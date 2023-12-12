Mushi - Ni
Food
Snacks
Baos
- Pork Belly bao$5.00
hoisin bbq, pickled veg, and sriracha mayo
- manila chix$5.00
- K- Brisket bao$6.00
Brisket braised in red curry with herb salad, and pickled onions
- Softshell Crab Bao$7.00
Tossed in chili garlic with house pickles, (yes, its real crab)
- Duck confit bao$7.00
Slow-cooked duck legs with house duck sauce, sweet hot mustard ad scallions
- Cauliflower bang bao Ⓥ$5.00
Breaded cauliflower nugget bang sauce and pickled peppers
- Crispy Mushroom bao Ⓥ$5.00
Mushroom caps breaded in a corn nut crust with house pickles and vegan garlic dessing
- Tofu Katsu bao Ⓥ$5.00
Tofu cutlet with tonkatsu sauce, pickled mango and carrot ginger dressing
Bowls
Sauces
Name for order
Online ordering menu
Snacks (Copy)
Baos (Copy)
- Pork Belly bao$5.00
hoisin bbq, pickled veg, and sriracha mayo
- FIL-AM Chicken bao$5.00
- K- Brisket bao$6.00
Brisket braised in red curry with herb salad, and pickled onions
- Duck confit bao$7.00
Slow-cooked duck legs with house duck sauce, sweet hot mustard ad scallions
- Softshell Crab Bao$7.00
Tossed in chili garlic with house pickles, (yes, its real crab)
- Cauliflower bang bao Ⓥ$5.00
Breaded cauliflower nugget bang sauce and pickled peppers
- Crispy Mushroom bao Ⓥ$5.00
Mushroom caps breaded in a corn nut crust with house pickles and vegan garlic dessing
- Tofu Katsu bao Ⓥ$5.00
Tofu cutlet with tonkatsu sauce, pickled mango and carrot ginger dressing