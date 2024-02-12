Music City San Francisco 1355 Bush St
BAR FOOD
Bar Bites & Shared Plates
- Stacked Nachos (Vegetarian)$10.00
Tortilla chips, tater tots, or fresh fries topped with nacho cheese, pickled jalapenos peppers, & black beans.
- Chicken Nachos$14.00
Grilled chicken on top of tortilla chips, tater tots, or fresh fries topped with nacho cheese, pickled jalapenos peppers, & black beans.
- Steak Nachos$15.00
Marinated Asada Steak on top of tortilla chips, tater tots, or fresh fries topped with nacho cheese, pickled jalapenos peppers, & black beans.
- Veggie Tacos$12.00
4 Chipotle Spiced Jack Fruit Tacos on local yellow corn tortilla, house made salsa rojo, Pico de Gallo, fresh cilantro & onions.
- Chicken Tacos$14.00
4 Tender chipotle spiced chicken tacos. Made with local yellow corn tortilla, house made salsa rojo, Pico de Gallo, fresh cilantro & onions.
- Steak Tacos$15.00
4 Marinated Achiote spiced steak tacos. Made with local yellow corn tortilla, house made salsa rojo, Pico de Gallo, fresh cilantro & onions.
- Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese$15.00
A creamy blend of butternut squash, yellow curry & coconut, white cheddar, parmesan, & asiago cheeses, pasta Cavatappi baked to a golden crisp. Top with crispy breadcrumbs. (Vegetarian)
- Chicken Satay Skewers$14.00
4 Grilled chicken skewers, flavored with lemongrass, turmeric, lime, & ginger. Served with a peanut dipping sauce & coleslaw.
- Hot Wings$15.00
Tender, juicy wings smothered in our signature sauce, a perfect blend of spicy heat and tangy flavor. (9 Pieces) Choose from Classic Buffalo Mango Habanero Garlic Chili Jam
Burgers & Sliders
- Music City Burger$18.00
Double Angus beef patty smashed with melted cheddar cheese, fire-cracker aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with, onion, lettuces, California tomatoes.
- Ginger Miso Chicken Bahn Mi$17.00
3 Tender chicken thighs marinated in lemongrass. Fresh cilantro, jalapeno, coleslaw, & pickle carrot & daikon relish on mini brioche bun. Served with small fries.
- BBQ Pork Belly Sliders$17.00
BBQ Pork Belly Sliders 3 Slow cooked pork belly in a rich, tangy BBQ glaze. Fresh cilantro, jalapeno, coleslaw, & pickle carrot & daikon relish on mini brioche bun. Served with small fries.
Hot Dogs & Links
- Old Fashioned Dog$10.00
Beef Frankfurter, tangy mustard, sweet relish, chopped onions, & ketchup. Served with small fries.
- Mission Dog$10.00
Bacon jam pineapple polish dog, Pico de Gallo, ketchup, & mayo. Served with small fries.
- Fiery Dog$10.00
Fiery Dog Cajun spiced hot link, tomato, onion, pickle jalapeno, & fire-cracker aioli. Served with small fries.
Salads
HOUSE COCKTAILS
SHOW TIME
- DOVES (PALOMA)$14.00
Luna Azul Tequila, Grapefruit, Guava, Lime, Agave
- RHYTHM & SMOKE$14.00
Amaras Verde Mezcal, Smoked pineapple, mango, chili, agave
- FLOWER POWER$14.00
Mandarin Infused Tito's Vodka, Orange Blossom & Elderflower Cordial, Ginger Elixir, Lime, Ginger Beer
- OLD FASHIONED "LOVE BOY"$14.00
Four Roses Bourbon, House Made Dry Apple Bitters, Allspice, Cherry Maraschino
- MUSIC CITY MANHATTAN$14.00
Rittenhouse Rye, Carpano Classico, Amaro
- MAI PAPER PLANE$14.00
Peach Tea Infused Few Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, Lemon
- TODAY'S SPECIAL$10.00