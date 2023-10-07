Mustard Seed 11308 South Street
Food
Craveables
Hot Honey Chicken
3 pieces of cornflake crusted chicken strips with home-made honey sauce
Cheezy Git Fritters
Home-made grits, crispy on the outside, cheezy and soft inside
Cajun Crab Cakes
blackened hearts of palm 'crab' cakes with aioli
Loaded Cajun Fries
hand-cut cajun fries topped with carne asada steak, tempeh bacon, cheese, fresh tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, chipotle mayo nad pesto aioli
Jalapeno and Cauliflower Poppers
crispy fried cauliflower and jalapeno poppers served with classic ranch
Wraps
Cheesesteak Melt Wrap
Grilled cheesesteak, caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms with cheese, lettuce, and classic ranch served in a warm tortilla
Crispy Chicken BLT
Crispy chicken, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and classic ranch; served in a warm tortilla
Tofu Miso Crunch
Tempura fried tofu, miso marinade, cucumber, pickled ginger, brown rice blend, edamame, baby greens, and sriracha crema
Blackened Cajun Fish Wrap
Blackened crispy battered fish, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, served in warm tortilla wrap
Bowls & Grains
Grains & Gains
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, marinated heritage grains with quinoa, tomatoes, cucumber, dried cranberry, walnuts, mint, parsley, lemon olive oil vinaigrette
Happy Hawaiian
Spam, smothered with huli-huli style teriyaki sauce over brown rice, grilled pineapple, edamame, roasted peppers, onions and mushroom
Peanut Tofu Satay
Grilled marinated tofu, brown rice, romaine lettuce, cabbage, carrot slaw, cucumber, sriracha and Thai peanut sauce
Taco Bowl
Spiced crumbled taco meat, Mexican rice, lettuce, corn relish pico de gallo, chipotle vinaigrette, and avocado
Loco Moco
Burger patty served on a bed of rice and smothered with a flavorful gravy infused with caramelized onions and mushrooms; topped with sunny side egg on top.
Taqueria
Chips and Guacamole
Homemade warm tortilla chips, housemade guacamole
Crunchy Tacos
3 Housemade fried tacos, with spiced taco meat, cheese, cabbage, avocado salsa, and pickled onion. Each taco is made with 3 different salsa/crema
Wet Burrito
Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla and topped with signature Colorado chile sauce and crema.
Fish Tacos
3 battered fish, cabbage slaw. lime, avocado salsa on warn corn tortilla
Breakfast Burrito
JUST egg, tater tots, meat crumble, spinach, mixed veggies, pico de gallo, wrapped in warm tortilla with salsa.
Regular Asada Burrito
Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla