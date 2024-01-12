2x points now for loyalty members
Lonesome Spur/Mule Barn
Spur Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Spur Nachos$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, shredded cheddar. Served with salsa & sour cream
- Southwest Egg Rolls$11.00
House made, filled with chicken, black beans, onions, bell pepper, roasted corn & cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown & served with ranch dressing.
- Bubba Tots$12.00
Tots topped with chili, cheese, onions & jalapeños
- Bubba Fries$12.00
French fries topped with chili, cheese, onions & jalapeños
- Texas Fries$7.00
Heaping plate of fries with deep fried onions & jalapeños sprinkled with spur dust
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Fried Pickles$7.00
- Fried Corn$6.99
- Cheese Sticks$8.00
- Fried Mushrooms$7.00
- Bottle Caps$7.00
Sliced jalapeños, hand battered & fried
Salads & Such
- House Salad$6.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, egg, bacon & croutons
- Chicken Salad$11.00
Choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, egg, bacon & croutons on mixed salad greens
- Chef Salad$11.00
Chopped ham & turkey with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, bacon, egg, onion & croutons on mixed salad greens
- Southwest Salad$12.00
Choice of blackened, grilled or fried chicken breast with tomatoes, onions, cheese, pinto beans & fritos on mixed salad greens. Homemade salsa on the side
- Chili & Cornbread$8.00
- Pinto Beans & Cornbread$7.00
- Frito Chili Pie$8.00
- Texas Cowpatty$12.00
A homemade cornbread waffle smothered with cheese, chili, onions & jalapeños
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$11.00
1/2 lb. Patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles
- Spur Burger$12.00
1/2 lb. Thick & juicy all beef patty with lettuce & tomatoes topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeños & bacon
- Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast topped with lettuce & tomatoes served on a toasted sweet bun
- Club Sandwich$10.00
Triple stacked bread layered with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss & American cheese
- Philly Cheese Steak$11.00
Thinly sliced steak topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers. Served on a hoagie bun
- Cajun Philly$12.00
Blackened chicken & cajun sausage topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers on a hoagie bun
- Patty Melt$11.00
1/2 lb. Hamburger patty with caramelized onions & Swiss cheese on toasted wheat bread
- Chicken Fried Steak$12.00
Hand battered country fried steak with lettuce & tomatoes served on a toasted sweet bun
- Meatloaf Sandwich$11.00
Grilled meatloaf with hand battered & deep fried onions topped with spur sauce served on a toasted sweet bun
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.00
Sliced honey ham with melted American cheese, lettuce & tomatoes on a grilled sweet bun
- BLT$10.00
Traditional bacon, lettuce & tomato on Texas toast
- Chicken Fried BLT$12.00
Hand battered & deep fried bacon with lettuce & tomato on Texas toast
Specialties
- Brisket Tacos$12.00
Pulled brisket served in 3 flour tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes & grilled onions topped with cilantro & cheese. Pinto beans served on the side
- Pork Tacos$12.00
Fulled pork served in 3 flour tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes & grilled onions topped with cilantro & cheese. Pinto beans served on the side
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with diced chicken breast, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Salsa & sour cream on the side
- Chicken & Waffles$12.00
Golden sweet waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, sprinkled with powdered sugar & maple syrup on the side
- The Hauss$18.00
Can you handle this bad boy? Double serving of our hand breaded country fried steak piled high on a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with a fried egg & 2 hand battered onion rings
Lil Spur
Spur Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$2.25
- Green Beans$2.25
- Corn$2.25
- Pinto beans$2.25
- Loaded Mashed$2.25
- Cabbage$2.25
- Black eyed peas$2.25
- Fried Okra$2.25
- Turnip greens$2.25
- Small salad$2.25
- Potato Salad$2.25
- Cole Slaw$2.25
- Broccoli Rice$2.25
- Spinach$2.25
- Spicy Corn$2.25
- Spanish Rice$2.25
- Dressing$2.25
- Aug Potatoes
- Small Fries$3.00
- Small tots$3.00
- Side tort chips$2.00
- Side Pot chips$2.00
Friday Lunch Specials
Friday Lunch
- Chicken Fried Steak Special$10.99
- Meatloaf Special$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.99
- Turkey and Dressing$8.99
- Fried Catfish$10.99
- Grilled Pork Chops$10.99
- Fried Pork Chops$10.99
- Chicken Fried Chicken$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast$8.99
- Blackened Chicken Breast$8.99
- Veggie Plate$8.99
- Hb Steak$8.99
- Add small sal$2.00
- Add Din sal$3.00
Mule Barn
Appetizers
- Fried Shrooms$7.00
Fresh mushrooms hand battered & deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch for dipping
- Fried Cheese Sticks$8.00
Lightly fried provolone cheese sticks. Served with homemade ranch dressing
- Armadillo Eggs$12.00
Fresh Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese & pulled pork, wrapped in bacon and oven roasted to perfection. Served with Ranch for dippin'
- Onion Rings$7.00
Giant yellow onions hand battered & fried to a golden brown. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Southwest Egg Rolls$10.00
Golden fried egg rolls filled with chicken, black beans, fresh corn, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese & jalapeños. Served with ranch dressing
- Texas Fries$7.00
A basket of french fries deep-fried with onions & jalapeños then lightly dusted with our secret seasoning & served with homemade ranch dressing
- Wings$10.00
Your choice of traditional or boneless. Hand tossed in your favorite sauce
- Frickles$7.00
Dill pickle chips battered & fried. Served with homemade ranch dressing
- Mule Tots$13.00
A heaping pile of tater tots topped with smoked brisket, shredded Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeños. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
- Pork Skins$7.00
Deep Fried fresh to order & dusted with our house cayenne seasoning, served with a side pf pickled cabbage.
- Brisket Nachos$13.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with brisket, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & jalapeños. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side
- Syracuse Sausage$9.00
From our neighbors in ponder, 1/2 lb jalapeño & cheese sausage, sliced & served with a tangy BBQ sauce drizzle
- Boudin Balls$8.00
House Made Boudin, panko crusted & deep fried, served with creole mustard
- Bottle Caps$7.00
- Chips and Queso$5.00
- Empanadas$8.00
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
Sandwiches
- The Sand Wedge Club$11.00
Bacon, ham & turkey piled high on a hoagie bun & topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss & American cheese covered in your choice of mustard or mayo
- Tom Turkey$11.00
Deli sliced turkey grilled & smothered with Swiss cheese topped with lettuce & tomato served on a sweet roll with your choice of mustard or mayo
- Dirty Bird$12.00
Blackened chicken breast covered with grilled onions, mushrooms & jalapeños topped with Swiss cheese & served on a hoagie bun
- Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast served on a sweet roll with lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Thinly chopped juicy steak, topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers. Served on a hoagie bun
- Howlin Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in a cayenne glaze, topped with spicy slaw & pickles, served on a sweet roll.
- Cajun Philly$12.00
Blackened chicken & smoked Cajun sausage with grilled onions & bell peppers topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie bun
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$13.00
Hand battered chicken fried steak served on Texas toast with lettuce & tomato
Burgers
- Spur Burger$14.00
Topped with bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms & jalapeños, covered with Swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato
- Rooster Bullet$13.00
Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion topped with bacon, American cheese & a fried egg
- The Jack$12.00
Covered with American cheese & served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
- Patty Melt$12.00
Topped with seasoned grilled onions & covered in Swiss cheese served on grilled wheat toast
Salads
- Southwest Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, beans, cheese, tomato, onion & Fritos®. Served with salsa
- Chef Salad$11.00
Chopped ham & turkey served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheese, cucumber, egg & onion. Topped with bacon & croutons
- Yard Bird Salad$11.00
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast served on a bed of mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber & cheese. Topped with homemade croutons & real bacon bits
Baskets
- All You Can Eat Fried Catfish$15.00
Corn meal battered catfish, deep-fried to perfection. Served with hush puppies & homemade tartar sauce
- Chicken Fried Steak Platter$14.00
Hand battered chicken fried steak. Served with mashed potatoes & Texas toast
- Bovine Tacos$12.00
Chopped brisket tacos served on flour tortillas with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & grilled onions topped with cheese. Served with homemade salsa
- Chicken Tenders$11.00
Juicy handcut chicken tenders battered & deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Ribeye Platter$18.00
A tender, juicy 8 oz steak grilled the way you like it. Served with Texas toast & choice of side
- Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
Pulled pork tacos served on flour tortillas with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & grilled onions topped with cheese. Served with homemade salsa
- Steak Fingers$12.00
Hand battered steak fingers. Served with creamy gravy & Texas toast
- Chicken Quesadillas$11.00
A toasted flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast, shredded Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream
- Cajun Pasta$14.00
- ReOrder Fish
Desserts
Lil Spurs Menu
Sides
Sides
Condiments
Liquor
Vodka
- Grey Goose$6.50
- Absolut$5.50
- Titos$6.50
- Well Vodka$4.00
- 3 Olives Loopy$5.50
- Cherry Vodka$4.50
- Vanilla Vodka$4.50
- Whipped Vodka$4.50
- Western Sons Blueberry$5.50
- Absolut Wildberri$5.50
- Deep Eddys Lemon$6.50
- Deep Eddys Lime$6.50
- Deep Eddys Peach$6.50
- Deep Eddys Ruby Red$6.50
- Deep Eddys Sweet Tea$6.50
- Deep Eddys Orange$6.50
- Deep Eddys Cranberry$6.50
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Cointreau$6.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Banana Liqueur$5.00
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Butterscotch Liqueur$5.00
- Hot Damn$5.00
- Melon Liqueur$5.00
- Peach Liqueur$5.00
- Peppermint Liqueur$5.00
- Sour Apple Liqueur$5.00
- Watermelon Liqueur$5.00
- Razzmatazz$5.00
- Bailey's$5.00
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Jager$6.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Rumchata$6.00
- Rumpleminze$6.00
- Strega$6.00
- Tuaca$6.00
- Fireball$6.00