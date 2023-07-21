Popular Items

Wisconsin Croissant

$12.95

Smoked turkey breast topped with bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese. Served on a Croissant with our homemade Düsseldorf sauce

8 Piece

$25.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with 4 Buns and a choice of 2 sides. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice.

APPETIZERS

Cheese Curds

$9.95+

Choice of White Cheddar or Jalapeno. Golden brown, and beer-battered. Served with two sauces.

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Deep fried, bone-in. Served with two sauces. Please select quantity below, this has a minimum of 6 wings.

Chips, Cheese and Salsa

$6.95

Corn tortilla chips, served with your choice of Cheddar, Nacho, or Queso cheese

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.95

Breaded and deep fried with a kick. Served with two sauces.

Pretzel

$11.95+

Crispy, salty outside with a warm chewy inside. Served with either warm cheddar or beer cheese sauce

Nacho MOMS Nachos

$12.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with your choice of beef or chicken, refried beans, Nacho and Queso cheese, and topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Wisconsin Fries

$9.95

A classic with a Wisconsin twist. A plate of our fantastic fries smothered in either cheddar or beer cheese and topped with bacon bits and Sriracha Buffalo sauce

Large Side Of Fries

$5.00

Tuna Tartare

$12.95

Sashimi grade Ahi Tuna with an Asian inspired marinade blended with fresh Avocado sesame seeds, green onion, and cucumber. Served with gourmet crackers

Regular Fries

$2.50

Gyro Fries

$10.95

Fiesta Shrimp Dip

$11.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Garlic Bread 4

$5.95

Garlic Bread 8

$8.95

Sweet & Sassy Shrimp

$12.95

SALADS

Taco Salad Beef

$12.95

Beef. Topped with red onions, tomato, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Taco Salad Chicken

$12.95

Chicken. Topped with red onions, tomato, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Lettuce blend topped with Ham, Turkey, shredded Cheddar cheese, eggs, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

WRAPS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Lettuce blend, red onions, shredded Cheddar cheese, and bacon tossed in a Ranch dressing. Served in your choice of tortilla.

BURGERS

SPECIALTY BURGER CREATIONS

B.O.M.B

$16.95

“MOM’S BIG OL’ MESSY BURGER” Pulled Pork, Raw Red Onions, AZ Slaw, Pickles, Bacon, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Dippers, and a blend of our homemade Honey Siracha/BBQ sauces. Choice of bun.

BACON, BLACK & BLEU SANDWICH

$14.95

Blackened with Cajun Seasoning. Topped with Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Honey Sriracha. Choice of bun.

CUSTOM SANDWICH CREATIONS

$14.95

CALIFORNIA SANDWICH

$14.95

Avocado, Raw Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Havarti, and Garlic Mayo. Choice of bun.

COWBOY SANDWICH

$14.95

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, and with Homemade BBQ sauce. Choice of bun.

MAC & CHEESE BURGER

$14.95

Perfectly cooked Burger patty Smothered in homemade Mac and Cheese topped with Bacon bits. Choice of bun.

MOM'S CLASSIC SANDWICH

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Raw Red Onions, American Cheese, and Mayo. Choice of bun.

POUTINE SANDWICH

$15.95

Deep fried Cheese Curds, French Fries, and topped with our Homemade Gravy. Choice of bun.

SWISS & SHROOM SANDWICH

$14.95

Thick Grilled and Sautéed Portabella Cap that encircles your protein of choice. Smothered in Swiss cheese and cooked to perfection. Choice of bun.

CHEESEBURGER PIZZA CHEESEBURGER

$14.95

SOUP

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.50

Try our homemade Soup of the Day.

Cup of Potato Cheese

$3.50

Our homemade Potato Cheese Soup.

Bowl of Potato Cheese

$6.00

Our homemade Potato Cheese Soup.

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.00

Try our homemade Soup of the Day.

Crock of Potato Cheese with Bread

$9.00

Crock of Soup of Day with Bread

$9.00

Extra Loaf of Bread

$2.50

Quart of Soup

$17.00Out of stock

Bread Bowl Potato Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Bread Bowl Soup of the day

$10.00Out of stock

Chili Mac & Cheese Bread Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Bread Bowl Chili

$11.00Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$7.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES AND SUCH

Sandwiches and Such

BLT Herbed Triple Decker

$12.95
French Dip

$12.95

Slow cooked shaved beef smothered in Havarti cheese. Served on a Hoagie Roll with a side of Au Jus or Sweet Bourbon Au Jus. Add mushroom and/or onions for 1.00 each. Make it a Steak Bomb by adding our homemade pepper relish for only 1.00 more!

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Our MOM will let you choose two types of cheese. Would you like American, Cheddar, Havarti, Pepper Jack, or Provolone? Choose white, rye, sour dough, or gluten free bread.

Po'Boy

$12.95
Reuben

$12.95

A MOM’s favorite corned beef, topped with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island, all on marble rye

Cuban

$12.95

Pulled Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Mayo, and Mustard. Served on a Hoagie Bun

Wisconsin Croissant

$12.95

Smoked turkey breast topped with bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese. Served on a Croissant with our homemade Düsseldorf sauce

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Blend of cheese, lobster, and macaroni noodles. Topped with Panko crumbs and green onions. Served with a fresh mini loaf of homemade bread and herbed butter

Lobster Mac & Cheese/Salad

$18.95

Blend of cheese, lobster, and macaroni noodles. Topped with Panko crumbs and green onions. Served with a fresh mini loaf of homemade bread and herbed butter. With Salad Bar

Poke Bowl

$14.95

Sashimi-grade raw tuna, sushi rice, sesame seeds, scallions, cucumbers, avocado, and carrots. Served with spicy Mayo, Tamari, and Hoisin-chili sauce.

Steak Sandwich

$14.95
Mom's Tacos

Mom's Tacos

$13.95

Soft shell tacos (CORN OR FLOUR) with zesty coleslaw topped with a special sauce and your choice of grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, southwestern steak, or seasoned battered fish. Mix and match.

WTF

$22.00Out of stock

Extra Sides

KIDS MENU

K Chicken Strips

$8.00

Includes 3 breaded chicken strips with your choice of a side.

K Mac & Cheese

$8.00
7" Pizza - Does not come with free side

$8.00

7" Personal Pizza your choice of Cheese, Sausage or Pepperoni.

K Corn Dog Bites

$8.00

Includes 8 mini corn dogs served with your choice of a side.

Kids Salad Bar

$8.00

DINNER

Friday Night Fish 3 piece

$16.95

Friday Fish...either the 3 piece beer battered or baked cod with coleslaw and your choice of potato !

Extra Piece of Fish

$3.00

Ribeye

$30.95

Tenderloin Tips

$25.95

8 oz of succulent Beef Tenderloin Tips cooked to your liking and tossed with your favorite sauce. Served with your potato and Coleslaw.

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with a savory Marsala wine sauce.

Friday Fish 2 Piece

$14.95

Friday Fish...2 piece beer battered or baked cod with a potato choice and coleslaw.

Friday Fish 2 piece Coleslaw

$11.95

Our 2 piece cod served batter fried or baked...with coleslaw and french fries

Surf and Turf

$54.95Out of stock

Veterans 2 pc fish

$1.11

Corned Beef Dinner

$15.95Out of stock

Corned Beef Dinner with Salad Bar

$19.95Out of stock

Brunch (Copy) (Copy)

Adult

$19.95

Kids 3-12

$8.95

Senior 65

$15.95

Bottomless Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa single

$5.00

PASTA

Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

Penne noddles tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and steamed broccoli.

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

Succulent and classic seafood dish sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce over a bed of spaghetti.

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.95

Penne noddles tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Topped with sautéed Shrimp and steamed broccoli.

SEAFOOD

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.95Out of stock

Lobster Stuffed Shrimp

$29.95

Shrimp Your Way

$23.95

White Wine Poached

$23.95

Hand-Battered Shrimp

$23.95

Grilled Lobster

Dbl Lobster

$36.00

Single Lobster Tail

$20.00

PIZZA

14" Pizza

$12.95

Made with Homemade Red Sauce

Cheeseburger Pizza with French Fries

$16.95

Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

Ranch Dressing, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion and Drizzled with Honey Sriracha Sauce

Chicken Gyro Pizza

$16.95

Made with Tzatziki Sauce and topped with Chicken with Red Onions, and Diced Tomatoes. Then finished with Feta Cheese Crumbles

Traditional Gyro pizza

$16.95

Made with Tzatziki Sauce and topped with Traditional Gyro Meat with Red Onions, and Diced Tomatoes. Then finished with Feta Cheese Crumbles

Deluxe

$16.95

Made with Homemade Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$12.95

Topped with Homemade Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce

Meatza

$16.95

Made with Homemade Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, and Bacon

Taco Beef Pizza

$16.95

Taco Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Homemade Gooey Mac and Cheese baked to perfection.

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.95

Garden Thin Crust

$16.95

Garden Thick Crust

$16.95

7" MOM Mini

7" Mini Cheese

$8.00

Mini Cheeseburger With French Fries

$8.00

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.00

Mini Deluxe

$8.00

Mini Gyro

$8.00

Mini Gyro Chicken

$8.00

Mini Meatza

$8.00

Mini Taco Beef

$8.00

Mini Taco Chicken

$8.00

Mini Mac & Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Mini Philly

$8.00

Mini Garlic Cheese Sticks

$8.00

DESSERT

Single Cheesecake

$4.00

Our delicious mini cheesecake. Choose your favorite flavor.

Mini Cheesecake Flight

$12.00Out of stock

Our delicious mini cheesecakes. Choose your 3 favorite flavor.

Caramel Apple Streusel

$7.99

7th Heaven

$7.95

Peanut Butter Mousse Landslide

$7.95

MOM'S Lemon Cake

$7.95

GF Chocolate Cake

$7.95

BROASTED CHICKEN

Dine In

2 Piece

$10.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides, and a Hawaiian roll. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice

4 Piece Chicken

$13.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides, and a Hawaiian roll. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice

Fish and Chicken

$17.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken & Hand Breaded or Broiled COD Served with choice of two sides.

Sticky Chicky ‘N Waffles

$13.95Out of stock

2 Golden Belgian Waffles with 2 pieces of MOM’s Broasted dark meat chicken served with MOM’s hand crafted sweet & spicy syrup. Comes with a side of sweet potato waffle fries.

8 Piece Family

$26.95

10 Piece Family

$29.95

12 Piece Family

$32.95

Tight Budget

$10.00

Carryout

8 Piece

$25.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with 4 Buns and a choice of 2 sides. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice.

10 Piece

$27.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides and Hawaiian rolls. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice

12 Piece

$29.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with 4 Buns and a choice of 2 sides. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice

DRINKS TO GO

DRINK SPECIALS

Daiquiri

$8.00

Frozen drink 6 counts rum or Malibu Top with chosen flavor Blend

MOM's Bloody Mary

$7.00

Enjoy our 20 oz Homemade Bloody Mary with your choice of garnished. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.

Root Beer Float

$7.00

20 oz Blended Root Beer Float served with a side of RumChata. Choose your favorite 20 oz drink and we will have it ready for your when you pick up your order. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.

Carmel Apple Whiskey Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

20 oz Carmel Apple Milkshake. Served with Canadian Club Apple Whiskey. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.

Murray's Margarita

$7.00

20 OZ SODA

Choose from our list of Pepsi products.

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

Choose from our list of Pepsi products.

GIFT CERTIFICATE

Gift Certificate

WEEKLY SPECIALS

THURSDAY'S SPECIAL (Copy)

2 - Two topping pizzas, plus a Jumbo Pretzel with cheese sauce.
2 - Two topping Pizzas

$30.00

2 - Two Topping Pizzas with a Jumbo Pretzel or 2 - Caramel Apple Streusel Pizzas

SPECIALTY PIZZA & 6 PACK OF DOMESTICS

$25.00

Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions

Thursday SPECIALTY PIZZA & 6 PACK OF DOMESTICS (Copy)

$25.00

Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions

FRIDAY'S SPECIAL (Copy)

Friday Lunch Fish Special

$10.00

Friday Fish... 2 piece beer battered, with coleslaw and French Fries.

Cranberry Salmon

$17.95

Friday Fish...either the 3 piece beer battered or baked cod with coleslaw and your choice of potato !

Nacho Margarita

$20.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE

Gift Certificate