Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant 940 Riverside Drive
Food
Desserts
- Brownie Sundae$7.99
Warm housemade chocolate brownie with a scoop of ice cream and a dollop of whipped cream, then drizzled with chocolate syrup.
- New York Cheesecake$7.99
Traditional New York cheesecake.
- Layered Chocolate Cake$7.99
Multi layered chocolate cake with creamy chocolate frosting.
- Carrot Cake$7.99
Moist layers of carrot cake with pecans topped with a sweet vanilla cream cheese icing.
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.99
Super moist chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse and covered with semi-sweet chocolat ganach.
- Chocolate Ice Cream Scoop$1.50
- Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop$1.50
Sandwiches
- Steak and Cheese$14.99
Shaved steak, grilled and served on a toasted sub roll.
- Classic Cheeseburger$15.49
8 oz. burger served with lettuce , tomato , red onion and American Cheese.
- Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap$13.99
Char grilled marinated chicken breast wrapped in a white flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo..
- Twin Hot Dogs$9.99
Two grilled hot dogs served on toasted buns.
- Reuben Sandwich$14.99
Corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, grilled on Rye bread.
- Chicken Barb$11.99
A Valley favorite served on a toasted roll with a pickle spear and fries.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
- Steak Tip Sub$14.99
- Smothered Chicken Panini$13.99
- Fish Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Parm Sub$13.99
Salads
- Garden Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens with tomato, cucumber, onions and croutons.
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
- House Salad$12.99
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied walnust, and crumbled goat cheese, with a home made white balsamic dressing.
- Greek Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalaata olives, and feta cheese, served with a side of our house made Greek dressing and pita bread.
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$12.99
Marinated in Soy Sauce
- Buffalo Wings$13.99
Tossed in Buffalo Sauce
- Sweet Chili Wings$13.99
Tossed in Sweet Chile Sauce
- Ultimate Nachos$9.99
Enough for two! Tortilla chips layered with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalepenos with sour cream and salsa on the side for dipping. Add chicken or buffalo chicken 4.00, chili 5.00.
- Loaded Potato Skins$9.99
Baked thick cut potato rounds topped with melted cheese, bacon and scallions. Served with a side of sour cream for dipping.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Mozzeralla cheese sticks covered in Italian bread crumbs.
- Haddock Dippers$12.99
Hand cut haddock strips breaded in Panko crumbs and lightly fried with a side of tartar sauce.
- Appetizer Sampler$14.99
A sampling of our signature wings, steak tips, and mozzarella sticks, with a side of marinara.
- Fried Pickles$10.99
Fresh Kosher Dill pickles, breaded and fried, served with our homse made Aioli sauce.
- 3 Steak and Cheese Spring Rolls$11.99
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper, with a side of roasted garlic Aioli.
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
Juicy tenders dredged in flour then fried to perfection.
- Buffalo Tenders$13.99
Tossed in buffalo sauce
- Sweet Chili Tenders$13.99
Tossed in Sweet Red Chili Sauce.
- Chips and Salsa$2.99
- Pretzels$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$11.99
Main
- Marinated Steak Tips$21.99
Our marinated tips cooked to order on our house made marinade. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Baked Mac and Cheese$13.99
Creamy Mac and Cheese made with cheddar cheese and baked with a Ritz topping. Add Buffalo chicken for 4.00
- Shepard's Pie$16.99
Seasoned ground beef with corn and mashed potatoes, baked in rich gravy till golden brown.
- Low Carb Mixed Grill$19.99
Grilled marinated chicken, steak tips, and sweet Italian sausage, served with our vegetable of the day.
- Baked Haddock$18.99
Haddock filet baked in a shite wine and lemon butter, topped with Ritz crackercrumbs. Served with choice of two sides.
- Fish and Chips$19.99
A generous haddock filet dredged in your
- Guinness Beef Stew$14.99
Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza$10.25
- 16" Cheese Pizza$12.25
- 12" Fenway$15.00
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
- 16" Fenway$18.50
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$16.00
Buffalo Chicken with a Bleu Cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$19.00
- 12" Meat Lovers$16.50
Ground Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Bacon
- 16" Meat Lovers$19.50
- 12" Vegetarian$15.00
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Peppers
- 16" Vegetarian$18.00
- 12" Pepperoni$11.00
- 16" Pepperoni$14.75
Kids
Sides
Beverages
Flatbread Pizza
Salad Dressing
Buffet
Party Platters
- Half Tray Chicken Wings$39.00
- Full Tray Chicken Wings$75.00
- Half Tray Tenders$36.00
- Full Tray Tenders$70.00
- Half Tray Sausage Pepper Onion$32.00
- Full Tray Sausage Pepper Onion$59.00
- Half Tray Mac and Cheese$39.00
- Full Tray Mac and Cheese$75.00
- Half Tray Meatballs and Pasta$41.00
- Full Tray Meatballs and Pasta$78.00
- Half Tray Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$53.00
- Full Tray Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$97.00
- Half Tray Garden Salad$29.00
- Full Tray Garden Salad$54.00
- Half Tray Rice Pilaf$18.00
- Full Tray Rice Pilaf$34.00
- Full Tray Steak and Cheese Spring Rolls$200.00
- Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks$80.00
- Full Tray Nachos$85.00
- Full Tray French Fries$40.00
- Half Tray French Fries$28.00
- Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks$75.00
- Half Tray Mozzarella Sticks$40.00
Bar
Liquor
- House$7.00
- Tito's$8.75
- Grey Goose$8.75
- Kettle One$8.75
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Ciroc Coconut$8.75
- Ciroc Peach$8.75
- Ciroc French Vanilla$8.75
- Ciroc Red Berry$8.75
- Ciroc Amarretto$8.75
- Pinnacle Espresso$8.00
- Pinnacle Orange$8.00
- Pinnacle Blueberry$8.00
- Pinnacle Grape$8.00
- Pinnacle Vanilla$8.00
- Pinnacle Raspberry$8.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$8.00
- House$7.00
- Tanqueray$7.75
- Hendricks$8.75
- Bombay$8.25
- Bombay Saphire$8.25
- Nolet's$8.25
- Miller's$7.50
- Beefeaters,$7.50
- House$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.75
- Bacardi$7.75
- Bacardi Limon$7.75
- Myer's$8.00
- Malibu$7.75
- Sailor Jerry's$7.75
- Kraken Spiced Rum$7.75
- House$7.00
- Cuervo Gold$7.75
- Paron Silver$11.00
- Patron Reposado$11.00
- Patron Anejo$11.00
- 1800 Silver$8.50
- 1800 Gold$8.50
- Casamigos$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Camarena Silver$8.00
- Hornitos$8.50
- Herradura Sivler$8.50
- Coramino Gran$11.25
- Casamigos Reposado$11.00
- Casamigos Anejo$12.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$12.00
- House$7.00
- Jameson$8.75
- Crown Royal$8.75
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Jack Daniels$8.75
- Jim Beam$8.75
- Canadian Club$7.75
- Seagram's V.O.$7.75
- Seagram's 7$7.75
- Southern Comfort$7.75
- Bulleit$8.75
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Basil Hayden's$9.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Fireball Cinnamon$8.25
- Woodford Reserve$8.75
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.75
- Skrew Ball Peanut Butter$8.75
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Proper No. Twelve$8.75
- Slane$8.75
- Jameson Orange$8.75
- Jefferson Small Batch Bourbon$9.75
- Jameson Black Barrel$9.50
- Tullamore Dew$9.00
- Fisher's Island Lemonade Original$9.50
- Fisher's Island Lemonade Blueberry$9.50
- Dewars$8.00
- J+B$7.75
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.25
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Glenlivet$9.50
- Hennessey$11.00
- B + B$8.75
- Courvoisier$8.75
- Johnnie Walker 18$14.00
- Buchanan 12$8.50
- Amaretto Di Saronno$8.75
- Bailey's$7.75
- Chambord$8.00
- Kahlua$7.75
- Midori$7.50
- Triple Sec$7.00
- Frangelico$7.75
- Godiva Chocolate$7.75
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Romana Sambuca$7.24
- Romana Black$7.25
- Ginger Brandy$7.00
- Lemoncello$8.00
- Jagermeister$7.25
- Doctor McGillicuddy$7.25
- Peppermint Schnapp's$7.00
- Peach Schnapp's$7.00
- Apple Pucker$7.00
- Watermelon Pucker$7.00
- Buttershot$7.00
- Ameretto$7.00
- Creme de Cacao$7.00
- Creme de Menthe$7.00
- Annisette$7.00
- Coffee Brandy$7.00
- Rumchada$7.00
Beer
- Coors Light Draft$4.25
- Bud Light Draft$4.25
- Sam Seasonal$6.75
- Blue Moon$6.75
- Be Hoppy$6.75
- Sam Lager$6.75
- Fiddlehead$6.75
- Guinness$6.75
- Maine Beer-Lunch$9.50
- Sam Adams Wicked Hazy$7.50
- Harpoon IPA$6.75
- Kona$5.00
- Night Shift Whirlpool$7.25
- Coors Light$16.00
- Bud Light$16.00
- Sam Seasonal$24.00
- Blue Moon$24.00
- Be Hoppy$25.00
- Sam Lager$24.00
- Fiddlehead$24.00
- Guinness$24.00
- Maine Beer-Lunch$37.00
- Sam Adams Wicked Hazy$28.00
- Kona$16.50
- Night Shift Whirlpool$26.00
- Michelob Light$4.50
- Amstel Light$5.50
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Light$5.50
- Corona Premier$5.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Heineken Light$5.50
- Heineken 0.0$5.50
- Pacifico$5.50
- Dos Equis$5.50
- Stell Artois$5.50
- Dead Guy Ale$5.75
- Coors Light$4.25
- Bud Light$4.25
- Miller Light$4.25
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Budweiser$4.25
- Modelo$5.50
- Angry Orchard$5.50
- Bud Light$20.00
- Coors Light$20.00
- Miller Light$20.00
- Mich Light$20.00
- Mich Ultra$20.00
- Amstel Light$26.00
- Corona$26.00
- Corona Light$26.00
- Corona Premiere$26.00
- Heineken$26.00
- Heineken Light$26.00
- Heineken 0.0$26.00
- Pacifico$26.00
- Dos Equois$26.00
- Stella$26.00
- Dead Guy Ale$27.00
Seltzers
Wine
- Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvignon$6.75
- Sycamore Lane Merlot$6.75
- Lindeman's Chiraz$8.25
- Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon$8.75
- De Loach Pinot Noir$8.75
- Chateau St. Jean Merlot$8.75
- Tinto Negro Malbec$8.50
- Charles and Charles Merot$8.75
- Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio$6.75
- Sycamor Lane Chardonnay$6.75
- Sutter Home White Zin$6.75
- Kendal Jackson Chardonnay$9.25
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc$8.75
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$8.25
- Flip Flop Moscato$6.75
- Villa Wolf Rose$8.50
- Schlink Haus Riesling$8.75
- Champagne$6.75
- Prosecco$9.25
- Charles and Charles$34.00
- Lindemann's Chiraz$32.00
- Bogle$34.00
- DeLoach Pinot Noir$34.00
- Tinto Negro Malbec$33.00
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Oyster Bay$34.00
- Villa Wolf Rose$32.00
- Schlink Haus Riesling$34.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonay$36.00
Cocktails
- Mahattan$11.00
- Vodka Martini$11.00
- Gin Martini$11.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- MW Sour Apple$11.75
- MW Caribbean$11.75
- MW Espresso$11.75
- MW French$13.00
- MW Grape$11.75
- MW Lemon Drop$11.75
- MW Muddy$11.75
- MW Raspberry Lime Rickey$11.75
- MW White Chocolate$11.75
- MW Watermelon$11.75
- MW Reece's$11.75
- MW Chocolate Mint$11.75
- Pumpkin Spice$11.75
- Sugar Cookie$11.75
- Pistachio Martini$11.75
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$11.75
- Washington Apple Martini$13.00
- Tiramisu Martini$12.00
- Bailey's Mint Martini$12.00
- Shamrock Martini$11.00
- Pistachio Martini$12.00
- Butterfinger Martini$12.00
- Pear Martini$12.00
- Pina Colada Martini$12.00
- Peanut Butter Martini$12.00
- Banana Cream Martini$12.00
- Peppermint Bark Martini$12.00
- House Margarita$8.50
- Caddilc Margarita$10.00
- 5 Dollar House Margarita$5.00
- Alabama Slammer$9.00
- Bloody Mary$7.50
- Black Russian$7.50
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- Berry Fizz$8.50
- Champagne$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Mudslide$8.00
- Mamosa$8.00
- Kamikaze$8.00
- Spritzer$8.00
- Rum Runner$8.50
- Red Sangria$9.00
- Red Apple Sangria$9.50
- White Sangria$9.50
- Freeze Pop$8.50
- White Russian$8.50
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Sombrero$8.00
- Berry Sangria$8.00
- Drunk Leprechaun$8.00
- Moet and Chandon Glass$21.00
- Moet and Chandon Bottle$80.00
- Caribbean Rum Punch$9.50
- Cream N' Demon$8.50
- Washington Apple$9.50
- Peppermint Bark Mimosa$9.00
- Frosty the Snowman$8.00
- Pineapple Coconut Rum Punch$8.50
- Boozy Fishbowl$8.50
- Mexican Sunset$9.00
- Cave Juice$9.00
- Tequilla Sunrise$9.00
- Transfusion$9.00
- Pumpkin Spice White Russian$9.00
- Apple Bomb$9.50
- Toasted Almond$8.50
Coffee Cocktails
Shooters
- Blow Job$7.00
- Butterball$7.00
- Car Bomb$8.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$7.00
- Kamakazi$7.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Little Guinness$7.50
- Nutty Irishman$7.00
- Screaming Orgasm$7.50
- Slippery Nipple$7.50
- Peanut Butter and Jelly$7.50
- Woo Woo$7.00
- Washington Apple$8.50
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- Gingerbread$7.50
- Green Tea$8.75
- White Tea$8.75
- Pistachio$7.50