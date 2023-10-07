Spend $75, get 1 Beignets free
Food

Craveables

Hot Honey Chicken

$9.99

3 pieces of cornflake crusted chicken strips with home-made honey sauce

Cheezy Git Fritters

$8.99+

Home-made grits, crispy on the outside, cheezy and soft inside

Cajun Crab Cakes

$13.99

blackened hearts of palm 'crab' cakes with aioli

Loaded Cajun Fries

$15.99

hand-cut cajun fries topped with carne asada steak, tempeh bacon, cheese, fresh tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, chipotle mayo nad pesto aioli

Jalapeno and Cauliflower Poppers

$10.99

crispy fried cauliflower and jalapeno poppers served with classic ranch

Wraps

Cheesesteak Melt Wrap

$15.99

Grilled cheesesteak, caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms with cheese, lettuce, and classic ranch served in a warm tortilla

Crispy Chicken BLT

$14.99

Crispy chicken, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and classic ranch; served in a warm tortilla

Tofu Miso Crunch

$14.99

Tempura fried tofu, miso marinade, cucumber, pickled ginger, brown rice blend, edamame, baby greens, and sriracha crema

Blackened Cajun Fish Wrap

$13.99

Blackened crispy battered fish, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, served in warm tortilla wrap

Bowls & Grains

Grains & Gains

$16.99

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, marinated heritage grains with quinoa, tomatoes, cucumber, dried cranberry, walnuts, mint, parsley, lemon olive oil vinaigrette

Happy Hawaiian

$15.99

Spam, smothered with huli-huli style teriyaki sauce over brown rice, grilled pineapple, edamame, roasted peppers, onions and mushroom

Peanut Tofu Satay

$14.99

Grilled marinated tofu, brown rice, romaine lettuce, cabbage, carrot slaw, cucumber, sriracha and Thai peanut sauce

Taco Bowl

$15.99

Spiced crumbled taco meat, Mexican rice, lettuce, corn relish pico de gallo, chipotle vinaigrette, and avocado

Loco Moco

$15.99

Burger patty served on a bed of rice and smothered with a flavorful gravy infused with caramelized onions and mushrooms; topped with sunny side egg on top.

Taqueria

Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla

Chips and Guacamole

$8.99

Homemade warm tortilla chips, housemade guacamole

Crunchy Tacos

$14.99

3 Housemade fried tacos, with spiced taco meat, cheese, cabbage, avocado salsa, and pickled onion. Each taco is made with 3 different salsa/crema

Wet Burrito

$16.99

Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla and topped with signature Colorado chile sauce and crema.

Fish Tacos

$12.99

3 battered fish, cabbage slaw. lime, avocado salsa on warn corn tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

JUST egg, tater tots, meat crumble, spinach, mixed veggies, pico de gallo, wrapped in warm tortilla with salsa.

Regular Asada Burrito

$14.99

Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla

Sides

Regular French Fries

$5.50
Cajun Fries

$6.00
Tater tots

$5.50
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Put Protein on Anything

Homemade chips

$2.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Chips and Guacamole

$8.99

White Rice

$3.00

Heritage Grain

$5.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Hot honey sauce

$1.00

Salsa Verde (medium spice)

$1.00

Salsa Roja

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Draft Cola

$2.99+

Lemon Berry

$2.99+

Agave Vanilla

$2.99+

Orange Hibiscus

$2.99+

Rootbeer

$2.99+

Diet Cola

$2.99+

Pineapple Cream

$2.99+

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Strawberry

$4.49+

Hibiscus, strawberry, agave, vegan sugar

Cucumber Lime

$4.49+

Cucumber, lime, mint, agave, vegan sugar

Fresca Refill Medium 16 oz

$2.00

Fresca Refill Large 32 oz

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Arrowhead Water

$2.50

Evian Spring Water

$3.50

Saratoga Carbonated Bottle

$6.50

Desserts

Beignets

$8.99

Beignets Peach Cobbler (2)

$6.99