LUNCH

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna App
$19.99

With wasabi, pickled ginger and soy sauce

Calamari
$15.99
Crab Dip
$13.99
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.99

Burgers

Classic Burger
$13.99

Choice of Swiss or Cheddar cheese

Western Burger
$13.99

The classic burger with Ortega pepper, tomato, bacon & Cheddar cheese

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
$13.99

The classic burger with bacon & blue cheese

Crispy Battered Seafood

Cod Fish N' Chips 2 Pieces
$17.99

With tartar sauce

Cod Fish N' Chips 3 Pieces
$19.99

With tartar sauce

Shrimp Fried
$19.99

With cocktail sauce

Cod Shrimp
$21.99

Fin Fish and Specialties

Ahi Tuna
$38.99

Blackened, with ginger soy sauce

Grouper
$37.99
Halibut
$30.99

Broiled or grilled, with tartar sauce

Halibut Stuffed
$49.99
Mahi
$32.99
Salmon
$26.99

Broiled, with cucumber dill sauce

Salmon Plank
$28.99

Cucumber dill sauce

Salmon Wild
$39.99
Sole
$24.99
Swordfish
$32.99
Trout
$23.99

Grilled, with tartar sauce

Lunch Combinations

Lunch Combo
$13.99

Choice of two

Oysters

Blue Point
$3.50
Northwest Oysters
$3.75

Salads

Caesar Full
$12.99

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, and sourdough croutons

Caesar Half
$6.99
Clam Chowder
$8.99

Served with Market Street sourdough bread

Cobb Chicken Full
$19.99

Chicken breast, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, and blue cheese

Cobb Chicken Half
$15.99

Chicken breast, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, and blue cheese

Cobb Seafood Full
$21.99

Bay shrimp, crab, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, and blue cheese

Cobb Seafood Half
$15.99

Bay shrimp, crab, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, and blue cheese

Louie Combo
$26.99
Louie Crab
$26.99
Louie Mixed Seafood
$18.99

Cod, shrimp, crab, celery and mayonnaise, asparagus, avocado, red bell pepper, olives, beets, and capers

Louie Salmon
$25.99
Louie Shrimp
$25.99
Market Street Salad
$26.99

Crab and shrimp, full 1/2 lb of seafood, mixed greens and choice of dressing. Mixed table side

Mixed Greens
$5.99

Sandwiches

Crab & Avocado
$20.99

Served grilled on sourdough bread, crab, Swiss cheese, avocado and 1000 Island dressing

Seafood Sandwich
$11.99

Cod, shrimp, crab, celery and mayonnaise

Chicken Sandwich
$13.99

Served with shredded lettuce and 1000 Island dressing

Steak Sandwich
$24.99

7 oz

Tuna Sandwich
$11.99

Cod, shrimp, crab, celery and mayonnaise

Shrimp Platters

1/2 Lb Shrimp Platters
$28.99
1 Lb Shrimp Platters
$49.99

Sides

SD ASPARAGUS
$5.99
SD AVOCADO
$2.99
SD BACON
$2.00
SD BEARNAISE
$4.99
SD CHICKEN BLACKENED
$6.99
SD CHICKEN BROILED
$6.99
SD COLESLAW
$2.99
SD CRAB CAKE
$9.99
SD CRAB MEAT
$12.99
SD FILET 6 OZ
$25.99
SD FRIES
$2.99
SD HALIBUT BLACKENED
$23.99
SD HALIBUT BROILED
$23.99
SD HOLLANDAISE
$4.99
SD KING CRAB LEG
$60.00
SD MS POTATOES
$2.99
SD OSCAR
$11.99
SD RICE
$2.99
SD SALMON BLACKENED
$12.99
SD SALMON BROILED
$12.99
SD SHRIMP BAY
$1.99
SD SHRIMP GULF
$12.99
SD SHRIMP STUFFED
$12.99
SD VEGETABLE
$2.99

Tacos

Two Fish Tacos
$16.99

White corn tortillas with two fresh homemade salsas and grilled fresh pineapple

Two Shrimp Tacos
$16.99

White corn tortillas with two fresh homemade salsas and grilled fresh pineapple

Two Salmon Tacos
$16.99
Two Tuna Tacos
$16.99

DINNER

Appetizers

Calamari
$15.99
Clams
$22.99

Served with garlic toast

Coconut Shrimp App
$15.99
Crab Cake App
$19.99
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
$14.99
Crab, Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$13.99
Mussels
$17.99

Served with garlic toast

Onion Rings
$8.99
Oysters Rockefeller
$24.99

6 pieces

Shrimp Cocktail
$13.99
Smoked Salmon App
$18.99

Served with capers, red onions, cucumber dill sauce and water crackers

Tuna App
$19.99

With wasabi, pickled ginger and soy sauce. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, shellfish, poultry and pork reduces the risk of foodborne illness

Cioppino

Cioppino
$39.99

Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari and cod. Served with garlic toast

Crab & Lobster

King Legs Two
$105.99
Lobster Tail One
$40.99
Lobster Tails Two
$59.99
King & Lobster Tail
$95.99
Crab Cakes
$34.99

Crispy Battered Seafood

Cod Fish N' Chips 2 Pieces
$17.99

With tartar sauce

Cod Fish N' Chips 3 Pieces
$19.99

With tartar sauce

Shrimp Fried
$24.99

With cocktail sauce

Cod & Shrimp
$23.99
Coconut Shrimp Entree
$27.99

Early Bird

EB Salmon
$24.99
EB Prime Rib
$29.99

Fin Fish

Ahi Tuna
$43.99

Blackened, with ginger soy sauce. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, shellfish, poultry and pork reduces the risk of foodborne illness

Albacore
$38.99
Grouper
$42.99
Halibut
$35.99

Broiled or grilled, with tartar sauce

Mahi
$37.99
Salmon
$31.99

Broiled, with cucumber dill sauce

Salmon Plank
$33.99

Cucumber dill sauce

Salmon Wild
$39.99
Sole
$29.99
Stuffed Halibut
$49.99
Swordfish
$37.99
Trout
$28.99

Grilled, with tartar sauce

Oysters

Blue Point
$3.50
Northwest Oysters
$3.75

Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Fettucini
$27.99

Prime Rib

Prime Rib 8 oz
$34.99

Angus beef, slow roasted for 18 hours, served with au jus and creamed horseradish

Prime Rib 12 oz
$46.99

Angus beef, slow roasted for 18 hours, served with au jus and creamed horseradish

Salads

Louie Shrimp
$25.99
Louie Crab
$26.99
Louie Salmon
$25.99
Louie Combo
$26.99
Louie Mixed Seafood
$18.99

Cod, shrimp, crab, celery and mayonnaise, asparagus, avocado, red bell pepper, olives, beets, and capers

Caesar Full
$12.99

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, and sourdough croutons

Market Street Salad
$26.99

Crab and shrimp, full 1/2 lb of seafood, mixed greens and choice of dressing. Mixed table side

Shrimp Platters

1/2 Lb Shrimp Platters
$28.99
1 Lb Shrimp Platters
$49.99

Sides

SD ASPARAGUS
$5.99
SD AU GRATIN
$8.99Out of stock
SD AVOCADO
$2.99
SD BACON
$2.00
SD BEARNAISE
$4.99
SD BOILED POTATO
$2.99
SD CHICKEN BLACKENED
$6.99
SD CHICKEN BROILED
$6.99
SD COLESLAW
$2.99
SD CRAB CAKE
$9.99
SD CRAB MEAT
$12.99
SD FILET 6 OZ
$25.99
SD FRIES
$2.99
SD HALIBUT BLACKENED
$23.99
SD HALIBUT BROILED
$23.99
SD HOLLANDAISE
$4.99
SD KING CRAB LEG
$60.00
SD MASHED POTATO
$2.99
SD OSCAR
$11.99
SD RICE
$2.99
SD SALMON BLACKENED
$12.99
SD SALMON BROILED
$12.99
SD SHRIMP BAY
$1.99
SD SHRIMP GULF
$12.99
SD SHRIMP STUFFED
$12.99
SD VEGETABLE
$2.99

Steaks

Filet 6 oz
$41.99
Filet 9 oz
$51.99
New York
$47.99

Surf n' Turf

Filet 6 oz & King Leg
$87.99
Filet 9 oz & King Leg
$98.99
Filet 6 oz & Shrimp
$49.99
Filet 9 oz & Shrimp
$60.99
Filet 6 oz & Tail
$65.99
Filet 9 oz & Tail
$75.99
Steak & Snow
$54.99

KIDS

Minnow Menu

Kid's Burger
$7.99

A broiled hamburger with fries and a pickle!

Kid's Chicken Tenders
$7.99

All white breast meat served with BBQ sauce and fries

Kid's Fettucini
$7.99

White cream sauce

Kid's Fish & Chips
$7.99

Batter fried fish with fries and tartar sauce

Kid's Fried Shrimp
$7.99

Fried shrimp with fries and cocktail sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese
$7.99

Grilled sourdough bread and Cheddar cheese with fries

Kid's Brunch Menu

Kid's Scrambled Eggs & Bacon
$7.99

Served with Market Street potatoes

Kid's French Toast
$7.99

Served with fresh fruit

Kid's Cheese Omelet
$7.99

Served with Market Street potatoes

LIQUOR

Cognac

COURVOISIER VSOP
$12.00
HENNESSY VS
$12.00
REMY XO
$19.25

Gin

BEEFEATER
$7.00
BEEHIVE JACK RABBIT
$8.75
BOMBAY
$8.00
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
$8.75
BOODLES
$8.25
DENTED BRICK GIN
$6.25
HENDRICK'S
$8.75
MADAM PATRINNI GIN
$8.75
NEW AMSTERDAM Gin
$7.00
TANQUERAY
$8.25
TANQUERAY TEN
$8.75

Liqueurs

AMARETTO DI SARRANO
$8.25
B&B
$8.75
BAILEY'S
$7.25
CAMPARI
$7.50
CHAMBORD
$8.25
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
$7.25
COINTREAU
$9.00
DRAMBUIE
$8.75
GALLIANO
$6.50
GODIVA
$6.25
GRAND MARNIER
$10.00
JAEGERMEISTER
$7.75
KAHLUA
$7.25
MIDORI
$7.25
PEACH SCHNAPPS
$5.75
SAMBUCA 27
$9.75
SAMBUCA ROMANA
$8.25
SOUTHERN COMFORT
$7.50
ST. GERMAIN
$7.25

Rum

APPLETON ESTATE
$7.25
BACARDI
$7.00
CAPTAIN MORGAN
$6.75
DENTED BRICK RUM
$6.25
MALIBU
$7.00
MOUNT GAY
$7.50
MYER'S
$7.00
SAILOR JERRY SPICED RUM
$8.50

Scotch

AUCHENTOSHAN 18
$27.00
BALLANTINE'S
$9.00
CHIVAS 12
$9.50
DEWAR'S
$7.50
DEWAR'S 12
$8.00
FAMOUS GROUSE
$7.00
GLENDRONACH 15
$18.00
GLENFIDDICH 12
$9.50
GLENFIDDICH 15
$11.75
GLENFIDDICH 18
$17.75
GLENLIVIT 12
$9.25
GLENLIVIT 18
$14.25
GLENMORANGIE
$11.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
$9.25
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE
$36.25
JOHNNIE WALKER PLATINUM
$25.00
JOHNNIE WALKER RED
$6.75
LAGAVULIN 16
$16.00
LAPHROAIG 10
$14.00
MACALLAN 12
$12.00
MACALLAN 18
$26.25
OBAN 18
$24.00

Specialty Cocktails

ANEJO OLD FASHIONED
$13.00
APEROL SPRITZ
$11.00
APPLE CINNAMON MARTINI
$9.75
APPLETINI
$11.00
BARTENDER COCKTAIL
$13.00
BASILTINI
$9.75
BEEHIVE COOLER
$9.75
BERRY BERRY SANGRIA
$13.00
BERRY TONIC
$11.00
BETTY'S BERRY BRAMBLE
$13.00
BLACK BUFFALO
$10.25
BLACK WIDOW
$9.00
BLACKBERRY BIKINI
$9.75
BLING BLING
$11.00
BLOSSOMS OF SILVER LAKE
$13.00
BOURBON SMASH
$10.00
BRAMBLE SMASH
$9.50
BRANDY ALEXANDER
$8.75
BROOKLYN SOUR
$12.00
CARAMEL APPLE
$10.75
CARAMEL APPLE MIMOSA
$10.25
CARRIBEAN PUNCH
$9.50
CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL
$9.50
CHOCOLATE RAPBERRY
$11.50
CLASSIC MANHATIN
$9.75
COLD BREW MARTINI
$12.00
CONNIE'S ALMOND SPRITZ
$13.00
CRAN-GINGER PUNCH
$11.00
CRANBERRY MULE
$10.00
CREAMSICLE
$9.75
CUCUMBER COLLINS
$9.75
CUCUMBER-MINT COOLER
$11.00
DAIQUIRI
$8.00
DARK AND STORMY
$13.00
DAY AT THE BEACH
$9.00
DAY AT THE RACES
$13.00
DIABLO MARAGARITA
$11.00
EILEENS APPLEBERRY PIE
$13.00
EL DIABLO
$13.00
ELDER COLLINS
$9.00
ETHELS ELDERBERRY MOJITO
$13.00
GB&B
$9.00
GIN COOLER
$9.75
GIN MULE
$11.00
GIN RICKY
$11.00
GINGER SPRITZ
$12.00
GODFATHER
$9.00
GRAPEFRUIT NEGRONI
$13.00
GRASSY KNOLL
$10.75
HEAVY PUNCH
$9.75
IRISH BUCK
$13.00
IRISH COFFEE
$10.50
JACKALOPE
$9.00
JALAPENO MARGARITA
$11.00
JERRY LOVES GINGER
$9.50
KEITH'S NIGHTCAP
$13.00
KENTUCKY MULE
$12.00
KENTUCKY SUNSET
$10.75
KEOKI COFFEE
$8.75
KEY LIME MARTINI
$9.00
LONE RANGER
$9.00
LORETTO 75
$11.00
MAI TAI
$8.00
MAMACITA
$9.00
MANDARIN GERMAIN COCKTAIL
$18.00
MANHATTAN HIGH WEST
$10.75
MANHATTAN MULE
$11.50
MARKET STREET MARGARITA
$10.50
MARKET STREET MOJITO
$9.00
MARKET STREET OLD FASHIONED
$13.00
MARKET STREET WHISKEY SOUR
$11.00
MEXICAN COFFEE
$8.75
MINT JULEP
$9.75
MOSCATO LEMONADE
$12.00
MOSCOW MULE
$11.00
NAUGHTY SCHOOLGIRL
$11.00
OLD FASHIONED
$9.00
ORANGE DREAM
$10.25
PALOMA
$9.50
PATTIRINI SPRITZ
$13.00
PEACH BLOSSOM
$10.75
PEACH COBBLER
$10.75
PEACH COSMO
$10.75
PEACH SANGRIA
$11.00
PEAR ELDERTINI
$11.00
PERFECT STORM
$11.00
PIE AND BEER
$10.75
PINA COLADA
$8.00
PINITA
$13.00
POINSETTIA
$9.75
POMEGRANATE HIGHBALL
$10.00
RADIOACTIVE
$9.00
RASPBERRY FIELDS
$10.25
RASPBERRY LEMON DROP
$11.50
RASPBERRY SUNSET
$9.00
RED APPLE SANGRIA
$11.00
RED MULE
$13.00
REGINA'S RAH-RITA
$13.00
ROSE'S STRAWBERRY PALOMA
$13.00
ROYAL PEACH
$9.50
RYE SOUR
$13.00
SCOOBY SNACK
$9.50
SCREWTINI
$10.75
SIDECAR
$10.00
SMOKEY MANHATTAN
$14.00
SMOOTH SAILING
$9.00
SPANISH COFFEE
$8.75
SPARKLING KENTUCKY
$9.00
SPARKLING SAPPHIRE
$9.75
ST GERMAIN COCKTAIL
$11.00
ST GERMAIN MOJITO
$9.75
STRAWBERRY BASIL MULE
$11.00
SUGAR HOOD
$10.25
TENNESSEE ALEXANDER
$13.00
TENNESSEE SHANDY
$13.00
THE BIG O
$10.50
THE RITZ
$9.75
THIN MINT MARTINI
$9.75
VIDA LOCA
$14.00
VIDA SILVER
$12.75
WEST COAST BLUES
$11.00
WINTER COLLINS
$11.00
WINTER SAILOR
$10.25
WINTER SOLSTICE
$10.75

Tequila

1800 ANEJO
$10.50
1800 REPASADO
$7.00
CORRALEJO REPASADO
$10.50
CUERVO ESPECIAL
$8.00
CUERVO GOLD
$8.25
DON JULIO ANEJO
$14.25
HERRADURA ANEJO
$12.75
HERRADURA SILVER
$11.25
LUNAZUL BLANCO
$8.25
PATRON ANEJO
$14.00
PATRON REPOSADO
$13.25
PATRON SILVER
$12.75
TRES GENERACIONS ANEJO
$13.00
VIDA SILVER
$12.75

Vodka

ABSOLUT
$8.50
ABSOLUT CITRON
$8.50
ABSOLUT MANDRIN
$8.50
ABSOLUT PEAR
$8.50
ABSOLUT PEPPAR
$8.50
ABSOLUT RASPBERRI
$8.50
ABSOLUT VANILLA
$8.50
BELVEDERE
$8.50
CHOPIN
$8.75
CRYSTAL HEAD
$9.25
DENTED BRICK VODKA
$6.25
FIVE WIVES
$8.50
GREY GOOSE
$9.50
GREY GOOSE CITRON
$9.50
GREY GOOSE L'ORANGE
$9.50
KETEL ONE
$8.75
NEW AMSTERDAM Vodka
$7.00
SMIRNOFF
$7.50
SMIRNOFF SILVER 100
$8.75
STOLICHNAYA
$8.25
TITO'S
$8.50
VODKA 7000
$8.75

Whiskey

BASIL HAYDEN'S
$10.25
BLANTON
$20.00
BOOKER'S
$12.25
BUFFALO TRACE
$8.75
BUSHMILL'S
$8.00
CANADIAN CLUB
$7.50
CROWN ROYAL
$8.25
DESOLATION RYE
$8.75
EVAN WILLIAMS
$7.00
FIREBALL WHISKEY
$8.50
GENTLEMEN JACK
$8.00
HIGH WEST CAMPFIRE
$12.50
HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE
$10.25
HIGH WEST RENDEZVOUS RYE
$15.00
JACK DANIEL'S
$7.75
JACK DANIEL'S SINGLE BARREL
$10.00
JAMESON
$9.00
JIM BEAM
$7.75
KNOB CREEK
$9.00
MAKER'S MARK
$8.75
PORTER'S FIRE WHISKEY
$8.50
SEAGRAM'S 7
$6.75
SEAGRAM'S VO
$7.50
TULLAMORE DEW
$9.00
UNCLE NEAREST
$13.00
WILD TURKEY
$8.25
WOODFORD RESERVE
$9.25

NA BEV

N/A BEV

APPLE JUICE
$3.19+
ARNOLD PALMER
$3.59
CLUB SODA
$2.99
COFFEE
$2.99
COKE
$3.59
COKE ZERO
$3.59
CRANBERRY JUICE
$3.59+
DIET COKE
$3.59
DIET PEPSI
$3.59
DR PEPPER
$3.59
FENTIMENS TONIC
$6.00
GINGER ALE
$3.59
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
$4.99+
HOT CHOCOLATE
$2.99
ICED TEA
$3.59
LEMONADE
$3.59
MILK
$1.99+
MOUNTAIN DEW
$3.59
N/A COLADAS
$3.99
N/A DAIQUIRIS
$3.99
N/A STRAW COLADA
$3.99
ORANGE JUICE
$4.99+
PANNA
$4.99
PEPSI
$3.59
PEPSI ZERO
$3.59
PINEAPPLE JUICE
$3.69
RED BULL
$3.99
SAN PELLIGRINIO
$3.25
STARRY
$3.59
TEA
$2.99
TOMATO JUICE
$3.69
TONIC WATER
$3.59
V8
$3.69
VIR BLOODY MARY
$4.59
VIR MADRAS
$3.99
VIR MARGARITA
$3.99
VIR SEABREEZE
$3.99

DESSERT

Desserts

A LA MODE
$2.99
CHEESECAKE
$8.99

With fresh strawberries

CHOC CAKE SLICE
$8.99
CREME BRULEE
$8.99

With fresh berries

EB Sub 4" Fruit Tart
$4.99
EB Sub Cheesecake
$4.99
EB Sub Choc Cake
$4.99
EB Sub Creme Brulee
$4.99
EB Sub Key Lime
$4.99
EB Sub Rasp Almond
$4.99
EB Sub Sabayon
$4.99
FRUIT TART 4"
$8.99
ICE CREAM
$5.99

Four delicious flavors

KEY LIME SLICE
$8.99
RASP ALMOND SLICE
$8.99
SABAYON
$10.99

Vanilla ice cream, berries, and sabayon sauce

MARKET

Market Grocery

CAESAR SALAD
$6.99
CAPRESE SALAD QT
$14.99
CHILI SPECIAL
$13.99
CHOWDER
$5.99+
COBB MKT
$14.99
COCKTAIL SAUCE
$2.49+
COLE SLAW
$1.99+
CRAB DIP
$14.99+
DILL SAUCE
$2.49+
GARLIC BUTTER
$1.99
LEMON MARKET
$0.99
LOUIE SALAD
$8.99
MARKET ST COFFEE MKT
$14.99
MIXED GREEN
$6.99
MUSTARD SAUCE
$3.99+
RASP SAUCE
$4.99+
RICE
$2.99+
SABAYON SAUCE
$5.99+
SALAD DRESSING
$3.99+
SAUCE 4OZ
$1.49
SEAFOOD SALAD
$4.99+
TARTAR SAUCE
$2.49+
TUNA SALAD
$4.99+

Market Bakery

PIE MKT
$12.99+
BREAD PUDDING MKT
$7.99
CAKE POP
$3.49
CARROT CAKE MKT
$8.99+
CHEESECAKE MKT
$8.99+
CHOC CAKE MKT
$8.99+
COOKIES
$1.49
CREME BRULEE
$8.99
DECADENCE MKT
$19.99+
FLAN MKT
$7.99+
FRUIT TART MKT
$8.99+
KEY LIME PIE MKT
$8.99+
RASP ALMOND MKT
$8.99+
SOURDOUGH LOAF
$4.49
TRES LECHES MKT
$7.99+
TRUFFLE CAKE MKT
$7.99+

Market Meat

FILET MKT
$21.99+
FILET DINNER MKT
$24.99
FILET SPEC FOR 2
$39.99
NY 14 OZ
$26.99
RIBS
$14.99

Market Fish

SMOKED SALMON 2#
$39.99
AHI TUNA MKT
$17.99
SALMON BBQ WHOLE
$15.99
BLUE POINT SHUCK
$1.99
CALAMARI
$12.99
CLAMS MKT
$10.99
CRAB CAKES MKT
$9.99
CRAB DUNGENESS MKT
$14.99
CRAB DUNGEON 6OZ
$15.99
CRAB KING LEGS MKT
$64.99
CRAB LUMP MEAT
$35.99
CRAB SNOW CLUSTER
$20.99
CRAB SNOW MEAT MKT
$29.99
HALIBUT DINNER MKT
$21.99
HALIBUT MKT
$18.99
LOB WHOLE MKT
$12.99
LOBSTER MEAT
$35.99
LOBSTER TAIL MKT
$29.99
MAHI MKT
$11.99
MKT SOCKEYE
$9.99
MUSSELS MKT
$6.99
OYSTER BLUE PT
$2.50
OYSTER KUMAMOTO EA
$2.75
OYSTER KUSSHI EA
$2.75
OYSTER WEST CST EA
$2.75
SALM SMOKED MKT
$24.99
SALM WILD 8OZ MKT
$15.99
SALMON ATLANTIC MKT
$12.99
SALMON DINNER MKT
$19.99
SHRIMP RAW 16/20
$22.99
SHRIMP BAY
$11.99
SHRIMP Cooked 26/30
$23.99
SHRIMP TRAY 20PC
$19.99
SHRIMP TRAY 2LB
$49.99
SWORDFISH MKT
$13.99
TROUT MKT
$11.99
TROUT SMOKED
$18.50

BANQUET

Banquet Buffet

ADD FRENCH TOAST
$5.99
BREAK BQT BUFF
$29.99
CHICK & HAL BQT BUFF
$65.99
CHICK & SAL BQT BUF
$59.99
CHICKEN BQT BUFF
$39.99
HAL BQT BUFFET
$54.99
KID BQT BUFF
$24.99
P RIB & HAL BQT BUFF
$79.99
P RIB & SAL BQT BUFFET
$74.99
PRIME RIB BQT BUFFET
$59.99
SAL BQT BUFF
$48.99

Banquet Apps

CALAMARI BQT
$6.99
CHEESE PLATTER BQT
$200.00
CHICKEN SKEWERS BQT
$7.99
CHOWDER BQT
$6.99
CRAB DIP BQT
$7.99
DESSERT PLATTER BQT
$8.99
FRUIT PLATTER BQT
$175.00
MEATBALLS BQT
$7.99
SHRIMP BQT
$8.99
SMK SAL PLATTER BQT
$375.00
VEG PLATTER BQT
$200.00

Banquet Fees

Alcohol Setup
$100.00