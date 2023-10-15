Mudsugars Eatery, LLC
Daily Menu
Salads
Entrees
3 Pc Fried Wings
$10.00
6 Pc Fried Wings
$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Comes with Mayonnaise, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles. Served with Fries
Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders
$13.00Out of stock
4-pct, Fresh, savory chicken hand-battered to order with house-made ranch. Served with Fries.
Mudsugars' Spud
$6.00
Baked Potato made to order with butter, green onions, and sour cream. Choose your cheese, meats, and sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak
$12.00
Steak grilled to order with mayonnaise or A1 sauce, provolone cheese, sautéed onion, and bell pepper. Served with Fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
Tossed in BBQ sauce. Served with Fries.
Southern Fried Catfish
$12.00Out of stock
Hand-battered, 2pc fileted fish, fried to order. Served with fries and hushpuppies.
The Original Outfielders' Burger
$15.00
Our thick, juicy burger is grilled to order with Ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions and served with Fries.
Lay's Corner
Regular Sides
Premium Sides
Mudsugars Eatery, LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(662) 739-2850
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM