Apps & Plates

Blazin' Jalapeno

$11.00

Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese & spicy crab, hand battered, fried & topped with special sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand Battered Chicken tenders, fries and Choice of sauce

Classic Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni , Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Fiery Bread

$14.00

Jalapenos, Spicy Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Siracha

Ramen Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Ramen Noodles, house made cheese sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Spicy Edemame

$10.00

Crispy Garlic, Edamame, Togarashi

Tater Tots

$11.00

Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Crispy Wonton Tacos, zesty tuna, avocado, jalapeno, green onion, sesame seeds, house aioli.

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Seared tuna, ponzu sauce, sesame seeds, daikon salad, lemon.

Wings

$13.00+

Crispy Wing with choice of Sauce.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bacon Smashburger

$14.00

Two 4oz Smashburger's, thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, white cheddar, and burger sauce

Beer Batter Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Kimchi Slaw, House Pickles, Spicy Tartar

Blackened Blue

$14.00

Two 4oz Smashburger's blackened tomato, blue cheese, horseradish sauce.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$13.00

Korean chili glazed, kimchi slaw, house pickles.

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Avocado, White cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, herbed mayo

Marty's Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Onions, Peppers, American cheese, mayo, hoagie roll.

Smashburger

$14.00

Two 4oz Smashburger's, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo.

Surf & Turf Smash

$18.00

Two 4oz Smashburger's, seared spicy crab patty, cheddar, house aioli.

Sushiburger

$16.00

Zesty Tuna, Spicy Crab, avocado, kimchi slaw, house made pickles, house aioli, crispy rice bun.

Kids Menu

4oz patty topped with American cheese and served with fries.

Kids Smashburger

$9.00

Flatbread

$9.00

Kid Tenders

$9.00

3 Tenders served with fries, and choice of sauce.

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Two pieces white fish served with fries.

Nigiri(2) PCS

Crab Stick

$8.00

Eel

$8.00

Escolar

$9.00

Fish Roe

$9.00

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Mackeral

$8.00

Octopus

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Snapper

$8.00

Tuna

$9.00

Yellow Tail

$8.00

Regular Rolls

Alaska Roll

$10.00

Salmon, Cucumber & Avocado

Cali Roll

$9.00

Crab Stix, Cucumber & avocado

EBI 10

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Fish Roe & Eel Sauce

Eel Roll

$10.00

Philly Roll

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Avocado

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.00

Scallop mixed with Special Sauce, Fish Egg, Cucumber & Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna Mix, Special Sauce & Kaiware

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, topped with Eel Sauce and Fish Roe

Salad

Avocado Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Tender Greens, smoked bacon, tomato, cucumber, edamame, chopped eggs, cheddar & zesty ranch.

Houes Salad

$7.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Onion & choice of Dressing

Sesame Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Tender Greens, crispy wontons, tomato, cucumber, carrots, sesame dressing.

Sashimi(3) PCS

Crab Stick

$8.00

Eel

$8.00

Escolar

$9.00

Fish Roe

$9.00

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Mackeral

$8.00

Octopus

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Snapper

$8.00

Tuna

$9.00

Yellow Tail

$8.00

Small Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Crab Roll

$7.00

6PC, WRAPPED SEAWEED

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

6PC, WRAPPED SEAWEED

Tuna Roll

$9.00

6PC, WRAPPED SEAWEED

Yellow Tail Roll

$9.00

6PC, WRAPPED SEAWEED

Special Rolls

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Dragon Roll

$12.00

The Mudpuppy

$17.00

JD Roll

$18.00

Asheville Roll

$20.00

The Golden Bridge

$18.00

Super Spider Roll

$17.00

SIzzling Rainbow

$17.00

Pyro

$17.00

Sushi Burrito

$20.00

Yaya's Yum Yum Roll

$21.00

Code Breaker

$22.00

Tuna Hanna Roll

$27.00

The Fletcher Roll

$15.00

Sin City Roll

$16.00

Heat Roll

$17.00

Sushi 4 Chickens

$9.00

The Arden Roll

$17.00

The Mills River Roll

$22.00

Triple Threat

$20.00

California Beach

$18.00

Salmon Tataki

$16.00

The Last Ride

$21.00

Sushi App

Crab Salad

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Star Fish

$14.00

Squid Salad

$10.00

Yellow Tail Jalapeno

$11.00

NA Beverages Menu

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99