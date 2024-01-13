Mullet Bay Restaurant 512 Ocean Boulevard
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Fingers$11.95
Served with honey mustard, ranch, or blue cheese
- Cheese Sticks$8.95
Served with warm marinara
- Spinach Dip$9.95
Topped with salsa and sour cream
- Clam Chowder$6.95
- Fried Pickle Basket$7.95
- Chips and Salsa$6.50
- Lobster and Crab Bisque$6.95
- Quesadillas$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, green peppers, and onions served with salsa, Santa Fe sauce, and sour cream
- Wings$12.95
8 wings with ranch or blue cheese and celery
- Coconut Shrimp$13.95
Served with pineapple dipping sauce
- Smoked Mahi Dip$12.50
Served with captain wafers
- Zucchini Straws$7.95
Fried and served with ranch dressing
- Onion Rings$7.95
Served with remoulade sauce
- Pop Shrimp App$12.95
1/2 lb. Served with cocktail and tartar
- Fish Tacos$14.95
Three with cilantro lime slaw and Santa Fe dressing
- Coconut Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Three with pineapple, cilantro slaw, and teriyaki sauce
- Pepper Butter Shrimp$14.95
Shrimp sautéed in garlic pepper butter, served with a toasted bun for dipping
- Nachos$11.95
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melting queso, diced tomatoes, and jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream
Mullet Bay Salads
Fried Baskets
- Fried Shrimp Basket$16.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Grouper Finger Basket$15.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fried Chicken Finger Basket$13.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Oyster basket$17.95
Entrees
- Shrimp Platter$23.95
Deep fried to a golden brown. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Catfish Dinner$23.95
Fried filet with cocktail and tartar sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Half & Half Platter$28.95
Choose 2 from shrimp, mahi or catfish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Redfish Dinner$23.95
Fried, blackened or grilled filet. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Atlantic Salmon$23.95
Grilled, blackened, or teriyaki glazed. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fresh Mahi Mahi$28.95
Topped with lemon caper butter. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Grilled Ribeye$29.95
12 oz center cut. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Hamburger Steak$14.95
12 oz topped with brown gravy. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Pastas$19.95
Linguine served with one side. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Oyster Platter$29.95
Sandwiches
- Mullet Bay Burger$11.95
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Pimento Cheeseburger$12.95
Our Mullet Bay burger topped with pimento cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Swiss and Mushroom Burger$12.95
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and American Swiss. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Black & Blue Burger$13.95
Blackened burger with blue cheese crumbles and bacon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Hickory Burger$13.95
Bacon, Swiss cheese with onion ring and sweet BBQ sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Patty Melt$13.95
Sautéed onions and Swiss cheese served on rye bread. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Blackend Mahi Reuben$15.95
Grilled with slaw, remoulade sauce and Swiss on rye. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Mahi Fish Sandwich$14.95
Grilled, blackened or fried. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Philly Cheese Steak$12.95
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp Po-Boy$15.95
On a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato and remoulade. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp/Lob Wrap$14.95
Blackened shrimp and lobster salad topped with remoulade. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chicken Sandwich$11.95
On brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Catfish Po-Boy$13.95
On a toasted hoagie with a bed of coleslaw and remoulade. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sides
Kids Menu
BAR
Beverage
Liquor
- House Vodka$4.50
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Titos$7.50
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Mandarin$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- DBL Grey Goose$20.00
- DBL Titos$15.00
- DBL House Vodka$9.00
- DBL Absolut$16.00
- DBL Absolut Mandarin$16.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$16.00
- House Rum$4.50
- Bacardi$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Capt Morgan$7.00
- Capt Coconut$7.00
- Pussers dark rum$5.00
- Mount gay$6.50
- DBL Bacardi$18.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$18.00
- DBL Capt Morgan$21.00
- DBL Capt Coconut$21.00
- DBL House Rum$13.50
- DBL Pussers dark rum$15.00
- DBL Mount gay$19.50
- House Tequila$4.50
- Cuervo Gold$7.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Dulce Silver$7.00
- Dulce Lime$7.00
- DBL House Tequila$9.00
- DBL Cuervo Gold$14.00
- DBL Patron Silver$20.00
- DBL Dulce Silver$14.00
- DBL Dulce Lime$14.00
- House Bourbon$4.50
- Jameson$8.50
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Jack Daniel$7.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00
- Woodford RSRV$9.00
- Fire Ball$5.00
- Dewars$8.00
- JW Red$9.00
- Crown$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- South Cmfrt$7.00
- Jameson$8.50
- DBL Jameson$17.00
- DBL Jim Beam$12.00
- DBL Jack Daniel$14.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$14.00
- DBL Makers Mark$14.00
- DBL Bulleit Bourbon$16.00
- DBL Woodford RSRV$18.00
- DBL Fire Ball$10.00
- DBL Dewars$16.00
- DBL JW Red$18.00
- DBL Crown$14.00
- DBL Crown Apple$14.00
- DBL South Cmfrt$14.00
- DBL House Bourbon$9.00
- House Gin$4.50
- Seag VO$6.00
- Seag 7$6.00
- Sapphire$8.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- DBL Seag VO$12.00
- DBL Seag 7$12.00
- DBL House Gin$9.00
- DBL Sapphire$16.00
- DBL Tanqueray$14.00
Cordial
Frozen
Shooter
- S/ Jagerbomb$9.00
- S/ Baby Bomb$6.50
- S/ Jagerbomb$9.00
- S/ Baby Bomb$6.50
- S/ Green Tea$7.00
- S/ Buttery N*****$6.50
- S/ S** on Beach$5.00
- S/ Wash Apple$5.00
- S/ Red Snapper$5.00
- S/ Purple Hooter$5.00
- S/ Piece of A**$5.00
- S/ Lemon Drop$5.00
- S/ Kamakazi$5.00
- S/ Jolly Rancher$5.00
- S/ Fireball$5.00
- S/ Pine Ups Cake$5.00
- S/ Vegas Bomb$10.00
Cocktail
- Martini
- Amaret Sour$6.00
- Baybreeze$1.00
- Black Russian$1.00
- Bloody Mary$1.00
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- Blue Hawaii$1.00
- Cape Cod$1.00
- Cosmo Up$8.00
- Cosmo Rox$8.00
- Cuba Libre$6.00
- Drink of the day$10.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
- Gimlet-G-Rox$8.00
- Greyhound$5.50
- Hairy Navel$5.50
- Hurricane$8.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Kahlua Cream$8.00
- Long Island Tea$8.00
- Long Beach Tea$8.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Madras$6.00
- Moscow Mule$6.00
- Mai-tai$8.00
- Manhattan Up$8.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Manhattan Rox$8.00
- Marg Top Shilf$12.00
- Marg Cuervo$10.00
- Marg Patron$11.00
- Manartan Perfect$8.00
- Mullet Marg*$7.00
- Skinny Marg$8.00
- Malibu Breeze$8.00
- Old Fashion Up$8.00
- Old Fashion Rox$7.00
- Planter's Punch$8.00
- Royal Snapper$9.00
- Rum Runner$8.00
- Salty Dog$6.00
- S** on the Beach$6.00
- Screwdriver$5.50
- Sangria$8.00
- Sea Breeze$5.50
- Teq Sunrise$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Toasted Almond$6.00
- Vodka Collins$6.00
- Vodka Sour$6.00
- Virgin Bloody$4.00
- Day@beach$9.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Whisky Sour$6.00
- Woo Woo$6.00
- Ocean Water$9.00
- Dark & Stormy$9.00
- Mullet Sangria$8.00
- Moscow Mule*$8.00
- Southern Peach$9.00