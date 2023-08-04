Mudpuppies AVL
Apps & Plates
Blazin' Jalapeno
Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese & spicy crab, hand battered, fried & topped with special sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Hand Battered Chicken tenders, fries and Choice of sauce
Classic Flatbread
Pepperoni , Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Fiery Bread
Jalapenos, Spicy Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Siracha
Ramen Mac & Cheese
Ramen Noodles, house made cheese sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Spicy Edemame
Crispy Garlic, Edamame, Togarashi
Tater Tots
Tuna Tacos
Crispy Wonton Tacos, zesty tuna, avocado, jalapeno, green onion, sesame seeds, house aioli.
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna, ponzu sauce, sesame seeds, daikon salad, lemon.
Wings
Crispy Wing with choice of Sauce.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Bacon Smashburger
Two 4oz Smashburger's, thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, white cheddar, and burger sauce
Beer Batter Fish Sandwich
Kimchi Slaw, House Pickles, Spicy Tartar
Blackened Blue
Two 4oz Smashburger's blackened tomato, blue cheese, horseradish sauce.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Korean chili glazed, kimchi slaw, house pickles.
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Avocado, White cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, herbed mayo
Marty's Philly Cheese Steak
Onions, Peppers, American cheese, mayo, hoagie roll.
Smashburger
Two 4oz Smashburger's, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo.
Surf & Turf Smash
Two 4oz Smashburger's, seared spicy crab patty, cheddar, house aioli.
Sushiburger
Zesty Tuna, Spicy Crab, avocado, kimchi slaw, house made pickles, house aioli, crispy rice bun.
Kids Menu
Nigiri(2) PCS
Regular Rolls
Alaska Roll
Salmon, Cucumber & Avocado
Cali Roll
Crab Stix, Cucumber & avocado
EBI 10
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Fish Roe & Eel Sauce
Eel Roll
Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Avocado
Spicy Scallop Roll
Scallop mixed with Special Sauce, Fish Egg, Cucumber & Avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Mix, Special Sauce & Kaiware
Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, topped with Eel Sauce and Fish Roe