Mulligans at Glenmary 10200 Glenmary Farm Drive
Starters
- Par Three$10.00
Chips, salsa, queso, and guacamole
- Pretzels and Beer Cheese$10.00
Salty little pops of pretzel served with tangy mustard and beer cheese. The 10 oz pretzel is available as well
- Bella Bites$9.00
Cornmeal dusted baby portabella slices served with housemade ranch
- Partato Skins$9.00
Potato skins with cheese, sour cream, and bacon
- Mexican Street Corn$5.00
Sweet corn topped with
- Empanadas$9.00
Choice of chicken or ground beef with spinach, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and chipotle chicken & beef
- Tostones$10.00
With pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, and chipotle aioli
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Fresh brussel sprouts with brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, and bacon
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
Crispy cauliflower tossed in our classic buffalo sauce. Topped with green onions
- Loaded Tots$12.00
Loaded with queso, bacon, sour cream, and green onion, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, and chipotle aioli
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Beer battered mozzarella sticks with marinara or ranch
- Fajita Nachos$12.00
Choice of chicken or steak with onions, peppers, and tomatoes
- Birdy Wings$9.00+
Served with celery, ranch - mild, hot, habanero mango, or sweet Thai chili
- Brisket Sliders$9.00
3 toasted brioche slider rolls, chopped smoky brisket, crisp onion rings, pickle, BBQ sauce
- TOT Brown$9.00
Tater tots topped with beer cheese, pico, and crumbled bacon
Soups & Salads
- The Fairway Salad$7.00
Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheese
- Fall Harvest Salad$12.00
Fresh mixed greens, cranberries, apples, feta, candied pecans, and a maple bacon vin
- Grilled Romaine$9.00
Grilled Romaine wedge, housemade garlic, croutons, Parmesan, Kalamatas, and Caesar vin
- Southwestern Salad$12.00
Spinach, tortilla strips, corn, black beans, cilantro, and a creamy southwestern ranch
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00+
Housemade with shredded chicken tinga, tomatoes, black beans, crispy tortilla strips
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup$5.00+
Loaded with Cheddar and steamed broccoli and topped with more Cheddar cheese!
- Baked Potato Soup$5.00+
Creamy potato soup topped with bacon, sour cream, cheese, and green onions
- Cauliflower Bisque$5.00+
Creamy cauliflower bisque loaded with flavor and topped with buffalo cauliflower
Tacos
- Birria Tacos (2)$11.49
- Chicken Taco$4.25
Chipotle base chicken with pico de gallo, crema queso fresco
- Shrimp Taco$4.75
Grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
- Battered Fish Taco$4.25
Choice of grilled or fried corona beer - battered fish with pico de gallo
- Carnitas Taco$4.25
Slow-cooked marinated cork with onions and cilantro
- Steak Taco$4.75
Grilled sirloin steak, onions, and cilantro
- Chorizo Taco$4.25
Mexican sausage with onions and cilantro
- Brisket Taco$4.75
Slow-cooked smoked basket with cilantro and onion
- Vegetarian Taco$4.25
Mushrooms, zucchini, onions, peppers, spinach, corn, tomatoes, beans with plantains queso
Burritos
Favorites
- The OG Burger$12.00
With cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
- The Chi Chi Rodriguez Burger$13.00
Chorizo burger topped with guac, roma tomatoes, queso, peppers, and onions
- Jack Daniels Burger$13.00
With cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
- Beer Cheese Burger$14.00
- The Greenskeeper$14.00
Black bean veggie burger with lettuce, onions, tomato, pickles, and SW ranch
- The Cubano$14.00
Lechon (pork), cheese, mustard, ham, and pickles tenders & fries
- Fish and Chips$12.00
3 crispy corona battered cod fillets with tangy tartar sauce and French fries
- The Hook$12.00
Our hand-breaded cod cooked golden brown and served on a hoagie bun
- The Duvall$12.00
Hand breaded pork tenderloin on a lightly toasted hoagie roll with your choice of toppings
- Philly Steak Hoagie$12.00
Thinly sliced steak with peppers, onions, smothered in melted provolone cheese
- Tenders & Fries$11.00
Chopped smoky brisket piled high on a hoagie topped with our spicy giardiniera and served with a side of our au jus
Grilligans
- Sirloin$24.00
80 oz. Hand cut choice sirloin topped with herbed compound butter
- Rib Eye$28.00
10 oz. Hand cut upper 2/3 choice black Angus rib eye topped with herbed compound butter
- Flat Iron Steak$24.00
8 oz. Super tender hand cut upper 2/3rd choice black Angus flat iron steak. The flavor of chuck and tenderness of a filet! Recommended medium rare
- Glazed Salmon$23.00
8 oz. North Atlantic salmon grilled and glazed with our sweet and savory bourbon butter
- Mahi Power Bowl$24.00
Choice your steak and add grilled cajun shrimp or crispy fried