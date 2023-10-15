Daily Menu

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Spinach, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Egg, Onions and Tomatoes

Entrees

3 Pc Fried Wings

$10.00

6 Pc Fried Wings

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Comes with Mayonnaise, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles. Served with Fries

Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.00Out of stock

4-pct, Fresh, savory chicken hand-battered to order with house-made ranch. Served with Fries.

Mudsugars' Spud

$6.00

Baked Potato made to order with butter, green onions, and sour cream. Choose your cheese, meats, and sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Steak grilled to order with mayonnaise or A1 sauce, provolone cheese, sautéed onion, and bell pepper. Served with Fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Tossed in BBQ sauce. Served with Fries.

Southern Fried Catfish

$12.00Out of stock

Hand-battered, 2pc fileted fish, fried to order. Served with fries and hushpuppies.

The Original Outfielders' Burger

$15.00

Our thick, juicy burger is grilled to order with Ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions and served with Fries.

Lay's Corner

Chicken & Waffles

$7.00

Hand-breaded chicken served with two waffles.

Kids 2pc Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with honey mustard dipping sauce. Served with fries

Mac-n-Cheese

$7.00

Childhood Classic.

Regular Sides

House Cut Fries

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Premium Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

House Onion Rings

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Comes with Bacon, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese and butter

Drinks

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water