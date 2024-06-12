Skip to Main content
Muchachos
416 S 11th, Lincoln, NE 68508
Coffee
Lotus
Soda & Stuff
Tea
Coffee
Espresso
A simple, clean, hot shot of our in house espresso! A 50/50 blend of Mexico and Ethiopian beans!
$2.00
Cappuccino
$3.00
Cortado
$3.00
Drip
$2.00
Americano
$2.50
Latte
$4.25
Mocha
$4.50
Caramel Macchiato
$4.50
Cold Brew
$3.50
Latte of the Week
$5.00
French Press
$3.00
Lotus
Lotus
$5.50
Lotus of the Week
$5.50
Soda & Stuff
Fountain Drinks
$2.00
Flavored Lemonade
$2.50
Glass Bottles
$3.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Tea
Chai
$4.00
Matcha
$4.25
Hot Tea
$2.00
Muchachos Location and Ordering Hours
(531) 500-2290
416 S 11th, Lincoln, NE 68508
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
