney and sambar
- Pudi Rava Dōse$15.99
Semolina crepe flavored with chutney powder, green chili, coriander and many more, laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Pudi Rava Masala Dōse$16.99
Semolina crepe flavored with chutney powder, green chili, coriander and many more, stuffed with potato masala, laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Pudi Onion Rava Dōse$15.99
Semolina crepe flavored with chutney powder, onions, green chili, coriander and many more, laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
- Pudi Onion Rava Masala Dōse$16.99
Semolina crepe flavored with chutney powder, onions, green chili, coriander and many more, stuffed with potato masala, laced with ghee and served with chutney and sambar
Uthappam
- Masala Uthappam$14.99
A thick rice and lentil pancake with masala, served with chutney and sambar
- Onion Uthappam$14.99
A thick rice and lentil pancake with onion and green chillies, served with chutney and sambar
- Tomato Uthappam$14.99
A thick rice and lentil pancake with tomatoes, served with chutney and sambar
Combos
- Mini Tiffin (*)$15.99
Comes with sambar vade, mini dōse, idly, kara bath, kesari bath, sambar, chutney and mini coffee
- Combo 1 (*)$12.99
Comes with pongal, vade, special pongal, chutney, sambar and raita
- Combo 2 (*)$14.99
Comes with Idly, vade, mini masala dōse, kesari bath, chutney, sambar and raita
- Combo 3 (*)$14.99
Comes with Idly, mini masala dōse, chow chow bath, chutney, sambar and raita
- Combo 4 (*)$14.99
Comes with idly, pongal, rice item of the day, chow chow bath, chutney, sambar and raita
Rice
- Bisi Bele Bath (S)$14.99
Rice dish made with lentils, assorted vegetables, spices, curry leaves, tamarind pulp and served with raita
- Tomato Rice (*)$13.99
Rice dish made with tomatoes and masalas, served with chutney
- Veg Pulav (*)$13.99
Rice dish made with mixed vegetables, masalas and many more, served with chutney
- Lemon Rice (*)$11.99
Yellow rice dish made with lemon juice, curry leaves and many more, served with chutney
- Pudina Rice (*)$13.99
Green rice dish made with mint leaves, masalas and many more, served with chutney
- Puliyogare (S,*)$14.99
A traditional Karnataka rice dish made with tamarind and peanuts, served with chutney
- Vangi Bath (*)$13.99
Rice dish made with vegetables, assorted masala and many more, served with chutney
- Shavige Bath (*)$13.99
Vermicelli cooked with vegetables and coconut, served with chutney
- Curd Rice$9.99
Cooked rice mixed with yogurt, tempered with urad dal and many more
- Rice & Sambar$11.99
Rice served with sambar and papad
- Pongal$11.99
A savory dish made with rice, lentils, ghee, cashew and many more, served with raita
Meals
- MTR Mini Meals (S)$18.99
Comes with poori/chapathi, masala dōse, palya, flavoured rice, white rice, yogurt rice, sambar, rasam, pickle, papad, payasam and juice/coffee
- MTR Signature Meals (S,*)(Unlimited) (Only on Fri, Sat & Sun 11:30 AM – 9:30 PM)$29.99
Comes with poori, special dōse (plain/masala), different palyas, masala vade/mirchi bajji/mysore bonda, yogurt vade, bese bele bath, special rice, white rice, vegetable saagu, kosambri, sambar, rasam, chutney, raita, yogurt rice, pickle, papad, chandrahara, gulab jamun, badam halwa, payasam, grape juice and ice cream
Dessert
- Chandrahara (S,*)$9.99
Special dish made from maida flour, deep fried and topped with thick liquid khoa
- Badam Halwa (S)$8.99
A gelatinous dessert made from crushed almonds, thickened milk cream, ghee & saffron
- Gulab Jamun (S)$8.99
A dessert made from milk solids, flour and then deep fried and served with sugar syrup
- Kesari bath$7.99
A sweet thick porridge made with semolina, ghee, cashew nuts and raisins
- Jahangir (*)$8.99
A flowery shaped dish made from lentils, ghee and soaked in sugar syrup
- Jalebi (*)$4.99
A spiral shaped crisp and juicy sweet made with wheat flour and sugar syrup
- Obbattu (*)$6.99
A round flat sweet made with wheat flour, jaggery and ghee
- Death by Chocolate Icecream$12.99
A special icecream made with chocolate ganache, wheat and nuts
- Gudbud Icecream (*)$9.99
A special strawberry icecream with mixed fruits, chocolate, vanilla, syrup, jelly nuts and wafers
- Gulkand Icecream (*)$7.99
A special vanilla icecream made with rose gulkand
- Gulab Jamun & Icecream$7.99
Vanilla ice cream served with gulab jamun, khoa and many more
- Gudbud & Gulkand$7.99
A strawberry icecream mixed with vanilla, choclate syrup, jelly nuts, wafers, mixed fruits and Rose Gulkand
- Payasam$6.99
Special pudding made with jaggery, cashewnut and ghee
- Mysore Pak$8.99
Special dish made with gram flour ghee and many more
Beverages
Hot
Cold
- Badam Milk Cold (S)$6.99
Cold milk made with crunchy almonds, saffron, cardamom and sugar
- Goli Soda$4.99
Carbonated soft drink served with masala,mint and lemon juice
- Sweet and Salt Soda$4.99
Carbonated soft drink made little sweet and little salt
- Chocolate Shake$6.99
Special milkshake made out of chocolate and ice cream
- Chikoo Milk Shake$6.99
Special milkshake made out of chickoo and ice cream
- Grapes Juice$5.99
Special juice made out of Grapes
- Butter Milk$3.99
Home-made whisked Yogurt shake with cumin
- Mango Lassi$5.99
Thick churned yogurt drink made from mango
- Sweet Lassi$4.99
Thick churned yogurt drink made from sugar
- Salt Lassi$4.99
Thick churned yogurt drink made from salt