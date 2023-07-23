Online ordering now available through Toast!
Musang Musang
Dinner
Karne At Isda
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Well Gin
$9.00
Agimat
$12.00
Archipelago
$12.00
Archipelago Barrel
$12.00
Batch 206
$10.00
Batch 206 Old Tom
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$11.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Malfy Lemon
$11.00
Gunpowder
$14.00
Empress
$14.00
Plymouth
$12.00
The Botanist
$12.00
Well Gin Dbl
$18.00
Batch 206 Gin Dbl
$20.00
Hendricks Dbl
$22.00
Batch 206 Old Tom Dbl
$24.00
Malfy Lemon Dbl
$22.00
Bombay Sapphire Dbl
$22.00
Agimat Dbl
$24.00
Archipelago Gin Dbl
$24.00
Archipelago Barrel Dbl
$24.00
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
$9.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Conejos Joven Mezcal
$11.00
Espolon Blanco
$10.00
Hussong Reposado
$12.00
Maestro Dobel Anejo
$11.00
Maestro Dobel Reposado
$11.00
Mi Campo Blanco
$11.00
Mi Campo Reposado
$11.00
Teramana Blanco
$12.00
Vida Mezcal
$10.00
Well Tequila Dbl
$18.00
Espolon Blanco Dbl
$10.00
Vida Mezcal Dbl
$10.00
Conejos Joven Mezcal Dbl
$22.00
Maestro Dobel Reposado Dbl
$22.00
Maestro Dobel Anejo Dbl
$22.00
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$9.00
Angel's Envy
$11.00
Contradiction
$12.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Dickel
$10.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$12.00
High West Double Rye
$11.00
Jameson
$10.00
Larceny
$11.00
Makers
$10.00
Old Grandad Bourbon
$10.00
Russel's Reserve Rye
$11.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Widow Jane 10 Year
$25.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Well Whiskey Dbl
$18.00
Tullamore Dew Dbl
$18.00
Jameson Dbl
$20.00
Makers Dbl
$20.00
Dickel Dbl
$20.00
Crown Royal Dbl
$20.00
Old Grandad Bourbon Dbl
$20.00
Russel's Reserve Rye Dbl
$22.00
High West Double Rye Dbl
$22.00
Angel's Envy Dbl
$22.00
Larceny Dbl
$22.00
Scotch / Cognac
Liqueurs / Cordials
Creme de Violette
$9.00
Banana du Brasil
$9.00
Wild Elderflower
$9.00
Pampelmousse
$9.00
Creme de Cassis
$9.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Aalborg Akavit
$10.00
Absinthe
$10.00
Cocchi
$10.00
Lazzaroni Maraschino
$10.00
Fernet
$10.00
Branca Menta
$10.00
Lillet
$10.00
Amaricano
$11.00
Aperol
$11.00
Campari
$11.00
Caffo Solara
$11.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Benedictine
$12.00
Green Chartreuse
$16.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Averna
$12.00
Zucca Rabarbro
$12.00
Braulio
$12.00
Amaro Nonino
$12.00
Cynar
$12.00
Montenegero
$12.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Amaro Angostura
$10.00
Creme de Violette Dbl
$18.00
Banana du Brasil Dbl
$18.00
Wild Elderflower Dbl
$18.00
Pampelmousse Dbl
$18.00
Creme de Cassis Dbl
$18.00
Kahlua Dbl
$18.00
Aalborg Akavit Dbl
$20.00
Absinthe Dbl
$20.00
Cocchi Dbl
$20.00
Lazzaroni Maraschino Dbl
$20.00
Fernet Dbl
$20.00
Branca Menta Dbl
$20.00
Lillet Dbl
$20.00
Amaricano Dbl
$22.00
Aperol Dbl
$22.00
Campari Dbl
$22.00
Caffo Solara Dbl
$22.00
Cointreau Dbl
$22.00
Benedictine Dbl
$24.00
Green Chartreuse Dbl
$32.00
Grand Marnier Dbl
$24.00
Averna Dbl
$24.00
Zucca Rabarbro Dbl
$24.00
Braulio Dbl
$24.00
Amaro Nonino Dbl
$24.00
Cynar Dbl
$24.00
Montenegero Dbl
$24.00
Frangelico Dbl
$24.00
Amaro Angostura Dbl
$20.00
Wine
Wine by the Glass
Red Wine by the Bottle
White Wine by the Bottle
Pink Wine by the Bottle
Champagne by the Bottle
Skin Contact by the Bottle
NA Beverages
Refreshments
Musang Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 898-0537
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM