Mumtaz Mediterranean Food 588 US-287 #100
Popular Items
Pita Wraps
- Kefta Wrap$12.25
Seasoned ground beef minced with parsley, onions and spices. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and zesty garlic suace
- Falafel Wrap$11.95
Zesty fried patties of ground chicpeas blended with onions, garlic, parsley and spices. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and tahini sauce
- Hummus Wrap$10.95
Spiced mixture of crushed chicpeas blended with sesame paste, garlic and lemon. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cucmbers.
- Baba Ghanouj Wrap$10.95
Spiced mixture of roasted eggplant, garlic, sesame paste and lemon juice. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
- 1/2 GYRO 1/2 FAL Wrap$12.25
- **NEW ITEM** Spicy Chicken Wrap$13.50
Crispy Spicy Chicken in a wrap with Garlic Sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Salad
- Full Med Salad$12.95
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and olives. Served with your choice of creamy cucumber sauce or spicy italian house dressing
- Half Med Salad$10.25
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and olives. Served with your choice of creamy cucumber sauce or spicy italian house dressing
- Small Side Salad 4OZ$4.25
Entrees
- Kefta Entree$15.50
Seasond ground beef minced with parsley, onions and spices. Serced on a bed of basmati rice, with a side of zesty garlic sauce, med salad, pita bread and your choice of hummus or baba ghanouj
- Chicken Entree$16.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bed of basmati rice, with a side of zesty garlic sauce, med salad, pita bread and your choice of hummus or baba ghanouj
- Falafel Entree$14.50
Zesty fried patties of ground chicpeas blended with onions, garlic, parsley and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce, with tahini sauce, med salad, pita bread and your choice of hummus or baba ghanoj
Mezza Sampler
- 1/2 Mezza (1-2)$14.95
Sampling of cheese sambusek, dolmas, spanakopitas, falafel, hummus and baba ghanouj, with tahini and cucmber sauce, olives and pitas
- Full Mezza (3-4)$25.50
Sampling of cheese sambusek, dolmas, spanakopitas, falafel, hummus and baba ghanouj, with tahini and cucmber sauce, olives and pitas
Small Plates
- Spanakopita$9.50
Feta Cheese, spiniach, and onion wraped in golden layers of crispy phiyllo pastery and fried to perfection
- Hummus + Pita$8.00
Spiced mixture of crushed chicpeas blended with sesame paste, garlic and lemon juice. Served with 1 pita, dusted with cayenne and drizzled with olive oil.
- Baba Ghanouj + Pita$8.25
Spiced mixture of roasted eggplant, garlic, sesame paste and lemon juice. Served with one pita dusted with cayenne and drizzled with olive oil.
- Cheese Sambusek$6.99
A mix of feta and other middle eastern cheeses, parsely and spices wrapped in a noddle, then fried to perfection.
- Kibbeh$14.50
A mixture of seasoned ground beef with pine nuts, onion, covered in a crispy shell of cracked wheat, ground beef and spices. Served with cucumber yogurt sauce.
- Falafel 2 Piece$3.99
Zesty fried patties of ground chickpeas, blended with oinons, parsley, garlic and spices. Served with tahini sauces.
- Falafel 5 Piece$8.00
Zesty fried patties of ground chickpeas, blended with oinons, parsley, garlic and spices. Served with tahini sauces.
- Dolma's 2 Piece$1.99
Tender seasoned grape leaves, stuffed with rice, onion and spices.
- Dolma's 4 Piece$3.50
Tender seasoned grape leaves, stuffed with rice, onion and spices.
Sides
- Fries$4.25
Basket of salted fries
- Rice$3.99
10oz of basmati rice
- Pita$1.25
- Tahini Sauce$1.50
Sesame past bleded with lemon garlic and spices
- Garlic Sauce$1.50
- Creamy cucmber yogurt sauce$1.50
- Feta$1.25
- Olives$1.50
- 2oz Gyro$2.50
- 4oz Gyro$4.99
- 6oz Gyro$6.99
- 1LB Gyro$18.00
- Side Chicken$7.25
- Side Kefta$6.99
- Single Falafel$1.99
- 10 piece Mac & Cheese$9.50
- 5 piece Mac & Cheese$5.94
- Spicy italian dressings$1.50
- Special Seasoning on Fries
- 6oz First Cut Gyro$6.99
Kids Meals (Under 12 years of age)
- Kids Gyro$7.95
Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink
- Kids Kefta$7.95
Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink
- Kids Falafel$7.50
Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.95
Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.95
Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink
- Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$9.20
Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink