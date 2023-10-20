Coffee

Straight Up

Drip Coffee
$3.25

Our house blend of Latins, Sumatra and Ethiopian origins.

Nitro Cold Brew
$5.25

Medium roasted beans brewed with cold water, chilled for 24 hours, strained and infused with Nitrogen.

Americano
$4.25

Espresso with water.

The Dope
$3.00

Just 2 shots of espresso! (Dopio)

Espresso Soda
$5.00

Espresso, carbonated water, house made vanilla syrup, on ice.

Latte
$5.25

Just espresso and choice of milk!

Cappuccino
$5.25

Just espresso with choice of milk and only comes hot. This drink is for those who like extra foam!

Rotating Lattes

Vanilla Bean Latte
$5.95

Housemade syrup of vanilla, simple syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.

Creme Brûlée Latte
$5.95

Housemade syrup of brown sugar, vanilla, caramel and toffee added to espresso and choice of milk.

Honey Vanilla Cream Latte
$5.95

Housemade syrup of honey, vanilla, cinnamon added to espresso and choice of milk.

Lavender Vanilla Latte
$5.95

Housemade syrup of lavendar syrup, vanilla added to espresso and choice of milk.

Cookie Butter Latte
$5.95

Housemade syrup of cookie butter, vanilla bean syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.

Maple Brown Sugar Latte
$5.95

Housemade syrup of maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon added to espresso and choice of milk.

White Mocha Latte
$5.95

Ghirardelli white chocolate syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.

Mocha Latte
$5.95

Ghirardelli chocolate syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.

Pistachio 50/50 Latte
$5.95

Housemade syrup of simple syrup, pistachio, almond added to espresso and choice of milk.

Caramel Latte
$5.95

Traditional caramel syrup added to espresso and choice of milk.

Rocky Road Latte
$5.95
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.95
Salted Caramel Latte
$5.95

Kids Drinks

Hot Chocolate
$4.00

Ghirardelli chocolate syrup and choice of milk steamed.

Milk Steamer
$3.25

Textured milk of your choice!

Chocolate Milk
$3.25

Ghirardelli chocolate syrup with choice of milk.

Milk
$3.00

Your choice of milk!

Orange Juice
$4.00

Traditional orange juice!

Kids Apple Juice Box
$3.00
Apple Juice
$4.00

Shaken Cold Brews & Blended

Shaken Cold Brews

Maple Brown Sugar Shaken
$5.95

Cold brew coffee shaken with our Maple Brown Sugar syrup and topped with Sweet Cream.

Creme Brûlée Shaken
$5.95

Cold brew coffee shaken with our Creme Brûlée syrup and topped with Sweet Cream.

White Mocha Shaken
$5.95

Cold brew coffee shaken with our White Mocha syrup and topped with Sweet Cream.

Blended Drinks

Blended Creme Brulee
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Creme Brûlée syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended Mocha
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Mocha syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended Vanilla Bean
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Vanilla Bean syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended Maple Brown Sugar
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Maple Brown Sugar syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended Caramel
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Caramel syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended Cookie Butter
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Cookie Butter syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended White Mocha
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our White Chocolate Mocha syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended Pistachio 50/50
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Pistachio and White Chocolate Mocha syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended Honey Vanilla Cream
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Honey Vanilla Cream syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Blended Lavender Vanilla
$5.95

Malt, vanilla, coffee and milk blended with ice and our Lavender Vanilla syrup. *No substitute for Dairy*

Teas, Boba & Energy

Tea Lattes

Spiced Chai Latte
$5.50

Spiced chai with choice of milk.

MATCHA Latte
$5.50

Ceremonial grade Japanese matcha unsweetened with choice of milk.

London Fog Latte
$5.50

Earl grey tea with your choice of milk and choice of syrup.

Loose Leaf Teas

Earl Grey De La Creme Tea
$4.00

Whole leaf black tea, blue flowers, vanilla and bergamot flavor.

Island Berry Tea
$4.00

Hibiscus flowers, rose hips, chicory root, chamomile flowers and strawberry.

Tropical Green Tea
$4.00

Pan fired green tea, safflowers, marigolds, blue mallow flowers, and cornflowers with mango and passion fruit notes.

MATCHA Tea
$4.00

Ceremonial grade Japanese matcha tea.

Blueberry Lemon Mint Tea
$4.00

South Indian black tea, freeze-dried blueberries, peppermint, lemon peel, and cornflower petals.

Kiwi Strawberry Tea
$4.00

Hibiscus flowers, rose hips, chicory root, chamomile flowers, freeze-dried kiwi and strawberry pieces.

English Breakfast Tea
$4.00

Blend of flowery orange pekoe, ceylon, and chinese black teas.

Coconut Black Tea
$4.00

South Indian black tea, natural coconut flavor and cornflower petals.

Sweet Teas

Goose Juice
$5.25

Housemade tea concentrate of strawberries, honey, simple syrup, loose leaf tea, lemon, and our secret Goose Juice combined with carbonated water.

Tinsley Tea
$5.25

chamomile tea, lavender, blueberries, lemon, sugar, and honey topped with soda water.

BS Tea
$5.25

orange juice, grenadine, homemade raspberry syrup, vanilla topped with soda water.

Energy Drinks

energy drinks made with Lotus Energy.
Electric Lemonade
$5.45

grenadine, lemonade and Lotus energy with our housemade goose juice tea concentrate.

Watermelon Sugar High
$5.45

housemate watermelon syrup with Lotus energy.

The Ram
$5.45

housemate green apple and peach syrup with lotus energy.

The Sonic
$5.45

Housemade blue raspberry syrup with Lotus energy.

Donuts

Plain Donut
$2.50

Our plain, unfilled brioche yeast donut handmade every morning.

Vanilla Donut
$3.75

Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade vanilla custard.

Caramel Donut
$3.75

Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade caramel custard.

Strawberry Donut
$3.75

Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade strawberry custard.

Churro Donut
$3.75

Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade maple custard.

Oreo Donut
$3.75

Our scratch-made brioche yeast donut filled with our housemade maple custard.

Fruity Pebbles Donut
$3.75
Cinnamon Roll
$4.00