Mucho Aloha Brewhouse Koloa
Food Menu
Stuff to Share
- Chip + Salsa + Guac
Chili lime corn chips, salsa roja, guac$12.00
- Queso Dip + Guac
Jalapeño queso dip, house guac, chili lime corn chips.$12.00
- Elote
Corn roasted on da cob, cilantro lime crema, cotija, lime squeeze, chili sprinkle$8.00
- Nachos Libre
Chili lime corn chips, house black beans, queso, guac, pico, cilantro lime crema Add- carne asada/ birria/ grilled chicken/ kalua carnitas$16.00
- Shoe String Onions$8.00
Tacos. Burros. Dillas.
- Baja Fish Tacos
3 corn tortilla tacos, grilled chili lime fresh catch, cabbage, pico, cilantro lime crema.$25.00
- Baja Shrimp Tacos
3 corn tortillas, popcorn shrimp, cabbage, pico, cilantro lime crema.$23.00
- Baja Burrito
Grande flour tortilla, grilled fresh catch, black beans, cotija, cilantro lime rice, cabbage, pico, cilantro lime crema$26.00
- Street Tacos
3 corn tortilla tacos, with your choice of carne asada, grilled chicken or kalua carnitas, with cotija, house slaw, house pickled shallots, cilantro, onion, and cilantro lime crema.$23.00
- Burrito
Grande flour tortilla, house black beans, cotija, cilantro lime rice, house salsa Choose from - carne asada / birria / grilled chicken / kalua carnitas$22.00
- Burro Bowl
All the good stuff from the Burro in a bowl, cotija and chili lime chips Choose from - carne asada / birria / grilled chicken / kalua carnitas$22.00
- Grilled Dilla
Grande flour tortilla, melted queso Oaxaca, pico, cilantro lime crema. Choose from - carne asada / grilled chicken / kalua carnitas$20.00
Other Stuff
- Smashburger
Beef smash patty, brioche, americano, shoestring onions, grilled jalapeño, pickle chip, mucho sauce, sea salt fries Add - bacon-2 double patty-4$22.00
- Fresh Catch Sando
Baja grilled chili lime fresh catch, Telera roll, lettuce, grilled tomato, avo, cilantro aioli, sea salt fries$25.00
- Chicken Sando
Grilled chicken, Telera roll, lettuce, grilled tomato, avo, cilantro aioli, sea salt fries$22.00
- Carne Asada Sando
Telera roll, house slaw, grilled tomato, pickles, grilled tomato, pickles, grilled avo, garlic chili aioli, sea salt fries.$23.00
- Carne Asada Steak Frites
Sliced carne asada, cilantro, onions, cotija, Hawaiian sea salt fries.$25.00
Ensaladas
- Elote Salad
Romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, avo, cucumber, pickled shallots, cotija, cilantro crema, with our house made apple cider vinagrette.$18.00
- Tostada Salad
Four tortilla bowl, black beans, romaine, pico, guacamole, cotija, cilantro lime crema with your choice of carne asada 8, grilled chicken 8, fresh catch 10.$16.00
- Da Wedge
Heart of romaine wedge, bacon, grape tomatoes, cotija, chipotle ranch dresssing, shoestring onions.$17.00