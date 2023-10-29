Rick and Pete's
All Day offerings
Starters
Burgers
8 oz burger with lettuce/tomato/onions and pickles
8 oz burger with choice of cheese lettuce/tomato/onions and pickles
Crispy bacon on an 8 oz cheeseburger with lettuce/tomato/onions and pickles
Homemade chili on an 8 oz cheeseburger with pickles on the side
5 oz smashed burger with cheese, onions, pickles and signature sauce
10 oz burger with choice of cheese lettuce/tomato/onions and pickles
Sandwiches & Wraps
Choice of cheese
Crispy bacon with lettuce/tomato on toasted sliced bread
Crispy bacon and Avocado with lettuce/tomato on toasted sliced bread
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce/tomato/onions and pickles
Grilled chicken breast and Avocado with lettuce/tomato/onions on a warm tortilla wrap
Avocado with lettuce/tomato/onions on a warm tortilla wrap
Sauteed Mushrooms with avocado/lettuce/tomato/onions on a warm tortilla wrap
Sides
Crispy and Golden Fries
Crispy and Golden Tots
Homemade Chili with Cheese over a bed of crispy Fries
Homemade Chili with Cheese over a bed of crispy Tots
Crispy and Golden Onion rings
Choice of cheese melted over a bed of crispy Fries
Choice of Cheese melted over a bed of crispy Tots