Murphy's Pubhouse Fishers
MPH Menu
Appetizers
- Buffalo Chicken Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips topped w/ buffalo chicken, cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and drizzled with homemade ranch.
- Buffalo Sticks$12.00
Tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted bleu cheeses crumbles and served w/ Pubhouse bleu cheese dressing.
- Char-Grilled Salmon$13.00
Teriyaki glazed and served over sautéed veggies.
- Chips & Salsa$8.00
Crispy tortilla chips with salsa. Add queso or chili queso!
- Fried Biscuits$9.00
w/ Apple Butter
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Hand breaded and w/ our horseradish cream sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
w/ Marinara
- Potato Skins$12.00
w/ Salsa & Sour Cream
- Pub Pretzels$7.00
1, 2 or 3 large soft pretzels w/ queso cheese or Pubhouse mustard.
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
4, 6 or 8 piece w/ horseradish cocktail sauce
- Stack-O-Rings$10.00
w/ Sriracha Ranch
- Sweet Calamari$15.00
Sweet chili glaze w/ bell peppers and sesame seeds
Wings
Soup/Salad
- French Onion Cup$4.00
- French Onion Bowl$6.00
Served in a crock w/ croutons & melted provolone cheese.
- Chili Cup$5.00
Our thick & hearty homemade recipe. Add cheese, onion and sour cream for an additional cost.
- Chili Bowl$8.00
Our thick & hearty homemade recipe. Add cheese, onion and sour cream for an additional cost.
- Soup of the Day (Cup)$4.00
A cup of our homemade soup of the day.
- Soup of the Day (Bowl)$6.00
A bowl of our homemade soup of the day.
- Fuji Apple$13.00
Mixed greens, fresh apples, toasted pecans, dried cherries, goat cheese crumbles & bagel chips. Served with Apple Vinaigrette. Try it with chicken!
- Black & Blue$10.00
Mixed greens, bacon, red onion & bleu cheese crumbles. Served w/ our homemade bleu cheese dressing. Try it with steak!
- Garlic Parm Caesar$10.00
Romaine & shredded parmesan tossed in caesar drressing. Served w/ a garlic crustini. Try it with salmon!
- Classic Chef$15.00
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato & egg. Served w/ choice of dressing.
- Taco Salad$15.00
Seasoned Beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, jalapenos, crushed Doritos in a fried Tortilla Shell. Served with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa.
- Wedge$13.00
Iceburg wedge, homemade bleu cheese dressing, tomato, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles.
- Side Salad$4.00
Mixed greens with croutons, cucumber and tomatoes. Served w/ choice of dressing.
- Side Caesar$5.00
Burgers/Sandwiches
- BLT$13.00
Crispy hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough. Served w/ choice of side.
- Bourbon Blue$18.00
Hand pressed burger with bourbon glaze, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions & bleu cheese crumbles on a brioche bun. Served w/ choice of side.
- Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese on a brioche bun. Served w/ choice of side.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served w/ choice of side.
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Melted cheese on Texas toast served with choice of side.
- Grilled Reuben$16.00
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, saurkraut & 1000 Island dressing on marble rye. Served w/ choice of side.
- Ham & Cheese Pretzel$13.00
Bavarian honey ham & provolone cheese on a grilled pretzel bun. Served w/ our house honey dijon and choice of side.
- Nashville Hot Chicken$15.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce. Topped with coleslaw & pickles on a Brioche Bun. Served w/ choice of side.
- Patti Melt$16.00
Hand pressed burger with caramelized onions and swiss cheese on rye bread. Served w/ choice of side.
- Portobello Melt$13.00
Grilled portobello mushrooms, tomato, Red red onion & provolone cheese on multi-grain bread. Served w/ a side of our parmesan port sauce and choice of side.
- Pub Classic$14.00
Hand pressed burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun. Served w/ choice of side. Try it with cheese & bacon!
- Pub Club$16.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo piled high on toasted sourdough. Served w/ choice of side.
- Pub Double$19.00
Hand pressed double burger patties with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion on a brioche bun. Served w/ choice of side. Try it with cheese & bacon!
- Southern Crispy Fish$15.00
Grilled or Breaded fillet of Cod with shredded lettuce and Sriracha ranch on a toasted hoagie bun. Served w/ choice of side.
- Steak Hoagie$17.00
Shaved steak, mozzarella cheese & sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms on a Hoagie Bun. Served with Au Jus and choice of side.
- Swiss Onion Crunch$17.00
Hand pressed burger with teriyaki sauce, onion rings and swiss cheese on a brioche bun. Served w/ choice of side.
- Tenderloin$15.00
Crispy hand breaded Indiana Pork with lettuce, tomato, pickle & red onion on a brioche bun. Served w/ horseradish cream sauce and choice of side.
- Turkey Gouda Pretzel$15.00
Oven roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon & gouda cheese on a grilled pretzel bun. Served w/ our house Honey Dijon and choice of side.
- Ultimate Burger$19.00
Hand pressed split burger patty with fried egg, bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, pepperjack cheese & Sriracha ranch on a brioche bun. Served w/ choice of side.
- Whiskey BBQ Bacon$17.00
Hand pressed burger w/ hickory smoked bacon, aged cheddar & Fireball BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served w/ choice of side.
Steaks
- Filet Mignon (6oz)$25.00
Hand trimmed 6oz Filet Mignon w/ a side of demi glaze. Served with baked potato and choice of soup or salad.
- Filet Mignon (9oz)$33.00
Hand trimmed 9oz Filet Mignon w/ a side of demi glaze. Served with baked potato and choice of soup or salad.
- New York Strip (10oz)$23.00
Hand trimmed 10oz char-grilled & seasoned New York Strip. Served w/ baked potato & soup or salad.
- New York Strip (20oz)$35.00
Hand trimmed 20oz char-grilled & seasoned New York Strip. Served w/ baked potato & soup or salad.
- Ribeye (12oz)$29.00
Hand trimmed 12oz char- grilled Ribeye topped w/ herb chef's butter. Served with baked potato & soup or salad.
- Ribeye (8oz)$24.00
Hand trimmed 8oz char-grilled Ribeye topped with herb chef's butter. Served w/ baked potato & choice of soup or salad.
Entrées
- Barramundi$23.00
Pan seared or herb crusted served w/ rice & asparagus.
- Chopped Steak$19.00
12 oz. hand ground steak topped with caramelized onions & demi glaze. Served with green beans & potato wedges.
- Country Fried Chicken$19.00
Hand cut, hand breaded chicken breast fried and topped with white gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & green beans.
- FB BBQ Ribs (Full)$30.00
Full rack of baby back ribs w/ Fireball BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- FB BBQ Ribs (Half)$25.00
1/2 rack of baby back ribs w/ Fireball BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fettucine Alfredo$13.00
Served with garlic toast. Add your favorite protein!
- Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered cod served with fries & coleslaw.
- Portobella Medallions$24.00
Beef tenderloin medallions & portobello mushrooms topped with our cabernet demi glaze. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Salmon Dinner$21.00
Seasoned and topped with chef's butter. Served w/ side of rice.
- Teriyaki Stir-Fry$13.00
Served over rice pilaf & broccoli. Choose your favorite protein!
Sides
Kids
- Kids Burger$7.00
- Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
- Kids Corn Dog$7.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Kids Steak Tips$10.00
- Kids Tenders$7.00
- Kids Coke$2.00
- Kids Coke Zero$2.00
- Kids Diet Coke$2.00
- Kids Sprite$2.00
- Kids Fanta Orange$2.00
- Kids Root Beer$2.00
- Kids Mr. Pibb$2.00
- Kids Lemonade$2.00
- Kids Iced Tea$2.00
- Kids Sweet Tea$2.00
- Kids Sundae$2.00
Sauces
- Apple Butter$2.00
4oz
- Apple Vinaigrette$0.75+
2oz
- Au Jus$1.00+
4oz
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75+
2oz
- Blue Cheese$0.75+
2oz
- Bourbon Glaze$1.00+
2oz
- Braker$1.00+
2oz
- Buffalo Medium$0.75+
2oz
- Butter$0.25
2oz
- Caesar$0.75+
2oz
- Caramel$0.75
2oz
- Chardonnay Cream$1.00
2oz
- Chocolate$0.75
2oz
- Citrus Chipotle$0.75+
2oz
- Creamy Horsey$0.75
2oz
- Demi Glaze$1.00
2oz
- Fireball BBQ$0.75+
2oz
- French$0.75+
2oz
- Garlic Parmesan$1.00
2oz
- Gravy (White)$1.00+
4oz
- Honey Dijon (Crack Sauce)$0.75+
2oz
- Honey Mustard$0.75+
2oz
- Cocktail$0.75+
2oz
- Hot$0.75+
2oz
- Italian$0.75+
2oz
- Mild$0.75+
2oz
- Nashville Hot$0.75+
2oz
- Oil & Vinegar$1.00
2oz
- Parmesan Porto Sauce$0.75
2oz
- Pretzel Mustard$1.00+
2oz
- Queso$2.00+
2oz
- Ranch$0.75+
- Raspberry Sauce$0.75
2oz
- Raspberry Vin$0.75+
- Salsa$0.50+
- Sour Cream$0.50+
2oz
- Sriracha Dry Rub$0.75
2oz
- Sriracha Ranch$0.75+
2oz
- Sweet BBQ$0.75+
2oz
- Sweet Chili$0.75+
2oz
- Tarter$0.75+
2oz
- Teriyaki$0.75+
2oz
- Thousand Island$0.75+
2oz
- Raw Horseradish$0.50
Pizza
10in Pizzas
- 10in BYO$13.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings!
- 10in BBQ Chicken$17.00
Thin & crispy crust with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled chicken, bacon and red onion.
- 10in Buffalo Chicken$17.00
Thin & crispy crust with buffalo sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon & red onion.
- 10in Meat at Murphys$19.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.
- 10in Steakhouse$21.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved steak, gouda cheese, bacon and red onion.
- 10in Supreme$19.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, black olive & red onion.
- 10in Thai Chicken$17.00
Thin & crispy crust with peanut sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled chicken, peanuts, shaved carrots, red onion and cilantro.
- 10in Veggie$15.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with mushrooms, red onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, tomato & spinach.
16in Pizzas
- 16in BYO$17.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings!
- 16in BBQ Chicken$22.00
Thin & crispy crust with BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled chicken, bacon & red onion.
- 16in Buffalo Chicken$21.00
Thin & crispy crust with buffalo sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled chicken, bacon & red onion.
- 16in Meat at Murphys$24.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon.
- 16in Steakhouse$26.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved steak, gouda cheese, bacon & red onion.
- 16in Supreme$24.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, green pepper & red onion.
- 16in Thai Chicken$22.00
Thin & crispy crust with peanut sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with grilled chicken, peanuts, shaved carrots, red onion & cilantro.
- 16in Veggie$19.00
Thin & crispy crust with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Topped with mushrooms, red onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, tomato & spinach.
Saturday Brunch
Brunch Entrée
- B&G Combo$10.99
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$15.99
- Belgian Waffle, Blueberry$13.99
- Belgian Waffle, Maple$9.99
- Biscuits & Gravy (Full)$9.99
- Biscuits & Gravy (Half)$6.99
- Chicken & Waffles (Full)$13.99
- Chicken & Waffles (Half)$9.99
- Chorizo Burrito$14.99
- Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- Cinnamon Roll Waffles$9.99
- French Toast, Blueberry$14.99
- French Toast, Maple$11.99
- Ham & Cheese Cass Croissant$15.99
- Hashbrown Cass & Bacon$9.50
- Murphys Combo$12.99
- Steak & Eggs$19.99
- 10in Sunrise Pizza$16.99
Sausage gravy topped with scrambled egg, bacon & ham.
- 16in Sunrise Pizza$21.99
Sausage gravy topped with scrambled egg, bacon, ham & mozzarella
Brunch Kids
Brunch Sides
Brunch Cocktails
Beverages
Soda
NA Beverage
Desserts
- Blackberry Cobbler$6.00
A Murphys Tradition. Warm homemade blackberry cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream.
- Cheesecake$7.00
New York style with choice of chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce. Topped with whip cream.
- Chocolate Fudge Cake$7.00
Layers of rich chocolate cake and fudge frosting. Topped with whip cream.
- Cookie Dough Delight$9.00
Our famous deep fried Cookie Dough. Topped with ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce & whip cream.
- Ooey Goey Cake$10.00
- Special Dessert$10.00
- Sugar Cream Pie$5.00
An Indiana tradition - Wicks sugar cream pie with whip cream.
- Kids Sundae$2.00