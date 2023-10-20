Rival Coffee Co.
Coffee
Straight Up
Our house blend of Latins, Sumatra and Ethiopian origins.
Medium roasted beans brewed with cold water, chilled for 24 hours, strained and infused with Nitrogen.
Espresso with water.
Just 2 shots of espresso! (Dopio)
Espresso, carbonated water, house made vanilla syrup, on ice.
Just espresso and choice of milk!
Just espresso with choice of milk and only comes hot. This drink is for those who like extra foam!
Rotating Lattes
Housemade syrup of vanilla, simple syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.
Housemade syrup of brown sugar, vanilla, caramel and toffee added to espresso and choice of milk.
Housemade syrup of honey, vanilla, cinnamon added to espresso and choice of milk.
Housemade syrup of lavendar syrup, vanilla added to espresso and choice of milk.
Housemade syrup of cookie butter, vanilla bean syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.
Housemade syrup of maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon added to espresso and choice of milk.
Ghirardelli white chocolate syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.
Ghirardelli chocolate syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.
Housemade syrup of simple syrup, pistachio, almond added to espresso and choice of milk.
Traditional caramel syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.
Kids Drinks
Shaken Cold Brews & Blended
Shaken Cold Brews
Cold brew coffee shaken with our Maple Brown Sugar syrup and topped with Sweet Cream.
Cold brew coffee shaken with our Creme Brûlée syrup and topped with Sweet Cream.
Cold brew coffee shaken with our White Mocha syrup and topped with Sweet Cream.
Blended Drinks
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Creme Brûlée syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Mocha syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Vanilla Bean syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Maple Brown Sugar syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Caramel syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Cookie Butter syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our White Chocolate Mocha syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Pistachio and White Chocolate Mocha syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Honey Vanilla Cream syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Lavender Vanilla syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*
Teas, Boba & Energy
Tea Lattes
Loose Leaf Teas
Whole leaf black tea, blue flowers, vanilla and bergamot flavor.
Hibiscus flowers, rose hips, chicory root, chamomile flowers and strawberry.
Pan fired green tea, safflowers, marigolds, blue mallow flowers, and cornflowers with mango and passion fruit notes.
Ceremonial grade Japanese matcha tea.
South Indian black tea, freeze-dried blueberries, peppermint, lemon peel, and cornflower petals.
Hibiscus flowers, rose hips, chicory root, chamomile flowers, freeze-dried kiwi and strawberry pieces.
Blend of flowery orange pekoe, ceylon, and chinese black teas.
South Indian black tea, natural coconut flavor and cornflower petals.
Sweet Teas
Housemade tea concentrate of strawberries, honey, simple syrup, loose leaf tea, lemon, and our secret Goose Juice combined with carbonated water.
chamomile tea, lavender, blueberries, lemon, sugar, and honey topped with soda water.
orange juice, grenadine, homemade raspberry syrup, vanilla topped with soda water.
Energy Drinks
grenadine, lemonade and Lotus energy with our housemade goose juice tea concentrate.
housemate watermelon syrup with Lotus energy.
housemate green apple and peach syrup with lotus energy.
Housemade blue raspberry syrup with Lotus energy.
Donuts
Our plain, unfilled brioche yeast donut handmade every morning.
Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade vanilla custard.
Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade caramel custard.
Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade strawberry custard.
Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade maple custard.
