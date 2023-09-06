**YOU WILL RECEIVE A TEXT WHEN YOUR ORDER IS READY**
Goood Friends 171 N 4th St.
Sandwiches
Juicy Jackie
$13.00
mushroom blended beef, American, griddled onion & crispy onion, goood sauce, dukes, dill pickle, telera roll
After School Snack
$13.00
fried bologna, American, shaved white onion, goood sauce, salt & vinegar chips, spicy b&b pickle, telera toast
Ol Faithful
$14.00
spicy chicken, le delice de bourgogne, classy sauce, spicy b&b pickle, mike's hot honey, telera roll
Warby's Melt
$14.00
house roast beef, Wario's whiz, horsey sauce, warby's sauce, crispy onion, telera roll
Filet-O-Walleye
$15.00
panko crust, American, bibb lettuce, dill pickle, goood sauce, sailor sauce, telera roll
BeefSteak (veg)
$11.00
beefsteak tomato, pickled green tomato, shaved red onion, bibb lettuce, dill, basil, green ranch, cured lemon, everything bagel crunchies, telera toast
Sides
Sweets
Goood Friends 171 N 4th St. Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 929-5265
Open now • Closes at 10PM